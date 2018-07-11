Raym’s client’s desire to explore her own future death has profound consequences.

“Raym. She has stopped breathing. We should do something!”

I hear my apprentice’s rising tone, faintly, in the distance. She has been observing my session and has collapsed into fear and panic.

In the tranquility of a healing centre, alarm is not a good thing. I feel it prickling my energy body as I take a deep breath, return to full consciousness and open my eyes. I gaze at my client’s inert and supine form, spread on the floor next to me, surrounded by crystals. At her request we have taken a long and deep journey into her future death. As I return to my body and my out of focus vision adjusts, I perceive a pale, flaccid form next to me – my client Anna.

Did we travel too far?…

Anna is a mature, wealthy woman in the final chapter of her life, looking to understand more about her focus and community service as she ages. She is particularly interested in the implications that her lifelong yoga and meditation practice may have on her next life. In our pre-session interview she mentions that she had found a guru whose unconditional love touched her deeply, it is clear she still mourns his passing some ten years ago.

Past life

Anna wishes to visit her immediate past life death and her approaching death in this life in the hope of understanding her soul’s journey and choices. With some reservations and several repeated promises from Anna to return to her body at the end of our journey we travel together across time and space, as she lies in my crystal mandala and I command her body to take us to her most recent incarnation.

We arrive in an Asian country and she experiences a life as a male peasant working hard to feed his family. By Western standards the living conditions seem harsh and primitive. He spends long days under a fierce sun in a humid environment, planting, tending and harvesting his rice paddies in an interminable cycle of hard labour. His body is lean and his muscles ache but he is happy. He is a devout Hindu and his faith and daily practice help him rise above the limitations of his birth.

We witness his love for his family as he tries hard to give them the opportunities for a good education that he did not have. They grow and leave home for jobs in the city, returning occasionally, driving cars and wearing Western clothing. He feels proud of their achievements. As he grows old with his wife, his focus on daily devotion, offerings and community service increases. He dies, body worn out, but at peace with everything, his practices helping him transit into greater consciousness as he leaves his body surrounded by his family.

Back to the present

Anna is emotional as she telepaths. Such a simple humble life, so beautiful… I guess I understand my choices to live a more comfortable life this time around. It was harsh. I see too how I fell easily into my yoga practice and spiritual path in this incarnation. It always seemed so natural to me. I sense his purity of heart and simple devotion made his death transition easier.

Anna also sees clearly that she has learnt all she needs to know about poverty and hard work and so incarnates into an affluent Western family.

May we look at my future now?

—You promise to return to your body afterwards?

I do.

A glimpse into the future

Commanding her body to take us to the moment of her future death, I realise that the circumstances and date of her death are irrelevant as her consciousness spreads outwards from her dying body. It touches the people close to her, then the trees, the land, the sky, the continent, the seas, the planet, the sun and the stars. Her awareness expands exponentially, connecting via a matrix of light with the Milky Way, the universe and multiverses beyond that, into infinity and ‘all there is’. She becomes one with everything, and the beauty of the moment is beyond words.

After an age I gently remind her of her reason to visit this time. Her question echoes outwards mingling with the music of the spheres.

What happens next?

From the vastness around us a deep and resonant knowing responds.

In your now you say you are ready to be of service to humanity. Your choices in the coming years are important. You have been touched by unconditional love in this life and you wish to share that. You may do so. Express it in every interaction with every being you encounter from this moment onwards, refining your essence with each interaction.

Like my guru? I can do that?

If you wish. However it is enough to just be love and share love in your daily life. In doing so you will attune your own vibration to the limitless love that holds reality together. If you do so, you will reach this point of limitless expansion and bliss that you are witnessing now.

Anna hesitates. How will I be able to compress this into a human form? When will I reincarnate?

If you reach this state of interconnectedness and love, you will have passed the need to return to the cycle of death and rebirth on this planet.

—If Anna does not reach this state? I enquire on her behalf.

Then she will reincarnate as a less aware being, until she does.

—Please show us her potential if she fulfils her desire to be of service based on love.

You may become anything that pleases you…

Moving into a profound understanding of the nature of reality, we are shown Anna’s consciousness becoming form again as a planet or a star, and its magnificence is humbling. The communication between us becomes faint as Anna is drawn into the immersive experience of her probable future.

Oh so beautiful

I know that her body will be looking devoid of life as her consciousness stretches into the distant reaches of the cosmos as I hear Jo’s distant panicked voice calling from another time and place pulling me from a deep and reverent state into the dense reality I call home. Jo has never seen a client in such a deep state before and does not completely understand what is happening, Anna’s very shallow breathing and state of utter surrender appears far more distressing than it actually is.

Nonetheless I realise it is time to call Anna back to this time and place and I do so as gently as I can, knowing it will be hard for her to leave the exalted state of bliss she is experiencing. I calm Jo as she returns. It takes some time for her to become fully present in her body, her voice thin and her eyes still closed, I hand her a grounding stone and, as colour returns to her cheeks, she whispers, “That was the most profound experience of my life… Is that truly possible? That I may become that? Is it that simple?”

“It is.”

About the author Raym Richards Raym is a shaman and teacher of teachers. He teaches his Crystal Dreaming™ technique worldwide and takes annual tours of sacred sites in the UK. More real life stories in his book Spirit World. Raym’s shamanic healing technique Crystal Dreaming™ involves clients accessing a safely expanded sate of consciousness by laying in a mandala of crystals. In this state present life challenges are tracked to their source in other times, places and realities. Their resolution has immediate effect on this here and now. Visit CrystalDreaming.com