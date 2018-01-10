Jan 20 – Feb 19; the sun travels through Aquarius, noted for its egalitarian nature, progressive ideas and humanitarian bent.

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac with keywords ‘I am different’ and ‘I am detached’.

Aquarians are both radical and immovable at the same time. They will often espouse a social or religious movement such as feminism, Buddhism, or environmentalism, and then remain committed to it for the rest of their lives. Those born under the sign of the water bearer often look to the future and have fine minds and a higher vision for society.

Many Aquarians excel in the areas of science, technology, and politics. At best, they use their cool-headed idealism to serve humanity. Negatively, Aquarians can be detached and aloof with a rebellious or fanatical streak. In medical astrology, Aquarius rules the calves, ankles, and general circulation. When Aquarians are out of balance, they can suffer from varicose veins, sprained ankles, irregularities of the heart action, and fluid build-up. The Aquarian colours are turquoise, aqua, and silver. Aquarius’s greatest lesson is to learn to care for and relate to individuals rather than groups.

