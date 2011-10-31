Gympie Pyramid in peril

The Gympie Pyramid, near the town of Gympie in Queensland, has long been a source of fascination for people from around the world as well as Australia, and the subject of a great many claims about its origin and true purpose. However, all this will come to an end in the near future if the Queensland government goes ahead with its plans to bulldoze the pyramid in order to construct a highway.

What is known as the Gympie Pyramid is a rounded hill north of the town of Gympie, which has had stone terraces cut into the sides. It is not a pyramid in the Egyptian or South American sense. Its interior remains unknown and has been a source of speculation, and there are believed to have been three or four entrances leading into it. The pyramid is 30.4 metres (100ft) high and has six stone terraces varying from ten metres wide at the bottom to two metres wide towards the top, which incorporate some natural rock features. Stones for many of the terraces have been shaped, and some of the larger stones would be extremely heavy. On the summit is a sort of ‘turret’, an upstanding section made of drystone wall with a depressed centre, and nearby there are two very heavy stone grinders, which may have been used to prepare ritual offerings. The terraces were believed to have been three metres high, but have become lower due to cattle and weathering. The pyramid is thought to have been terraced originally on four sides, but much of these have been destroyed by bulldozing and settlers carting away the stone. An interesting little stone-lined room has recently been found at the base of the pyramid.

The pyramid currently has large trees growing on it, which make it difficult to recognise at a distance, or to photograph.

When the pyramid was first discovered the summit is said to have had 13 pillars surrounding a round stone table with a hole in the centre. These are believed to have been taken by early settlers, along with other standing stones, many of which carried symbols; and also a stone gateway. Fortunately drawings of these were recorded in a diary by John Green, a great grandfather of Brett Green, a local historian who has spent much of his life researching the pyramid, and is the author of a book entitled The Gympie Pyramid Story. Gold was found at Gympie in 1867, and settlement began from that year. Early settlers quite naturally regarded the pyramid as an easy source of stone and it was quarried to supply new buildings, doing much damage.

The pyramid became a source of speculation and interest from the 1950s as strange phenomena were reportedly seen or experienced on it, and unusual artefacts found nearby, suggesting contact with earlier civilisations.

There has been no archaeological excavation of the pyramid. An archaeological survey was undertaken by Michael Morwood in 1957. He attributed the construction of the terraces to Italian wine growers or other immigrants in the nineteenth century. However, that idea was laid to rest by archaeologist Greg Jefferys, who has done two surveys (1990 and 2007) and found no trace of cultivation of any kind.

It is not an Aboriginal site, and Aborigines are, if anything, afraid of the place.

The original purpose of the pyramid is not known. It is not a fort, but it is an energy centre, and may have been a ritual site.

Dowsers have found that the pyramid is on a major energy line, and that energy rays out in the four directions, like a Maltese cross. It may serve the function of drawing energy down (or up) and then radiating it over the countryside. There is a powerful healing vortex at the top, near the grinders, and several people, including local resident and pyramid supporter, Mick Dale, have experienced very considerable healing there.

Brett Green mentions that local residents used to see ‘nim-nim’ lights on top of the pyramid, and other phenomena have been encountered. One of the most frequently encountered phenomena is the vision of soldiers wearing bronze helmets and holding shields. Several people have encountered white-clad female spirits, who have identified themselves as guardians of the site. The most recent encounter took place in August this year when clairvoyant Michael English encountered two white-clad ladies on the summit. One of these was blonde and wore a heavy gold necklace. She gave her name as Nitarla, and said she was one of three such guardians. Nitarla said they had been unable to stop the destruction of the pyramid, but had elected from early times to stay on and try to protect it. The present writer also unexpectedly encountered a white-clad lady, this one with black hair, a couple of days later on the highest terrace. This lady said nothing but bade him welcome by gestures. Clairvoyants say that there was originally a vortex on the top used to help spacecraft take off. This was destroyed when the pyramid was bombarded by banana-shaped aircraft, possibly from Atlantis.

In recent times the summit of the pyramid was bulldozed by a person who wanted to build a house there. In doing so he is said to have destroyed the remaining two columns and dumped them in a mine shaft. However, after that he had a lot of illnesses, bad dreams and mechanical trouble, and started seeing figures in his house near the pyramid. He was thoroughly ‘spooked’ and left the area.

Several unusual objects have been found in an around the pyramid. These include a carved, yellow stone head suggesting South American influence, an ancient statuette of the Indian goddess Lakshmi, a Grecian urn, an ancient Chinese bronze teapot and an apparent stone statue of an ape-like figure, known as ‘The Gympie Ape’. Also a piece of ‘bloomery’ smelted iron, a type of smelting not encountered in Australia.

According to Aboriginal legend, lakes or seas used to extend from the coast almost to the base of the pyramid, which is apparently supported by geological evidence. This would account for foreign contact in the area, and seismic uplift has since emptied the lakes.

People feel there is much more to be learned from the Gympie Pyramid, and it should at least be properly excavated. It is an energy centre, and a tourist attraction for Gympie. Other pyramids, according to repute, have been sighted around Australia, and a prophecy exists that a pyramid will be found in central Australia this century, which will be an important spiritual centre.

What can you do to try to save the pyramid if we are dealing with an obdurate government? You can write to your local MP of course – always powerful to pester them. On an inner level, if you meditate, or belong to or know of a meditation or ritual group, start working by meditating on saving the pyramid, and ask any groups you know to do the same. Rather than work on just stopping demolition, concentrate on seeing the pyramid surviving as we want it to, and being looked after. Faith can move mountains, and in this case can save one.

Gordon de L. Marshall is a maritime archaeologist and President of the Dowsers Society of NSW Inc