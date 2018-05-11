C.S. Lewis said, “You can’t get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me.” If you are also a tea and book lover, then you will love this new book edited by Anouska Jones.

For centuries, tea has held a valued place in both Eastern and Western cultures.

From the ritual of a Japanese tea ceremony to the cosy informality of an English cuppa at the kitchen table, tea — whether green, black, white or herbal — soothes, grounds and comforts us.

It’s no surprise that so many of us switch on the kettle at the first sign of trouble — keep calm and drink tea! The mere act of pausing to sip a cup of tea is often enough to clear our mind and inspire some creative problem-solving.

And then there are the medicinal benefits: “Drinking a daily cup of tea will surely starve the apothecary.” [Chinese proverb]

Tea is rich in antioxidants, and numerous studies suggest that drinking tea may help to reduce our risk of heart attack and stroke, improve muscle endurance, protect our bones, boost our immune system, and even improve our skin and keep our smile bright!

More than any other beverage, it seems that tea unites people across nationalities, ages, races and gender. Six billion cups of tea are drunk every day around the world, and no matter whether you are rich or poor, an introvert or extrovert, a rock star or a dentist, chances are there’s a blend of tea out there that’s just right for you. As Hui-Tsung said, “Teas vary as much in appearance as the different faces of men.”

Abraham Lincoln, Audrey Hepburn, Billy Connolly, Mick Jagger, and Bear Grylls are just a few of the notable names who have professed their love of tea.

Many have observed that tea imparts peace, wisdom and a meditative quality to life, for instance:

• Make tea, not war. [Monty Python]

• Drink your tea slowly and reverently, as if it is the axis on which the world revolves — slowly, evenly, without rushing toward the future. Live the actual moment. Only this moment is life. [Thich Nat Hahn]

• Tea is also a sort of spiritual refreshment, an elixir of clarity and wakeful tranquility…. No pleasure is simpler, no luxury cheaper, no consciousness-altering agent more benign. [James Norwood Pratt]

If man has no tea in him, he is incapable of understanding truth and beauty. [Japanese proverb]



This is a delightful book to be savoured while sipping your favourite tea.

