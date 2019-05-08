Greenpeace comments on claims the Labor Party’s climate policies will cost Australia $264 billion

We’re heading into what’s being dubbed ‘the Climate election’ – and it’s a time that calls for LEADERSHIP, not fear-mongering!

There was some “independent” modelling from fossil fuel industry economist Brian Fisher. However it is a misleading distraction from the important issues, says leading environmental organisation Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

The need to look at ALL angles

The research, cited in The Australian on May 2nd 2019, does not take into account the proven economic benefits of renewable energy cited in any number of reports by independent experts over the last five years, including lower power prices and jobs in renewable energy.

Independent?

Mr Fisher has written at least nine reports for coal and oil companies over the past decade! Hardly ‘independent! He also fails to consider the huge economic cost of failure to act on climate change in Australia¹.

“Australian voters are sick of politicians kicking the can down the road and using misleading research like Brian Fisher’s as an excuse to avoid taking action on climate change,” said David Ritter, CEO of Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

Time to take climate action

“Poll after poll shows Australians are demanding action on climate change. Every month brings more extreme weather and more pollution and we’ve all had enough.

“This latest attempted distraction is just further proof that the Morrison government will do anything to get the spotlight. Yet they do nothing to tackle the issues that Australian voters actually care about.”

Who pays?

While it is unclear who paid for the Baeconomics report by Mr Fisher, officials from the Department of Energy and Environment testified to Senate Estimates on April 5 that it was not commissioned by federal government.

“Greenpeace wants to see both major parties taking a stronger stand on climate damage, which study after study has shown impacting the health, wellbeing and economic future of Australian families everywhere,” said David Ritter.

The real costs

Failure to comply with the Paris Accord is forecast to cost each Australian household $14,000 a year. We must keep global warming well below two degrees. Polling consistently shows taking action on climate change is a key issue for Australian voters ².