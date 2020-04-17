The healing power of growing your own vegetables

These are challenging times, and the search for a more holistic approach to wellness has become more essential than ever.

The healing power of therapeutic horticulture and the benefits of growing your own food are welcome in this time in which supermarkets are manic and empty, and isolation brings a range of stresses and anxieties.

The science is there. Reducing stress, pain, depression and increase in focus are just a few of the many proven benefits of therapeutic horticulture and growing your own food. In a mission to discover new and sustainable ways to not only ensure food-security, but support local Aussie businesses, let’s see how growing your own food can be easier and more beneficial than ever.

We started Vegepod – an Australian owned and operated business – with a mission to provide anyone and everyone the access to growing their own food. We wanted to provide an easy, accessible, low maintenance, and almost fail-proof raised bed for all. And the unique self-watering, portable, durable and sustainable beds have really helped people grow their own veggies!

The rise of edible gardens

Edible gardening, and indeed any gardening, is not only ubiquitous in private homes, but also enjoyed by many community groups, including those who face some complex challenges.

We – myself (Simon), inventor Matt, and co-owner, Paul – launched the Vegepod journey by literally driving around the nation, living out of the back of our vans, and introducing ourselves to garden centres and community groups. Supporting the independent network has been part of our ethos from the very start. Our ‘Grow Your Food’ movement has now become a global phenomenon! We’re striving to improve the health and wellbeing of all.

The social and emotional benefits of gardening

Therapeutic horticulture unites health, wellness and positive change with a range of gardening activities. This form of therapy has been widely used as rehabilitation for the physically impaired, as well as mental and social disorders such as anxiety and depression. Gardening is also useful for parents, introducing and connecting children to nature and the ethos of sustainability and growing your own. The benefits of getting your hands dirty include;

Improving your mood

Reduce stress

Improve social skills

Improve cognitive, memory and focus skills.

Connection to nature and other living things

A sense of responsibility and feeling of reward

Why Vegepods?

Whether a small or large space, Vegepod’s contained solution, with various sizes and trolley options, mean there is something for everyone. Apart from everyday growers, Vegepods are also ideal for retirees, city dwellers, additional needs and education facilities. Vegepods fit on balconies, small courtyards, patios and other limited lots or places without soil. Vegepods are also used by professional growers on commercial scales.

The self-watering ‘wicking’ system and durable contained beds mean gardening, even for the first timer, is low maintenance. The Vegepods can go unattended for weeks at a time, with their in-built mist sprays and wicking reservoirs.

Finally, the eco-climate mesh covers are permeable, protecting plants from pests, whilst allowing rain, air and light in. This creates a micro-climate that accelerates growth.

Edible gardens for the community and environment

We are interested in making it easy for the everyday person. And therapeutic gardening has been introduced to many institutions, too. These include schools, early learning centres, age care facilities, disability hubs, prisons, hospitals, corporate centres, and social housing. The healing powers of gardening have proven undeniable in such spaces.

Vegepod have been major sponsors of the Therapeutic Horticultural Association, a manifestation of Vegepod’s corporate social responsibility. We are extremely proud of the collaboration between ourselves, the federal government, and Southern Cross University. We’re creating and supplying free community garden programs to community groups around the globe. It’s great!

Whilst supporting the community, we also strive to do our part in supporting the environment. Vegepods are 100% recyclable, and made of certifiably food-safe materials. They use 80% less water than standard gardens! And they reduce the need for herbicides/pesticides whilst the canopy remaining animal-friendly. Amazing!

We think that organic food supply is a much-needed drive for society. And a great way for you to know if something is truly organic is to grow it yourself!

The potential of therapeutic horticulture for all people, of all walks of life, is abundant. Programs such as these mean edible gardening is accessible to everyone no matter the age, background, ability or environment. All the whilst remaining sustainable, safe and environmentally conscious.

About the author Simon Holloway Simon is a co-owner of Vegepod. He grew up on a farm in Tregeagle, on the far north coast of NSW. Simon has given talks and presented at exhibitions in over 20 countries on edible container gardening. As a major sponsor and member of the Australian Therapeutic Horticulture Association, Simon has also been involved, hands-on, with countless community group gardens and therapy gardening programs across all sectors of society.