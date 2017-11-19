LivingNow community; editorial for Nov/Dec 2017

LivingNow: relationships are what keep us going, and are at the core of everything we do. Our current wave of articles – and the physical print issue – highlights many wonderful aspects of RELATIONSHIPS for you to read! Hello lovely LivingNow community! In the current beautiful magazine (so the majority of the current articles you’ll find online over November and December) our focus is on relationships. They are so very important to everything I do; I’d even go as far as to say to everything I am. How about you? Do you find relationships essential? I guess biologically they are, whether we like to think so or not. I’ve found that, through purposely putting a lot more conscious attention into my relationships, they’re becoming increasingly fulfilling. There are many wonderful articles in LivingNow to help guide you into more satisfying, enriching relationships – with lovers and also with friends and family. Indeed, David and I have already started using some of the techniques we read in these very articles! We also have some fun pics of LivingNow community members and their loved ones for our relationships collage (pp. 92 & 93 of the print magazine) – go look how sweet they are (after you’ve read the rest of this, of course!). Take home tips We asked people to write in on the topic: ‘What is your favourite ‘take home’ advice for people in relationship?’. We got some great responses, thank you. One of my favourites was from Shushann Movsessian (an East Sydney relationship counsellor for couples and singles, supporting mutuality and loving connection), who wrote:

There are many factors that create a foundation of trust and mutual respect. Here are a few key pointers: Repair early: Whether it’s a snarky tone or a big blow up, making repair early helps prevent any lingering discord. Take the lead in apologising. Be clean and clear about what you are apologising about. Working as a team: Get clear as a couple on decisions and actions that benefit both of you. Be the ‘go-to’ person for each other. Safety and security: Nurture a foundation of security in the relationship. Never do anything to harm your partner in public or private. Kindness and respect: Treat each other with kindness and care. Cultivate goodwill through regular expressions of thanks and appreciation. Simple steps that we can all take, I’d say. We have some fantastic GIFTS FOR YOU to be in the running to win, if you subscribe any time in November or December 2017. And other exciting happenings; Lisa Williams is coming to Australia – did you see that she’s taking people on a boat trip as one of her Australian events? What fun!