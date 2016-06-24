We come to the school of life to learn, and circumstances we experience while growing up will affect us through life. This is not dredging up the past for the sake of it, but about unlocking any area of your life that you may have buried to allow you to get on with your life with a more confident, philosophical, calm and accepting approach.

We come to the school of life to learn, and circumstances we experience while growing up will affect us through life. This is not dredging up the past for the sake of it, but about unlocking any area of your life that you may have buried to allow you to get on with your life with a more confident, philosophical, calm and accepting approach.

Intuitive counselling provides support from someone who cares and to whom we can speak openly without fear of judgment. The counsellor listens with all their senses, intuiting if what we are saying is what we mean; then poses questions to reveal the real reason behind what is troubling us. They assist to unravel beliefs, which become ingrained, altering the way we view others and ourselves. Relief is felt through their guidance to comprehend our role in any story that triggered us to seek counselling in the first place. It takes courage to reach out.

Toni Reilly pioneered SoulLife™ Psychology; a professional qualification for holistic practitioners. She is an intuitive, writer, mother and advocate for living life and keeping it real.