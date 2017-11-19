LivingNow community; editorial for Nov/Dec 2017

LivingNow: relationships are what keep us going, and are at the core of everything we do. Our current wave of articles – and the physical print issue – highlights many wonderful aspects of RELATIONSHIPS for you to read!
Hello lovely LivingNow community!
In the current beautiful magazine (so the majority of the current articles you’ll find online over November and December) our focus is on relationships. They are so very important to everything I do; I’d even go as far as to say to everything I am. How about you? Do you find relationships essential? I guess biologically they are, whether we like to think so or not.
I’ve found that, through purposely putting a lot more conscious attention into my relationships, they’re becoming increasingly fulfilling. There are many wonderful articles in LivingNow to help guide you into more satisfying, enriching relationships – with lovers and also with friends and family. Indeed, David and I have already started using some of the techniques we read in these very articles!
We also have some fun pics of LivingNow community members and their loved ones for our relationships collage (pp. 92 & 93 of the print magazine) – go look how sweet they are (after you’ve read the rest of this, of course!).
Take home tips
We asked people to write in on the topic: ‘What is your favourite ‘take home’ advice for people in relationship?’. We got some great responses, thank you. One of my favourites was from Shushann Movsessian (an East Sydney relationship counsellor for couples and singles, supporting mutuality and loving connection), who wrote:
There are many factors that create a foundation of trust and mutual respect. Here are a few key pointers:
Repair early:
Whether it’s a snarky tone or a big blow up, making repair early helps prevent any lingering discord. Take the lead in apologising. Be clean and clear about what you are apologising about.
Working as a team:
Get clear as a couple on decisions and actions that benefit both of you. Be the ‘go-to’ person for each other.
Safety and security:
Nurture a foundation of security in the relationship. Never do anything to harm your partner in public or private.
Kindness and respect:
Treat each other with kindness and care. Cultivate goodwill through regular expressions of thanks and appreciation.
Simple steps that we can all take, I’d say.
We have some fantastic GIFTS FOR YOU to be in the running to win, if you subscribe any time in November or December 2017. And other exciting happenings; Lisa Williams is coming to Australia – did you see that she’s taking people on a boat trip as one of her Australian events? What fun!
David and I make sure we have fun, to keep our relationship bubbling. What do you do? You can write your comments – your fun tips – in the comments section under this post.
Over the years, we have had SO MANY FANTASTIC AUTHORS grace our pages. We have a treat for those of you in Melbourne: we’re putting on an event for you – LivingNow Live! Check out the link (and/or go to the FB event page) for more details – and I hope to see you on the 23rd! If you can’t make it to this one, we’ll be doing more of these; each edition we’ll augment the issue with a LivingNow Live event, so that you can come connect. Next one looking to be mid-January, and we’ll be bringing LivingNow Live to other states too, so keep your eyes open for these! Indeed, you can let us know if you are interested to attend a LivingNow Live near you. Please write and tell us your location and a couple of words as to why you’d like to attend.
Here’s to all your relationships and learning being delightful; we’re proud that LivingNow can help you on this journey of self-discovery!
In service & gratitude, Emma ❤️
