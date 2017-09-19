Following performances across the UK, Europe and a 2017 Brisbane Festival season, Deborah Pearson’s acclaimed live documentary History History History premieres in Melbourne with an exclusive season at The SUBSTATION as part of Melbourne Fringe.

With dramaturgy by Daniel Kitson, History History History features Pearson performing a live documentary alongside the football comedy film due to premiere at Budapest’s Corvin Cinema on the day of the 1956 Hungarian uprising against the USSR. The battle was fought primarily from the Corvin Cinema and led to one of the largest refugee crises of the twentieth century.

The performance, which runs the length of the film, includes interviews with the exiled screenwriter and people involved with the 1956 film. It explores the connect and disconnect between the personal and the political, reflecting on immigration, suppression and our personal links with history. In its retelling, Pearson unlocks a surprisingly personal story.

Co-founder of Edinburgh’s purveyors of risk taking and risk chasing Forest Fringe, Pearson’s work has toured to four continents and fifteen countries and has been translated into five languages. The Canadian born, UK based live artist and playwright has won awards for both her solo practice and her work with UK artist collective Forest Fringe including three Herald Angels, a Scotsman Fringe First, a Peter Brooke Empty Space Award and the Total Theatre Award for Significant Contribution. Pearson has a PhD in narrative in contemporary performance from Royal Holloway, where she was a Reid Scholar and recently published The Future Show with Oberon books.

Forest Fringe co-director Andy Field joins his colleague in Melbourne for Forest Fringe x Melbourne Fringe – an innovative residency project bringing together local and international artists to explore the streets and spaces of Melbourne’s West. This experience culminates with a takeover of The SUBSTATION in Exchange Lab, where experiments, interventions, talks and reflections fill the space in a free collaborative celebration on 29 September.

Event details

Date: 20 – 23 September, 8pm

Tickets: $15 -$25

Venue: The SUBSTATION – 1 Market Street, Newport

Twitter: @thesubstation_

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheSubstationNewport

Website: www.thesubstation.org.au