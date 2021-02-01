Saturn and Uranus go head-to-head

“It’s only after you’ve stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.” –Roy T. Bennett

The headline cosmic event for February is without doubt the first of three clashes (90° angles or squares) between mighty Saturn in Aquarius and even mightier Uranus in Taurus. Their next two encounters will be in June and December, followed by a final stand-off in October 2022.

Revolutionary Uranus is all about freedom, change and new ideas, while conservative Saturn is all about structure, tradition and the practicalities of life. Clearly, we need a balance between these two energies. Without boundaries and limits, freedom can be taken too far, but with too much control, life cannot flourish, because creativity is stifled.

We can already see this Saturn-Uranus battle playing out on a worldwide level, with many yearning for the security and predictability of life pre-coronavirus, while others view the current disruption as a golden opportunity to make long overdue changes.

Look back to see more clearly forwards

Looking back in history at periods of change and revolution, we can see that while revolutions are usually bloody affairs, something always has to die before something new can be reborn. Though the death of the old is often painful and undesired, revolutions create new circumstances and unimaginable opportunities.

To be clear, I am not talking about the death or sacrifice of those who have tragically suffered or lost their lives to coronavirus; rather the death or sacrifice of the old way of doing things, brought about our response to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the world is in shock, we will be living with this disruptive, tense and unpredictable energy for the next two years. Regardless of your current circumstances, you might like to think about what needs to die in your own life so that something new and beautiful can be born.

Venus-Jupiter-Saturn – early morning cosmic spectacle

In the early part of February Venus and Jupiter are travelling very close together in the heavens. If you get up early any morning in early February, you’ll see them on the eastern horizon, just before sunrise. Venus will vanish from view around the 13th. Saturn will be close by, so if you missed seeing the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction (Christmas Star) in the evening sky in December, you may be able to glimpse the three planets together. Again, look to eastern horizon just before sunrise.

And if you don’t know your Mars from your Venus and want some stargazing technology to help you identify the various planets and constellations, there are many free apps available (I use Skylite and NASA). Simply point your phone at the night sky and all will be revealed!

Mercury retrograde – go with the flow

On the final day of January, communication planet Mercury began a three-week backward journey through Aquarius which will end on 21st February. The first three weeks of February are therefore a time for contemplation and reflection rather than pushing forward. A time to complete unfinished projects. A time to research and plan for the weeks and months ahead rather than taking immediate action.

When Mercury is retrograde it’s not unusual for things to go missing and misunderstandings to run rife. Vehicles break down; phones are mislaid; trains are late and things just stop working. If you find these things happening to you, take it as a sign to slow down, go with the flow and take care of unfinished business, personal or practical.

Mercury will pick up speed and start moving forward again after 21st February, helping us tie up loose ends and make sense of the events of early February.

Venus in Aquarius – give me space!

During the whole of the Mercury retrograde period, love goddess Venus will be in quirky air sign Aquarius, right up to the 26th February. When it comes to matters of the heart, Venus in Aquarius needs plenty of space and is somewhat aloof and uncomfortable with emotions and feelings.

Throughout the month, you may find yourself increasingly intolerant of anyone who tries to smother, possess or control you, while at the same time relishing the joys of friendship, companionship and mental stimulation, especially in close relationships.

New moon in Aquarius – pool your gifts and talents

The February new moon falls on the 12th in air sign Aquarius, marking the beginning of the lunar cycle. Aquarius teaches us about the power of the collective and the importance of unified effort to reach a goal that benefits the group or community. An old African proverb says: ‘If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.’

As 2021 gets underway, think about how you could pool your gifts and talents with others and release control. With the new moon forming a stressful angle to wilful Mars, this could prove harder than it sounds!

Chinese Year of the Ox

At the February new moon, the Chinese celebrate their new lunar year – and this is the Year of the Metal Ox. The Ox is the second of the twelve animal signs of the Chinese zodiac. Those born in 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 and 2009 are all born in the Year of the Ox.

Oxen are traditionally stable, honest, dependable, persevering and tolerant individuals with very strong wills. They carry out their day-to-day responsibilities without complaint, knowing they will succeed through hard work and sustained effort rather than short cuts and quick fixes.

Pragmatic and down-to-earth, Oxen have little respect for lazy or careless people. They are extremely trustworthy and reliable and hate to feel dependent on friends and family. They would rather find an answer or a solution themselves than ask others for help or guidance.

2021 will be a year when Oxen can really shine, both personally and professionally and overcome any recent setbacks or obstacles. The rest of us have the chance to prosper in the Year of the Ox through hard work and focus, working with money and resources in a sensible and non-extravagant manner.

Venus square Mars – keep your cool

Tempers may fray as relationship planets Mars and Venus clash in mid to late February. With both planets locking horns in fixed zodiac signs (Mars in Taurus, Venus in Aquarius) neither will give way easily.

Any Mars-Venus coupling generates a lot of energy, passion and creativity and this is a particularly powerful one. Possible manifestations: sexual frustration; arguments in relationships; financial difficulties caused by overspending and feelings of irritation at the outrageous behaviour of loved ones or even complete strangers!

Cocktail for disaster? Bear in mind others will be feeling irritable too. So if you find yourself in a sticky situation, don’t take yourself too seriously! Try and find the middle ground. After all, Mars and Venus provide the spice and spark in loving relationships, feisty friendships and exciting sexual encounters. Is it really worth falling out over something trivial?

Happy birthday Pisces!

From the 18th February to the 20th March, the Sun travels through mutable water sign Pisces. She is noted for her dreaminess, escapist nature and love of fantasy. Pisces is the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac with keywords, “I merge” and “I seek redemption”. With Pisces, the inner self is preparing for retreat from the world. As the ego dissolves, boundaries are weakened and impressionability and sensitivity increases.

Pisceans are versatile and adaptable, gentle and compassionate. They are often psychic and highly attuned to the spiritual plane. Those born under the sign of the Fishes excel as counsellors, healers, actors, artists and musicians. Many are attracted to the fashion, movie and creative industries. At best they serve humanity and practice unconditional love.

Negatively, Pisceans can be victims and martyrs, known for self-sabotage or self-sacrifice. There is also a tendency to rescue or ‘save’ others. In medical astrology, Pisces rules the toes, feet and lymphatic system. There is sometimes a reflex effect on the abdominal region governed by opposite sign, Virgo. When Pisceans are out of balance, they often suffer from foot trouble, intestinal diseases and fluid build-up. Addiction to drugs and alcohol is also common as is escapist behaviour.

The Pisces colours are sea green, purple and the various shades of blue. The lessons for Pisces are to learn discrimination and to protect and ground themselves instead of escaping into a fantasy world.

Wishing all Pisceans a happy birthday and a sensational year ahead!

Full moon in Virgo – pathway to healing

The February full moon lights up the skies in Virgo on the 27th, opposite the sun in Pisces. These two zodiac signs complement each other, merging body and soul. Thereby creating a sense of higher purpose coupled with heightened mystical awareness.

Virgo is an earth sign, with an understanding of the whole cycle of life. She’s a goddess who knows how to honour the smallest details. She offers practical intelligence and the ability to bring things back into balance.

The Virgo-Pisces polarity opens the pathway to healing by providing an intrinsic and intuitive connection between body and soul. This full moon asks you to choose one dream that’s particularly close to your heart and then take practical steps to make it come true.

Main article image: Raphael Renter, Unsplash. Metal Ox image from Pixabay.

