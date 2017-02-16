HANNAH – Buddhism’s Untold Journey

We at LivingNow recently saw a remarkable movie about a woman called Hannah and how she made a huge impact on European hippies back in the sixties and introduced them to Buddhism.

It showed a face of Buddhism that we had not seen before, and was an exceptionally inspiring and human story.

The movie will be screening nationally in February, 2017.

Hannah was an amazing and unique woman, a woman who had the strength to be an example at a time when women’s roles were changing.

The movie also documents a time like no other. Tibetan Buddhism came to the West only in the last fifty years, emerging from the idealism of the sixties, when people were exploring their minds and finding that drugs could not provide the answer. Hippies met with a handful of Tibetan refugees in India and realised that, through ancient practices, they had the methods to conquer the new frontiers they sought.

Hannah’s work not only made the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism relevant for critical and independent Western minds, it also took Buddhism to places other teachers thought too dangerous.

The film is vibrant and rich in both content and style, a testament to a wonderful woman and the life she dedicated to Buddhism.

Distributor: Leap Frog Films

Screenings hosted/promoted by Connected Pictures

You can buy tickets for screenings around Australia online here: https://au.demand.film/hannah-buddhisms-untold-journey/