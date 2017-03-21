Expert Panel Interview on Love, Connection & Relationships

A FREE EVENT!

Theme of the event:

(New one for each event)

On the Panel: (See the Facebook event details) https://www.facebook.com/pg/RelateWisely/events/

LOCATION: 330 Collins St, Melbourne

(Please be at the foyer no later than 6:50pm. We will begin at 7pm sharp)

A night for singles and couples to come together, connect and ask those pressing questions to experts in their field about Love, Connection, Dating & Relationships.

The informal format of the night will be:

– A conversational interview of the expert panel

– Socializing with experts and attandees

– Questions from attendees to the panel

– Relate Wisely offer

– Socializing with each other

– Conclusion of the night

Please send your questions to [email protected] or http://m.me/RelateWisely 3 days prior to the event.

A monthly event that occurs on 3rd Tuesday of each month unless stated otherwise.

Each month there will be different expert guests on the panel with a new theme for the month. For example, Money and its impact (positive or negative) on Relationships, Sex, Purpose, Work, Children and Parenting, etc…

The host of the event Aygun is an international relationship and dating coach, speaker, trainer and facilitator.

Coming from a large family, Aygun learnt the importance of relating wisely and communicating efficiently from a young age.

He has dedicated the last 29 years to becoming an expert on relationship dynamics and has empowered hundreds of people from all walks of life to find fulfillment and ease in connecting, relating and dating.

Aygun combines his own wealth of experience with research and study to provide knowledge in a humorous and insightful way that delivers results and propels people into the intimacy and love they desire.