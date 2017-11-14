What do fish dinners, non-stick saucepans and dental fillings have in common?

Well, you could say that you cook the fish in the pan and then, while eating it, you dislodge a dental filling on a big bone and have to take a trip to the dentist – but that isn’t the answer I am looking for. The answer in one word is ‘toxicity’.

We are all exposed to toxicity daily, but, for many people, the biggest sources are from ‘Teflon’-coated (PTFE, or polytetrafluoroethylene) cooking pans, and mercury from fish and from amalgam fillings.

While we can chuck out our old pans in favour of new, ceramic-coated pans, and we can go to a non-amalgam dentist, there is a mighty clever, mighty small source of algae known for removing toxins. It’s again just one word: ‘chlorella’ – algae, microscopic and single-celled, and growing in fresh water.

More chlorophyll than any other known plant

What good does that do for a human? Chlorophyll is a powerful antioxidant and is said to improve liver detoxification (does this make it a must-have for heavy drinkers?), speed wound healing, and improve the skin, among a raft of other benefits.

The most researched food in the world

Synergy Natural’s Peter Beetz says, “It is one of the purest and most nutritionally dense foods to be found in nature, to the point that, following the end of World War Two, it became the subject of intensive research into its ability to become a viable food source for the millions of starving people around the globe. Consequently chlorella became one of the most intensely researched of any food in the world.”

Studies on mice

Chlorella is a known cleanser of heavy metals (by binding with the toxins and transporting them out of the cells and into the colon, and then leaving in the faeces).

In Japan they fed mercury to two groups of mice – one had had chlorella administered and the other had not. After 24 hours they found that the amount of mercury in the faeces and urine of the chlorella group was about double that found in the mice that had no chlorella supplementation, thus showing that the chlorella was doing its work of hustling the mercury out the back door. [The Journal of Toxicological Sciences, Vol. 35 (2010) No. 1 February P101-105]

Gets rid of smells

“Chlorella is also known as an internal deodorant; so extended use can result in less ‘odorous flatulence’ and diminishment of bad breath. This micro algae’s chlorophyll content also supports liver cleansing, which also benefits our skin. An over-loaded liver can lead to toxins showing up as rashes or other topical issues.” [Karin Spicer, Naturopath, Lifestream]

More iron than spinach

As well as providing heaps of protein, micronutrients, nucleic acid (needed for your DNA and RNA functioning), chlorella is known for its alkalising abilities. It has 3900% more iron than spinach and 2800% more beta-carotene than carrots (by weight).

Good for vegetarians

Chlorella contains all essential amino acids and is about 60% protein (and three times that of beef by weight) – and therefore good for veggos. It offers a very high source of Vitamin B12.

But what about the fish?

Yes, fish is a great food, providing so very many nutrients and micronutrients. So how to prevent ingestion of mercury in the first place?

Choose small fish with small mouths and which do not live very long. These little guys generally do not eat other fish (ingesting their mercury as well) and do not live long enough to have a build-up of mercury.

I’d suggest making a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice and chlorella powder (and any other herbs and spices that take your fancy) and having that with whatever fish you eat. Hmmm… having said that, it might be easier to just take a chlorella tablet or two with a suspect meal.

Don’t buy dodgy

Oh, be sure to buy a reputable brand of chlorella, and organic if possible, because there may be dodgy brands you can find online where the chlorella has been harvested in polluted waters and/or not had their hard cell walls broken down.

About the author Elizabeth Jewell Stephens Elizabeth Jewell Stephens is the founding editor of LivingNow magazine.