Five essential oil must-haves

Here’s a handy list of popular essential oils and how to use them.

Essential oils are more popular than ever and for good reason. These freely available plant medicines are one of the quickest and most effective ways to trigger emotional, mental, and physical responses within your body. They also smell amazing!

It is common knowledge that essential oils have been used for centuries for their medicinal, spiritual, and uplifting properties. Our ancestors understood that Mother Nature provided us with everything we need to prosper, including an extensive range of powerful plant extracts – each with their own unique chemistry, scent, and healing properties.

Each and every essential oil contains compounds with unique healing and therapeutic benefits. Here are five popular essential oils and five creative ways to use each.

Frankincense

Frankincense is well known for its extensive health benefits, including its impressive anti-inflammatory properties. Known as the ‘king of essential oils’, it is a great all-rounder as it supports and soothes the mind, body, and soul.

Integrate frankincense oil into your daily yoga and meditation to deepen your practice.

Add frankincense to your moisturiser to reduce the appearance of blemishes and to rejuvenate your skin.

Feeling low? Rub a few drops of frankincense oil to the bottom of your feet to support you to transmute any feelings of unworthiness or self-doubt.

Mix 2-3 drops of frankincense into a carrier oil and massage directly into sore joints.

Take 1-2 drops internally to promote healthy cellular function (note: only digest 100% pure organic therapeutic grade essential oils).

Lavender

Lavender is one of the most popular essential oils in the world. Well known for its calming and relaxing properties, lavender is often the go-to oil for the sleep deprived. Its versatility and gentleness makes this an oil to have on hand at all times.

Having trouble sleeping? Apply lavender oil to the bottom of your feet or place a few drops on your pillows or bedding.

Lavender oil keeps the scalp looking clean and healthy and makes a great addition to any hair treatment, shampoo, or conditioner.

Add a drop of oil to your children’s bath water and watch them instantly relax.

When you start to feel tension building in your body, apply lavender directly to your temples and back of the neck.

Combine lavender oil and water in a spray bottle and you have an instant solution for all those unwanted smells.

Lemon

Lemon essential oil has multiple health benefits and a fresh, clean citrus aroma that can uplift your mind and body. Use this oil daily to cleanse your body and physical environment of any undesirables.

Add lemon oil to your water for a refreshing taste and to help naturally cleanse the body.

If you find it hard to wake up in the morning, add 3 or 4 drops of lemon to your diffuser and you’ll find yourself invigorated and rearing to go.

For a chemical-free cleaner that cuts through grease use: 1 1/2 C white vinegar, 1/2 C water, and 8 drops of lemon oil.

Do you love infused olive oils but not the price? Add a few drops of lemon essential oil to your olive oil for an instant taste sensation.

Take 2 drops each of lemon, lavender, and peppermint to help fight off seasonal allergies.

Peppermint

There are few body, health, or mind issues that peppermint oil can’t help. This cooling oil has a wonderful calming effect on the body, including your digestive system.

Replace your afternoon hit of caffeine with a drop of peppermint massaged into your temples. You will get an immediate energy boost.

Beat nausea with a cold compress infused with 2-3 drops of peppermint.

Place 1 drop in your mouth to help freshen your breath.

Drink a glass of water with peppermint oil in it before eating to reduce bloating, gas, and indigestion.

Apply a few drops of peppermint oil to the palms of your hands and deeply inhale for a quick pick-me-up.

Ylang ylang

This calming oil supports your nervous system and reduces tension and anxiety, while also providing antioxidant support. Ylang ylang is a beautiful heart-opening essential oil that smells simply divine (it’s also one of the main ingredients in Chanel No. 5!).

To relieve tension and stress, rub 1-2 drops to the back of your neck.

For emotional support, try 1 or 2 drops over your heart.

Diffuse this sweet floral scent to raise your spirits and support you to see the bigger picture.

Add a few drops of ylang ylang to your bed sheets to naturally stimulate your libido.

Find instant relief from PMS cramps and other symptoms by massaging ylang ylang into your abdomen.

About the author Rebecca Jackson Rebecca Jackson is an empowerment coach and founder of Higher Love Today. Over the years, she has guided thousands of people, to connect with their true self and unique gifts, as a foundation for living a life of purpose, passion, and prosperity. She is the author of You’re Not Alone: A Practical Guide for The Awakening Soul.