Usui Reiki Level One

Reiki is an ancient Tibetan form of healing rediscovered by Dr Mikao Usui hundreds of years ago.

The word Reiki is made of two Japanese words – Rei which means “Spirit, Higher Power, or Aura” and Ki which is power, or “life force energy”. So Reiki is actually “spiritually guided life force energy.”

Reiki is a gentle, non-invasive, yet powerful hands-on healing technique which:

Brings wholeness to both recipient & giver;

Removes energy blockages & restores the natural balance & harmony in the body;

Assists and accelerates our bodies’ natural self-healing abilities – on all levels;

Provides deep relaxation bringing about a sense of peace & well being, assisting the body to release stress & tension;

Supports & strengthens the immune system;

Helps spiritual growth & emotional clearing;

Compliments the healing properties of other energy healing modalities and natural therapies, massage, and also orthodox medical treatment;

Is non intrusive since Reiki energy passes through clothing, bandages, etc., so no disrobing is required.

*********

While Reiki is spiritual in nature, it is not a religion. It has no dogma, and there is nothing you must specifically believe, in order to learn and use Reiki – except for yourself. There is no requirement to change to, or adopt, a different faith or religion.

Part of my aim as your teacher, is to assist you in better trusting and believing in yourself – and in the universe, or the higher beings that you most resonate with, in order to best help facilitate healing of self and others. Whilst Reiki is not dependent on a specific belief system, and will work whether you believe in it or not, energy does follow thought. Anything that you fully believe in will lend far greater strength and add much more power to wherever your attention, and intention is focused.

*********

As well as learning how to better feel & channel energy for healing of self, family, friends, animals, plants, the planet, etc., you will be taught how to cleanse your home, car or work space, protect yourself energetically, better trust your intuition, and be given tools to further deepen your inner (and therefore outer) journey.

Some other things covered in your workshop may include, but are not limited to:

Chakra balancing

Energy Play

Crystals

Animism

Oracle cards

Aura sensing & recognition/interpretation

Psychometry

Dream work

Manifestation

Kwan Yin Magnified Healing

and more…

*********

What is covered in each workshop can vary and really depends on what is most needed within the group and how much time we have after the fundamental learning,understanding, and experiencing of what I consider the most important elements of my workshops: Reiki history; symbols; traditional hand placements; Reiki attunements; space clearing and self protection; group discussions; and as much hands on practice as possible. The rest will be dictated by divine guidance and flow in the moment.

*********

My workshops are kept to a maximum of six people, to ensure everyone gets to fully immerse themselves in the experience to absorb as much as possible.

Secure your place now in what will be a nurturing, healing, fun, expansive, safe, and insightful weekend.

*********