Stargazer — horoscope for July 2017

Beating the midwinter blues

Welcome to the chilly winds of midwinter, and with four of the slower moving planets in retrograde motion, you may wonder if life has truly come to a standstill. Traditionally winter is a time of retreat and reflection and these retrograde planets simply add to that sense of stasis, with growth more likely to be on an internal rather than an external level. The advice is to spend as much time as possible with family and loved ones enjoying the peace, comfort, and nourishment of a safe, warm, and loving home. Use these long winter days to tie up loose ends and reflect on where you are heading. And remember…spring is just around the corner.

Mars in Cancer – heart-inspired action

Mars will be in Cancer for the first three weeks of July, meaning actions will be based more on feelings and intuition than logic. Mars brings fighting spirit and energy to whichever zodiac sign he visits. Cancer themes include home, family, children, food, cooking, gardening, nurturing, healing, and supporting. Expect a stronger focus on all these areas of life until 20th July. Perhaps you’ll buy or sell a home, begin home improvements or renovations, spend more quality time with family, or cook up a storm. And if you need to defend your home or family from outside threats, you’ll have the courage to fight and win.

Mars in Leo – life in the fast lane

Mars leaves Cancer on the 20th July, travelling through dramatic and charismatic fire sign Leo until early September in what might just be a match made in heaven (imagine driving a Mercedes convertible down the highway at high speed with the wind in your hair). And given that the sun and karmic north node will be Mars’ travelling companions for a large chunk of this seven-week period, there’s certainly no excuse for idling on the sidelines… (see sun-Mars conjunction below)

Sun-Mars conjunction – passion & vitality

Every two years, the sun, symbol of light and life, meets up with Mars, the god of action, to propel us into a new cycle of adventure and achievement. In 2017 this astronomical event takes place on 27th July and is a particularly special and super-charged conjunction as the sun and Mars will join forces in fire sign Leo for the first time since 2002. Think of the sun as chairman of the board and Mars as the CEO. When they work together, they form a dynamic duo and extraordinary achievements are possible.

Some positive themes for the sun-Mars combination include self-assertion, desire to take action, physical and sexual vitality, initiative and innovation, creative potential, love of risk, challenge, and competition, supreme confidence and bravery, leadership, and individuality. Negative themes include anger and aggression, anti-authoritarian attitude, needing to prove oneself, explosiveness and volatility, refusal to compromise, inner tension, compulsive behaviour, and self-hatred.

What the sun-Mars conjunction means for you

The sun-Mars conjunction will play out in a different way for each person, based on where it falls in your birth chart. Using the solar house system you can look up your star sign in the table below and see which area of your life will be most affected. So, for example, Sagittarians can expect exciting new beginnings in travel and study, while for Aquarians the focus is on relationships.

If you have a more detailed knowledge of astrological houses, you can also check the exact house position of 4-5º Leo in your birth chart and expect an exciting new beginning and surge of energy in this part of life as well. For example, if the sun-Mars conjunction falls in your tenth house (career), you might decide to start up a new business, and if it’s in your sixth house (health), you might start training for a triathlon.

2017 sun-Mars conjunction by star sign

Zodiac sign Area of life affected Aries Fifth house Fun/creativity Creativity goes into overdrive. Fun, adventure, and flirtation. Great time to conceive a child or discover your inner child. Taurus Fourth house Home/family Focus on creating a dream home and building loving family relationships. Renovating, decorating, buying property. Gemini Third house Neighbourhood/ communication New visions and ideas, closer connection with neighbours and community, sorting out stuff with siblings, writing projects. Cancer Second house Money/values New ways of earning and managing money. New sense of self-esteem and self-worth. Change in values and people you spend time with. Leo First house The self Reach for the stars. Seize the day. Just do it. The universe is right behind you and your dreams this year. Virgo Twelfth house Inner world Inner peace, time alone, creative ideas and insight, getting rid of old stuff through emotional and physical decluttering. Libra Eleventh house Social/community An exciting social life with new friends. More involvement with community groups. Networking opportunities abound. Scorpio Tenth house Career Promotions, pay rises, new jobs, new careers or even starting up your own business. Sagittarius Ninth house Travel/study Book your dream holiday, expand your horizons with a new study course or overseas trip, write your book. Capricorn Eighth house Investments/joint ventures Successful investment planning, new share portfolio, joint ventures and partnerships, new ways of managing debt. Aquarius Seventh house Relationships New relationships, new business partners or creative change in existing relationships. Pisces Sixth house Health/pets New work environment, different approach to diet, health and fitness, healing chronic health problems, getting a new pet.

Happy birthday Cancer!

This year, the sun will travel through cardinal water sign Cancer from 21st June to 23rd July. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac, with keywords ‘I feel’ and ‘I fluctuate’, and whose symbol is the crab, an instinctual creature dwelling in the watery depths in the safety of its shell. Cancerians are extremely sensitive and nurturing with a strong attachment to home, family, and community. At best they are in touch with their feelings and display kindness, love, and compassion. Cancerians are highly emotional, usually love food, and have a reputation for taking care of friends, family, and workmates. Negatively, the Cancer individual can be moody, dependent, illogical, manipulative, and insecure. Cancer rules the stomach, breasts, and solar plexus. When Cancers are out of balance they can suffer from digestive upsets, water retention, and breast problems. The Cancer colours are silver and pastel shades and women born under this sign often love antique jewellery and lingerie. Cancer’s greatest lesson is to live in the present and to deal with feelings of fear and insecurity. Happy birthday to all Cancerians!

Celebrating the return of the light

Rituals mark the passage of time and can help us celebrate and understand our part in the universal cycle of life. The final day of July is the eve of Imbolc, a traditional pagan or country festival meaning ‘in the belly’. In the womb of Mother Earth, there are stirrings of new life. The seed that was planted at the winter solstice in June is quickening and spring is just around the corner. ‘Oimelc’, an alternative name for the festival, means ‘milk of ewes’, for this is also lambing season.

To celebrate the return of the light as the days grow longer, light a blue candle and place it in the centre of your home. Blue represents peace, wisdom, communication, truth, patience, health, and calm. Fill a small bowl with water and add a pinch of salt for protection and purification. Follow this with a few drops of your favourite essential oil – something calming like rose, lavender, or bergamot is a good choice. Next, tie together a small bunch of herbs and, beginning at the front door, dip the herbs in the water and wipe them gently round the door frame. Continue to do this to all doorways and windows in the house, visualising the protection and peace spreading from the front door to the rest of your home. When you have finished, leave the bowl of water out overnight to anchor the protection and let the bunch of herbs dry before burning it in the candle flame.

July full moon

The lunar qualities of emotion, instinct, and intuition reach their peak each month at the full moon, which in July falls on the 9th in earth sign Capricorn. This promises to be a power-packed lunation as dynamic Mars and transformational Pluto conjunct the sun and full moon. Seeds planted at last month’s new moon on 24th June will blossom and flourish, but, with the Mars-Pluto opposition, you could find yourself embroiled in arguments and power plays. Avoid losing your cool by channelling the cosmic energy into physical activity.

July new moon

The new lunar month begins on the 23rd at the Leo new moon and, if ever there were a moment to launch some spectacular project or fulfil a long-held ambition, this is it. The moon and sun are closely aligned with Mars in the early degrees of Leo, symbol of the leader, king, drama queen, performer, champion, and hero. This Leo line-up positively brims with fire, passion and creative energy while Mercury trine Uranus offers fresh and original ideas. Mix this all together and you should feel fired up, courageous, daring, and ready for absolutely anything!

July moon calendar

Date Sign Element Moon phase 1st-3rd Libra Air First quarter 3rd-5th Scorpio Water 5th-8th Sagittarius Fire 8th-10th Capricorn Earth Full moon 9th 10th-13th Aquarius Air 13th-15th Pisces Water 15th-17th Aries Fire Third quarter 17th-19th Taurus Earth 19th-21st Gemini Air 21st-23rd Cancer Water 23rd-25th Leo Fire New moon 23rd 26th-28th Virgo Earth 28th-30th Libra Air 30th-1st Scorpio Water First quarter

