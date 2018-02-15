InfoReset Seminars is proud to present Conchita Sarnoff, John Perkins and Sean Stone. Come hear them offering solutions to some of humanity’s most profound challenges.

Join the global thought leaders that are taking humanity into an era of peace and prosperity!

John Perkins

was secretly recruited by the US National Security Agency to further American imperial interests in countries such as Ecuador and Saudi Arabia. He attempted to write Confessions of an Economic Hit Man numerous times but was only successful on his fourth attempt due to threats and bribes. After the 9/11 incident, he felt compelled to reveal the truth to the world. Perkins presents a plan to provide practical strategies for each of us to transform the failing global death economy into a regenerative life economy where individual skills can be utilised to prosper, creating a world for future generations to be proud of.

John Perkins – creating a ‘Life Economy’ that sustains and regenerates the planet! Awakening humanity to its incredible potential to thrive.

Conchita Sarnoff

is an investigative journalist who despite bribes to stay silent, risked her life to expose the brutal reality of human trafficking and the Jeffrey Epstein case. Epstein is a pedophile billionaire and Wall Street hedge fund manager and registered level-3 sex offender. Sarnoff’s book explores the darkest recesses of the corridors of power, from Harvard to the White House. Since 2006, Sarnoff’s work has centred on issues impacting human rights, public policy and social justice. With her goal being to end human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

Conchita Sarnoff – proposing plans that governments, institutions, religious organisations and the public must follow to end human trafficking and child abuse.

Sean Stone’s

book New World Order is a well referenced study of the beginnings of the NWO agenda. Stone exposes the powerful and influential architects who operate under the cover of statesmanship and education, whilst promoting an agenda that is beneficial to the few but detrimental to many. Sean, son of Hollywood film director Oliver Stone, considers himself ‘a Jewish Christian Muslim’. He has stated, “If I can open up a debate about religion and create some understanding, then it is worth it. My father understands I am trying to bridge certain gaps and bring about peace.”

Sean Stone – shifting individual perceptions and creating pathways for a united and peaceful humanity!

February / March 5-city tour. Full day seminars, 11am to 6pm: Sydney – 24 February 2018

Perth – 04 March 2018

Melbourne – 10 March 2018

Brisbane – 17 March 2018

Auckland – 25 March 2018

For tickets and more information, go to: www.inforeset.com