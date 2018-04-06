When it comes to finding the best nutrition for your baby, parents can get a LOT of information and opinions from friends, medical professionals, online resources and magazines. Sometimes there is so much information that you worry you may not be getting the true picture.

Oli6 have put together some facts and tips about the best baby and toddler formulas for your little ones.

Breastfeeding your baby

Breast milk is best for your baby if possible. The benefits of breastfeeding extend even beyond basic nutrition. In addition to containing all the vitamins and nutrients your baby needs in the first six months of life, breast milk is packed with substances that protect your baby from illness, and actively fights off diseases.

If you are unable to breastfeed, you should not substitute with regular cow, goat or other fresh milks when feeding your baby, as pasteurised fresh milk does not have all the ingredients required to be nutritionally complete for your little one. If you are unable to provide your baby with breastmilk either directly from the breast, with pumped milk, or with donor milk, the only other source of full nutrition is to substitute it with an infant formula. Always try to find the best formula for your child’s needs. Make sure you get advice from a health care professional if in doubt.

What makes formula a safe option?

While regular fresh cow and goat milk is not suitable for babies, the ingredients that are added to formula make it a safe alternative to breastmilk. It will also have carbohydrates, fat, proteins, vitamins and minerals added.

Why do some mums switch to goat’s milk?

There can be many reasons why mums may decide to switch to a goat’s milk formula for their babies. Here are some of the benefits of goat’s milk when compared to cow’s milk:

Goat’s milk may be easier to digest for some babies than standard cow’s milk

Goat’s milk contains prebiotic olis which assist with gut health and digestion. There are up to 6x the prebiotic olis in goat’s milk than of standard cow’s milk

Goat’s milk has many similarities to breast milk

It is naturally high in vitamins and minerals (vitamin A and C, calcium and magnesium)

Goat’s milk contains lower levels of cholesterol than standard cow’s milk

Why use Oli6 goats milk formula?

Oli6 has been developed in direct response to discussions with Australian mums who are seeking products that are as natural as possible to help their little ones’ growth and development. Oli6 goat’s milk formulas are manufactured in Victoria, Australia and meet strict Australian regulations and requirements. It has high levels of natural prebiotic Olis to assist with digestion and gut health. Oli6 products are exclusively found in retail pharmacies throughout Australia. They can also be ordered online direct from the website and delivered to your door free of charge, which means you will never have to worry about your supply.

Want to find out more about the benefits of goat’s milk for your baby?

Oli6 offers a wealth of resources for parents with information about the products, tips for transitioning to a goat’s milk formula, and much more. You can also buy handy trial sachets of Oli6 formula. These will allow you to find out if it is suitable for your baby.

You can also see more at https://www.facebook.com/Oli6Toddler/