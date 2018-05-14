A gift you’ll hardly believe – from LivingNow

A gift for more abundance, from us to you!

Over the years we’ve found that people who take more space in their advertising and tell their stories – how they got into their careers, why they do what they do, what motivates them – are usually the ones who get the best results.

We know that this works, and we know that not everyone has the budget for this. So…

Our gift to you – our most generous gift ever!

We would like to offer you free space for your words and photo/logo with your display ad purchase. We’re giving this gift to you – of being able to share your words with the world – so that you can give your prospective clients the gift of knowing what YOU can offer THEM! …Gift-giving all round! 🎁

Note all prices here exclude their GST, and already have our upfront payment discount (of 10%) applied.

Premium placement display ads:

Full page ad – gets a full page writeup of approx 550 words, big headline and pic/s

(So that’s just $2938 for two whole pages!!! Astounding!)

1/2 page ad – gets a 1/2 page writeup of up to 340 words and a pic

(Just $1624 for a full page-worth of space!)

1/3 page ad – gets a 1/3 page writeup of up to 220 words and a pic

(Just $1109 for this great chunk or real estate!)

1/4 page ad – gets a 1/4 page writeup of up to 150 words and a pic

(This on is only $846 for what amounts to a half page of space!)

1/6 page ad – gets a 1/6 page writeup of up to 75 words and a pic

(Only $593; juicy!)

1/8 page ad – gets a 1/9 page writeup of up to 45 words and a pic

(Just $464 – great stuff!)

Networking placement display ads:

Full page ad – gets a 1/2 page writeup of up to 340 words and a pic

(That’s just $1763 for what would ordinarily cost you half as much again! Awesome!)

– gets a 1/2 page writeup of up to 340 words and a pic 1/2 page ad – gets a 1/4 page writeup of up to 150 words and a pic

(Just $974. Yay!)

– gets a 1/4 page writeup of up to 150 words and a pic 1/3 page ad – gets a 1/6 page writeup of up to 75 words and a pic

(Only $665!)

– gets a 1/6 page writeup of up to 75 words and a pic 1/4 page ad – gets a 1/9 page writeup of up to 45 words and a pic

($508; wow!)

– gets a 1/9 page writeup of up to 45 words and a pic 1/6 page ad – gets a 1/9 page writeup of up to 45 words and a pic

(This one is just $356!)

So if you want to explain your ‘big why’ and/or what you do that is different from others, or any other personal story that will invite people to get to know you better, then this is your big chance!

A gift for smaller Networking placement display ads:

Yes, of course we want you to have more exposure to give you a better chance of success too. So, as there is no smaller write-up size available to suit, people taking 1/8, 1/12, 1/18 & 1/24 page ads all get an upgrade to the next size up for just the design fee of $49 (yes, that is reduced from its normal price too). In some cases, this is a saving to you of over $95!!!

(If you’ve had an ad in the LivingNow printed directory, we’ve got a cool option for you too; we’ve sent an email – if you didn’t get it, talk to us!)

Testimonials

Advertisers who have used this format have given us glowing testimonials. Native advertising (AKA a write-up) works wonders (we’re happy to email some to you if you’re keen to read them).

Added benefit

When the magazine comes out, and is subsequently online, you can also share the words on social media with a link to the page where your mini story appears.

Deadline

Because this offer takes us a lot more admin before your story goes on the page, please book this in by 31st May – for the July/August magazine or later issue/s.

If you’d like a sample of what other people have done with their write-ups in print, click here.

Extra very special bonuses for very early birds

LESS THAN HALF PRICE:

Write-ups can be published on our website (with a very big picture) for an extra $150 per month (usual price $330) – see an example here.

EXTRA TIME FOR FREE:

PLUS if you want it out early, then we can publish it a day or two after you give us the material, and you’ll get the rest of May free.

What does it take to be a very early bird? You need to conclude this transaction by COB Tuesday, 22nd May. (Display ad space and writeup booked in and paid for – words and pics can come later, unless you want them published online ASAP, that is.)

This could be just the start of something big for you. We hope it is. 😊

With love

Emma & the LivingNow team 💕

Conditions

Does not apply with other special offers

Does apply for a series with usual contract discounts

Your writeup and display ad will be on different pages – we recommend that you use the same heading and same pic and that’s a great benefit, as it gives you a chance to flag down the readers again.

Contact us:

Phone: 03 9842 1896 or 0435 548 458