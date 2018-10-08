Here are some pointers for recognising and developing intuition. Self-trust, the power of choice, letting go and connecting with and nurturing your true self are fundamental requisites.

You are already intuitive. Allowing your mind to be conscious of this fact is where the development begins.

Our egos often override any feeling, spark of inspiration, or creative idea by using self-talk disguised as an intellectual thought to alter what our intuition is trying to say. You may be driving when a strong impulse to turn left is overshadowed by your intellect. Failing to listen to your feeling, you turn right and head towards a traffic pile-up. Frustrated, you end up sitting in traffic thinking, “If I had gone left, I could have avoided this. Why didn’t I listen?” You didn’t listen because you failed to trust what your inner GPS was telling you.

Developing our intuition

Developing intuition can seem like a constant battle between intellect and inner sensing. The ego holds on, fighting to be heard out of fear of losing control from the world that we have become accustomed to living in. All that is currently known to be true, including what was taught by family, teachers, and social conformity, the ego holds. Unravelling this data tests our own self-trust, pushing the boundaries of limitation to unleash the inner force of knowledge and wisdom.

The fear of what it means to let go of all we hold, and to live a life of trust, prevents many from obtaining an intuitive link and living a life of grace co-created with divine will. Help yourself by letting go of control and practise living with the flow of life. This includes listening to the inner senses, the pull, the knowing and hearing the voice of guidance.

Let it go

Letting go does not mean you have no control at all. In fact, it gives more credit to the choices and pathway that you want to take without all the rubbish that can get in the way when we try to control or manipulate outcomes.

For many, undertaking techniques to assist with letting go of the ego is difficult at first. Emotions will surface, tears may flow, or a feeling of being outside of your normal comfort zone. That’s okay. No one knows how much the head rules life until the mind of logic and reason is forced to let go of control. Once it does the real development can begin.

Before delving into intuitive techniques and all the amazing benefits they bring, there are three crucial areas to be discussed: Trust, choice, and what happens when there is no apparent intuitive insight.

Trust

High on its perch the bird watched the world go by, wondering what it would be like to fly into the sky. The door unlocked, the bird was offered the chance to explore.

“If I leave the cage what will be waiting for me? I do not want to be in this cage, but I know how it comforts me. I know no different; so I think I will stay. Maybe one day I will change.”

We all want the courage to leave the cage and fly into the sky, but it takes trust to really let go and become free. When we lack self-trust, it becomes difficult to make decisions and leads to second-guessing ourselves.

Trust creates the change needed to live the life we desire. If we didn’t trust ourselves to drive, then we would never get behind the steering wheel.

Just like the bird, our known experiences are comforting. They allow us to stay in our present circumstances even if we do not like them. The ego tells us that this is the best place to be, while courage keeps it all in place. The illusion is that we believe life is meant to be this way.

Previous conditioning

Becoming in tune with intuition will naturally play on the relationship that you have with trust. You may start questioning every feeling, thought or happening. Is it my mind or is it intuition? This is the outcome of previous conditioning.

Intuition is not emotionally driven – so be alert to the thoughts that surface. If emotions are attached then they are a probable byproduct of past teachings manifesting as intuition. Emotions can create fear which then causes trust issues.

The story of the bird highlights the power that emotions have on our thoughts, which reflect our inability to trust ourselves. The bird sees the cage as a link to feeling safe. When the door is opened the bird feels uneasy. Taking a step towards freedom, these beliefs: ‘Don’t do that. You don’t know what’s out there. You may be hurt or never come back,’ are so overwhelming that the bird is forced by fear to remain in the comfort it has become used to.

Our fears become reality when we fail to listen within. Luckily, as human beings we are wonderful at adapting to surroundings and changing our minds within a second.

Living intuitively

Trust is often learned by listening to others. We become trusting because a link to feeling safe is established. When life is going well, we trust that all is okay and often we attribute this to something outside ourselves, whether that is God, the universe, a parent, or teacher. But when trust is no longer there, we are let down, our mind holds onto the memory, and stores it away to be used as validation of why we can’t change.

The reality is that we experience trust from within. To be able to comprehend that a decision is based on our ability to know what is best for us is result of self-trust. Intuition and trust are intertwined. Both are needed to receive the full power of what is possible.

Tips for trusting intuition

Intuition does not have emotional attachment

Trust is intertwined with intuition and cannot be separated

Fears become reality when we fail to listen to the truth within

Thoughts and emotions may be linked to the unconscious, giving a false sense of security and preventing what could be a positive decision

The power of choice

The journey of intuition begins with the connection we have to ourselves, along with the choices we make. They are a conscious decisions to alter our life circumstances, how we react, live and interact. Knowing we have a choice will lead to greater joy and happiness. Remaining asleep, unconscious of the ability to evolve, will keep us enslaved to current limitations.

Life has a wonderful way of honouring choices by manifesting the circumstances that will reinforce what we believe to be true. If we believe deep down that our life is to be a continual burden of work, financial stress, and limited joy then it will be. Alter this core belief to be in line with how we want to feel, and our perception of the world and circumstances will transform.

Developing intuition will unleash core beliefs. Emotions, physical symptoms, thoughts and dreams can reveal the pain of past hurts. Do not let this awareness stop you from continuing with your development.

There will be a logical processing of regret for past actions undertaken by you and others. Everyone has a regret to some degree, but do not hold onto this; let it go. Clear the burden of what should have been and focus on all the freedom that is with you now.

Ego will lead us to think that we have no choice, and our life is locked in by responsibilities. The simple truth is that we all have the ability to choose how we think, feel, and act. We have a choice to give up, be unhappy and never do anything different or we can ask for help, seek guidance and free the mind from its prison.

Tips for making choices

The deeper the connection to ourselves the more conscious our ability to choose

Core beliefs create life circumstances

Choices we make result in a conscious decision to alter current positioning

When intuition disappears

We have discussed the relationship of trust and choice in establishing a conscious link with intuition. In both cases there is a common theme: past events bring emotions to the surface that create thoughts of doubt and fear.

Human beings were made with the ability to express emotions. This is what enables us to physically demonstrate compassion. Life would be boring if we did not have emotions. There will be times when our emotions may become overwhelming, causing our inspiration to fade and our intuition to seem like it has disappeared.

There is good news. Intuition never leaves us. It can’t. It is part of who we are. When emotions become heightened, it’s hard to think clearly, and our intuitive ability fails to be recognised – a little bit like a radio that cannot find a clear station because of all the static interfering with the waves of frequency.

The first thing to remember is to not beat yourself up about not receiving any insights. It may just be that part of you wants to do nothing, but you tell yourself that there needs to be an excuse to rest.

Living the role based on the archetypal martyr is a common theme for individuals that have been conditioned to give or be of service to humanity. Maybe your parents instilled the belief of ‘it is better to give than to receive’. It is wonderful to give but it is also important to receive.

Burning out

Intuitives often choose a career focussed on helping others, such as healing, health, customer service. If the individual is constantly giving and not receiving, the imbalance causes overload. You may be familiar with the term ‘burnt out’. Fortunately, human beings have a consciousness that can choose to let go and self-nurture or continue until the mind, body and soul are completely incapable of going on.

It doesn’t help that the modern lifestyle consists of so many demands that we often fail to take note of how we are travelling on a personal level. The choice to change course and stop for a while seems obvious, but often we ignore it. Eventually, ill health, excess fatigue, physical pain or changes to thought processes, indicating stress, bring an enforced change.

What do you do? Invoke the mind to become aware of when life is becoming too much of a struggle. Let go and do nothing. It is easy to take time each day for yourself. Remember that it is only old conditioned patterns of ‘I should’ and ‘I have to’ that prevent self-nurturing.

It may be that you find yourself with the challenge of a stressful situation. Before the emotions kick in and cloud any judgment, stop, take a break, re-centre yourself by breathing deeply and relaxing your muscles.

Humans are delicate, sensitive beings that require nurturing. We do not have to be exposed to our drama to feel emotions. The nightly news or social media can be a source of too much devastation, which impacts our well-being. Choose to listen to positive music, spend time in nature, have a warm bath, read a good book; do whatever it is for you that allows the mind and body to be still. In the moments of stillness, we find our answers.

Tips for reconnecting to intuition

Take time out each day to do nothing

When self-doubt kicks in, let go and wait

Connecting with nature will anchor your mind, body, and soul back to the present moment

Remember self-nurturing is a necessity not a luxury

The article is based on an excerpt from the book, The Sentient Pathway, the #1Guide to Developing Your Intuition, Giving You Clarity and Confidence. Author Kim and Ben Sowter.

About the author Kim Sowter Kim Sowter is the co-founder of The College of Intuition in Melbourne, where she assists people to reconnect to their authentic self for guidance, trust and fulfilment of being.