LivingNow issue 005 – Focus MIND & BODY

Editorial

Thriving mind, thriving body

by Dr. Narjes Gorjizadeh, PhD

There are things we can do to keep our body healthy and strong, but to have a thriving body we need to have a thriving mind.

Exploring the gut – brain connection

by Martin Oliver

Gut feeling is a byword for one’s intuition, or a form of perception that bypasses the rational logical mind. Today the importance of the gut for overall health is belatedly being recognised.

3 little-known strategies to love the skin you’re in without diet or exercise

by Rikka Zimmerman

It’s no secret that our culture is obsessed with pursuing the ‘ideal’ body. Here are some strategies to counter the pressure to conform.

Is your body toxic? Here’s what to do

by Michele Wolff

Your body has a natural ability to get rid of harmful substances through your organs which include the liver, kidneys, stomach, bowel and the skin. Sometimes the demand on these organs is too much. Your body was not designed to cope with the abundance of toxins that are now part of modern lives.

How much sleep do you need?

by Jost Sauer

Over half of the world is lacking in sleep and health authorities have declared sleep deprivation a major health issue as most problems (psychological, emotional, business, interrelationships) directly or indirectly are affiliated with lack of sleep.

How to make sleep an effective re-boot

by Jost Sauer

Here are six tips that will help you get quality sleep, coming from a TCM perspective.

Goldilocks and your health

by Dr Greg Conlan

You may be wondering why I’m suggesting that a centuries old fairytale has any relevance to your health.

What’s all this sit about?

by David Durance

Why do we sit? Is it harmful? What are the alternatives?

Ten wellness practices that will change your life

by Megan Dalla-Camina

The reality of keeping our well-being in check amongst the busyness of daily life can be really challenging.

Are your hormones out of whack?

by Belinda Kirkpatrick

If you’re not feeling 100%, maybe hormones are to blame. Fortunately there’s something you can do about it. Here are 5 ways you can address the imbalance.

Where is my energy?

by Merelyn Carter

When I’m feeling constantly drained, I ask myself this important question – who and what am I giving my

energy to?

Breathwork: psychotherapy of the 21st century?

by Liisa Halme

Is breathwork therapy a legitimate psychotherapeutic practice?

Give me money – I need a drink

by Larry Oakley

I always felt he had something good inside him.

Do you need a liver detox?

by Casey Conroy

Fatigue, food sensitivities and farts. Early spring is the time of year when we are most susceptible to liver sluggishness. Know what signs and symptoms to look out for and what you can do about them.

10 ways to use turmeric you probably weren’t aware of

by Annie Knoth

As an Ayurvedic practitioner, it’s my number one drug of choice.

What’s wrong with circumcision?

by Dr George C Denniston

Doctors and other ‘int-activists’ throughout the world are now questioning the procedure of partial penile amputation (circumcision).

Can food play a role in effective Alzheimer’s treatment?

by Dr Dale Bredesen

Dementia, including Alzheimer’s, is now the second biggest killer in Australia, but can you lower your risk by what you put on your plate?.

The six stages of the healing process

by Michael Lewin

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it.” [Helen Keller]