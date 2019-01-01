Summer is a period of outward activity and self-expression. What would you like to bring into your life in 2019?

Summer is the time of year when the sun is at the height of its power – its flame is fully ignited, bursting with energy and radiance. We naturally feel more vibrant and alive during summer as we enjoy days overflowing with light and warmth before we begin our descent into winter once again. Representing the most ‘yang’ time of year, the energy of summer is expansive and symbolises joy, rejuvenation, blossoming, spiritual awareness, and passion.

This energy propels us onward with an increase in activity after the cooler months, offering renewal of the self and reconnection to our inspiration. Motivation and energy become readily available to us and it is time to come out and play and share good times with friends and family.

Summer and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)

In TCM, summer relates to the fire element, which is represented by the colour red and the organs of the heart, pericardium (the protective covering of the heart), the small intestine and san jaio (the ‘triple burner’, which assists with our digestion and excretion). The emotions associated with the fire element include joy, love, hurt, compassion, forgiveness and calm.

The central organ of fire is the heart, which is said to house our shen – our consciousness, or spirit. Our shen contributes to our mental-emotional activity, including thinking, feeling, memory and imagination. Our connection to our shen is thought to be an important contributor to our emotional harmony, and assists in our capacity to enable head and heart to work together.

It is through the Fire element that we connect – with ourselves, others and the world

This element in TCM influences all things related to our beliefs around love and being loved. We can choose to control the level of intimacy we give and receive based on how much we trust or protect. When we feel safe and know we are lovable, we naturally open to those around us and all the blessings that connecting with others can offer.

When out of balance, the fire element can contribute to nervous energy and agitation, over-excitement, insomnia, poor memory, sadness, speech problems and poor self-image. Balanced fire energy allows us to tap into our inner well of unconditional love and inspiration and to feel joy, fulfilment, enthusiasm, spontaneity, sensitivity and passion. It also enables clear and conscious expression from our heart and an ability to deal with life’s challenges with minimal stress.

Summer offers a varied and abundant choice of foods – there are fruit and vegetables of every colour to brighten up your meals. It is good to eat less and lightly on hot days. Heavier foods such as meat, eggs and excesses of nuts, seed and grains, can cause sluggishness. Go for cooling foods such as summer fruits, salad, cucumber, watermelon and mint. Try adding a little red and green hot peppers, cayenne pepper, fresh ginger, horseradish and black pepper to your meals, which can help to disperse heat from the body. Beware of too much cold food or liquid, as it weakens the digestive organs. Coldness can cause contraction, which interferes with digestion.

Time for transformation

“Give yourself permission to live a big life. Step into who you are meant to be. Stop playing small. You’re meant for greater things” – Anonymous

Summer serves as somewhat of a rebirth – a wonderful time of renewal of self after the turning of the wheel over the months gone by. Autumn signifies a decline in daylight hours and temperature, offering a chance to let go in preparation for the colder, darker months of winter. After a time of rest and reflection during winter, spring sees the beginning of a new phase of growth and a final chance to cleanse, clearing the way for your true self-expression during this next phase – summer.

The expansive energy of summer encourages opening our heart to connect more with others in playful and generous ways to make the most of the long and warm days. It’s comparable to the time in life when the child reaches adulthood, the peak of their expression. However as part of all growth you must accept that, once again, change is on its way. The wheel keeps turning.

This is the phase of expressing our full potential

Like a flower opening to the world, our unique individualism has a chance to shine for all to see. This is the time to see the creator in everyone and recognise their divinity along with the recognition of your own divine self. Become aware of the light that surrounds you and of the light within you. Light provides clarity of vision. Take the opportunity to fully express your hopes and intentions and bring them into being. Be clear about what you want to achieve. Connect with the needs of your spirit rather than ego. This is what will bring you true satisfaction and harmony.

The year begins again

As another solar year completes its cycle and 2019 begins, we are offered a chance to pause and reflect on where we have been. We can take stock of where we want to go from here. New Year’s resolutions can be a wonderful opportunity to become conscious about your intentions. You can then begin setting the scene for the life you really want to create. Even a house must first begin with a plan. The clearer you become, the more the universe comes together to help you achieve it. Feel how enriched your world will become by taking another step closer to creating the life you truly want to live.

What would you like to bring into your life in 2019? What actions can you take now to start making this a reality?

Go ahead and shine!

Summer is a period of outward activity and self-expression. Now it’s time to cast off the shackles of the colder months and come out and play! This cycle encourages you to be joyful, playful, spontaneous and uninhibited. Be sure to allow your spirit (not your ego) to guide you. That way you discover the incredible nourishment possible when connecting authentically with others. Allow the world to see the truth of who you are, in all your glory. For this is the bliss of a radiant spirit.

What else is life for, but to live to our fullest potential?

Summer ideas:

Spend time outdoors gathering with friends. Have a picnic, BBQ or play games. Be sure to cover up appropriately with shade or hats and drink plenty of water to prevent overheating.

Find ways to bring joyfulness into your life to uplift your heart

Get up before sunrise and greet the sun. Acknowledge your relationship with the sun and give gratitude for all that it offers you.

Wear vibrant sun-like colours to energise and motivate you – red, yellow, gold, orange.

Eat cooling food such as summer fruits, salad, cucumber, watermelon and mint.

Make choices that satisfy your heart.

What are three lessons you’re grateful for experiencing in 2018?

What would you like to bring into your life in 2019? How can you start to make this a reality? What actions do you need to take?

Visualise what it is you would like to achieve 2019. See your life in action as if you are already there. How would you be behaving? What would you be thinking or feeling? Feel it in every cell of your body. Repeat as often as you can to help strengthen the neural pathways of the brain. Therefore it is not just imagined, but actually becomes your reality.

About the author Michelle Teunon Facebook Working with the elements to create harmony in body, mind and spirit, Michelle Teunon is a Melbourne-based personal transformation mentor, kinesiologist, bodyworker, and Qigong facilitator passionate about supporting people to live life to their fullest potential. http://www.bodyandsoulsolutions.com.au