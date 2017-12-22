Dec 22 – Jan 20; the sun travels through earth sign Capricorn, noted for its shrewdness, self-discipline, determination to get ahead, and respect for tradition and authority.

Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac with keywords ‘I aspire’ and ‘I persist’.

Capricorns have practical and executive ability, are very responsible, and love status. They are prepared to work incredibly hard to achieve their dreams and goals. Those born under the sign of the goat often lead a solitary existence. Sometimes feeling burdened by the responsibility they carry and struggling with the limitations of material life. At best, they use their leadership skills to serve the community and act as pillars of strength for friends and family. They believe patient, hard work brings its own rewards.

Negatively, Capricorns can be selfish, mean, ruthless, and materialistic, with a tendency to arrogance and autocratic or controlling behaviour. In medical astrology, Capricorn rules the skin, knees, and bones and also has a reflex action on the stomach. When Capricorns are out of balance they can suffer from rheumatism, arthritis, and skin complaints such as rashes, boils, and digestive disturbances. There can be a tendency towards pessimism and depression. The Capricorn colours are brown and black. Capricorn’s greatest lesson is to lighten up and express their feelings and emotions.

