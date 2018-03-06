Are you grounded, or ungrounded? What’s the difference? How do you avoid crashing due to extreme turbulence in the world?

Years ago, in my early 20s, I took flying classes and earned a PPL (private pilot’s licence).

Why? No idea – possibly so I could share this story with you.

The first (and only) long flight I piloted was a cross-country exam, from a gravel airstrip near Johannesburg, to an airstrip on the coast just north of Durban on the east coast of South Africa. My task was to fly there and for another student to fly back. The instructor was our passenger. En route was a range of mountains called the Drakensburg (translated: Dragon Mountains). We were flying a few thousand feet above the ground. It was perfect weather, hardly a cloud in the sky. The instructor recommended, just to be safe, to go up an additional thousand feet. I thought he was a silly old man (of about 40!), being totally over cautious. We were already a few thousand feet above the highest peaks.

A near miss

Luckily I took his advice. The next moment, our plane was plummeting. There wasn’t any sign that this was actually the case, except one dial on the instrument panel (the altimeter, measuring our height above the ground) that was winding itself down rapidly towards zero. Within seconds, we’d lost a thousand feet without even feeling it. I gave more throttle and pointed the nose upward, but still we continued dropping. However, it didn’t feel like dropping; more like a sinking feeling. There was nothing we could do to get out of the down current except stay calm and pray there’d be an up current.

Fortunately there was, but uncomfortably close to the ground. Suddenly, the altimeter was winding in the other direction. I pointed the plane downward but still we were rising. I think this happened a few times. Then, just as suddenly, it was over. We’d missed a catastrophe by the skin of our teeth. We cheered, breathed, and laughed, exhilarated after the sheer-terror-nerve-tingling-near-death-possibility was behind us.

What does this have to do with you, now, us?

From above, high mountains look flat and turbulence is invisible (up and down currents are sudden and cannot be forewarned). So too is world politics and humanity. Think of all of us as one unified field, like the atmosphere. Just a very thin, totally fluid skin on a very large ball.

With turbulence, or in a depression or regression, we plummet inadvertently, unless we are conscious of what’s happening and take course correction. When we are affected in this way we are no longer able to think or act the way we did previously. We can only tune in to the ideas of the frequency of mind that we are currently resonating with.

So what to do about the idea that the world is going to hell in a hand basket? Just don’t go there. Fly higher. Take yourself to a higher altitude; create a different story. Make sure you have a good instructor on board, that all your dials are working, you have solid base, and are genuinely grounded so as not to crash into the ground.

