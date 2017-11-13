If money showed up on your doorstep would you say things to push it away or welcome it in as your lover?

Why does money come so easily to some people while others endlessly struggle to make ends meet? Is there a secret formula that only rich people know? Or are some people just lucky?

What if it all comes down to your subconscious vibration? Ponder this: how does money make you feel? Sit with the energy that comes up in response to this. Are you expansive, and inviting more in? Or do you notice contraction or resentment from deep in your system that is pushing money away?

Everything is made of energy and responds to our energetic state. If you had a group of friends who constantly judged you and another group of friends who loved you, which would you rather invite to dinner? The friends who love you, right?

It’s similar with money. If you resent, judge, and secretly (or not so secretly) hate money for how hard you have to work for it, or how much suffering it has caused you, is money going to want to have dinner with you? No. It’s going to be attracted to the people who love and cherish it.

What would you say if money was at your door?

To uncover your sneaky subconscious blocks that are pushing money away, ask this poignant question…‘If money was your lover, would you still be having sex?’

Let’s imagine that money is your lover and is coming to your door. This lover brought your favourite flowers. He or she is wearing a sweet, seductive cologne, looking gorgeous, and desiring to show you the night of your life. You hear a knock and open the door. What do you say to your money lover that makes them go away?

You’re never here when I need you!

I slave my life away for you!

You’re never enough!

I resent you! If it weren’t for you, I could be happy!

You ruined my last marriage, we fought and fought about you. It’s your fault!

Everything would be easier if you didn’t exist!

I stay up late at night, anxious about where you’re going to come from! I can’t trust you!

Not having enough of you makes me feel bad! I’m a failure at life!

I won’t let myself keep you because I’m scared of losing you again!

People who have you are greedy, fake, and shallow! You are the root of all evils!

I’m better than rich people because I don’t need you!

Whenever you do show up, you’re already spent. I have to give you to all my bills. There’s no point in receiving you if you’re already going to leave me!

The more I want you and need you, the more you run away from me! I need you to survive! Don’t you love me at all?

I’m too stupid for you. I need to be smarter, more qualified, and more deserving to get you.

What else do you say to your lover called money that is making them go away?

Let money desire you

Imagine how your lover called money feels as you say these hurtful words. Do any of these energies make your lover called money want to come in and nurture, caress, and make sweet love to you? Or is your money lover already down the block at your neighbour’s wondering if it’ll get better treatment there?

Let me ask you, is it truly money’s fault? Does money set out to consciously betray you? No. Money is the innocent bystander that is controlled and manipulated to become what you believe.

Our relationship with money is our choice. We can either choose to attract more of it into our lives or push it away.

Now, let’s recreate this same scenario into the expansive relationship that you can choose to have with money.

Your beautiful lover called money comes to your door, looking dapper and desiring you. Knock, knock. What could you say to your lover called money to make them stay?

I love you. Thank you for showing up!

You are always here for me, loving me, supporting me, and nurturing me.

I want to have fun with you, travel with you, have dinner with you. You make my life such a beautiful place to be.

I’m so grateful for everything you give me!

You are more than enough.

I want to be with you. When you show up, I always keep 10% of you so that we can continue to have a beautiful and expansive relationship.

You are not to blame. I’m so sorry I blamed you. Will you forgive me?

Can you see how your subconscious programs are pushing money away and that you could begin a relationship that would invite abundance in?

My relationship with money

I used to have a horrible relationship with money that was actually a reflection of my relationship with myself. Twelve years ago, I was $80,000 in debt, overworked, and underpaid. I felt so unworthy that I would cut 20 hours off of my pay check every week because I didn’t want to burden my boss. I felt like I must have done something wrong to deserve this level of lack that life had brought me.

I used to think, ‘If I just survive, I’ll be OK.’ But I wasn’t; I was drowning in negative unconscious patterns!

At that time, receiving wasn’t easy for me. I would not let anyone take me to dinner; if they did, I would make a note to pay next time to make it even. I believed that lack was real, and I didn’t want to take from anyone.

Then one day, while trying to figure how to get out of the hole I had dug myself into, I realised, “Wait, I am the one that got me into this mess! I’m the only one that can get me out! What is so much fun for me that my life would be a dream come true if I could do it every day?” The answer was clear: coaching people into having their dream life come into reality! But I thought, “I can’t get paid for that. There are so many people who are better qualified. Why would anyone want to come to me? I’m $80,000 in debt and in an emotionally abusive relationship. I don’t deserve to receive that amazing of a life! But… I’m so far in debt I don’t have another choice. What do I have to lose? My alternative is bankruptcy.”

So I went for it! I transformed my relationship with money and myself and now I’m running my 7-figure business doing what I love.

Five steps to transform your relationship with money

Here are the steps that I used to transform my relationship with money…

Step #1: Open a bank account.

Step #2: Take 10% of every dollar you make and put it into the account as an honouring of you. NEVER SPEND IT.

Step #3: Pretend that the money in your abundance account is your lover and create a daily one-minute conversation that would make money want to be with you.

Step #4: Calculate how much it costs you to run your life.

Step #5: If you are in debt, stop using your credit cards and create a plan for how much money you would have to make to pay off your debt, live your life, and have enough money to put 10% away every month.

By using these five practical tools, you will shift your unconscious patterns of lack, fear, and resentment into an ever-expanding abundant relationship with money within six months.

Embracing money as your lover

When I first began this process, I was scared. I didn’t want to face exactly how much debt I was in. What if I couldn’t dig my way out? If I found out how much it actually cost me to live every month and I couldn’t make that much, what would I do? I already didn’t have enough money to pay off my debt, so why should I be saving money under these conditions? I resisted every second of these exercises, but I committed to do it anyway!

These tools forced me to create ways to generate the money I required. They also mandated that I face the situation that I had created head-on to discover solutions. As I saved 10%, I became part of the equation of wealth that was flowing through my life.

So are you ready to embrace money as your lover? Are you ready to let it have its way with you and exist with you in the life beyond your greatest imaginings?

It’s never too late to repair a relationship, especially with someone as divinely perfect and deserving of love as you. But only you can make that choice. Take it from someone who knows.

”About Rikka Zimmerman Rikka Zimmerman is a global leader in consciousness, the creator of Adventure In Oneness and the Life Transformed Coaching program, acclaimed international speaker, author, singer and songwriter. Propelled by her unbounded love for humanity, she travels the world facilitating joy, peace, possibility and oneness in all that she does. http://www.rikkazimmerman.com/