Life is a pain

It’s a process of going in and out, in and out. You get a hit of awareness — whether from spiritual practice or something else — and something opens up. But your own habits of thought close you down. The more hits you get, though, the less attached to negative thinking you’ll be.

Self-loathing

Our parents felt that way about themselves; their parents felt that way about themselves; everybody in our lineage felt the same self- loathing. So what do you expect from us?

You have to be very patient with yourself and process your stuff. No question — you have to dedicate your life to developing good habits of thought, and action. Good habits support more good habits.

A practice to engender happiness

There’s a practice where you repeat, “May all beings be safe, just li ke I want to be safe. May all beings be happy, just like I want to be happy.”

You’re extending compassion outward. This practice replaces the way we usually think, like, “I can’t stand myself any more — I’m going to go do something. I’m going to a movie. Or I’m going to go out and get laid or get stoned.” It replaces that.