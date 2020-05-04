May 2020 Stargazer – Uranus in Taurus – Stella Woods

Uranus in Taurus – Coronabalance

Two years ago, I wrote a series of predictions on the likely effects of Uranus in earth sign Taurus, a transit lasting from 2018 to 2026. The title of the article was Uranus in Taurus – turning the world upside down. The function of Uranus is to blow apart the status quo creating freedom and independence via new technology, radical ideas and revolution. Taurus is the zodiac sign symbolising comfort, money, security, and life on the physical plane.

At the time (early 2018) I had no idea how these changes might eventuate, but I identified three areas of life (all ruled by Taurus) that were likely to undergo radical change and upheaval.

Nature and environment

The first area was NATURE and ENVIRONMENT – how we treat our earth and use its gifts of fresh air, clean water, natural energy and resources.

Later that year, Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg stunned the world by striking for action on climate change, forcing politicians to sit up and take notice. In 2019, ten million people took to the streets of the world, supporting her message. And just months later Australia almost burnt to the ground in a series of horrific bushfires, re-enforcing the reality of global warming.

But who could have imagined that just a few months after the bushfires, the whole planet would suddenly have cleaner air and water due to a massive reduction in pollution from air, road and sea traffic and the by-products of industry? Or that native animals would take over empty city streets?

Since coronavirus, people are walking instead of driving. And cooking at home with their families instead of eating out. There’s been more focus on self-care and maintaining health and less on building wealth. We are living more in tune with the seasons. Listening to the bird song. Taking time to chat with neighbours and friends and enjoy the natural world.

In a post-coronavirus world, rising public concern about climate change, the falling costs of renewables and the decline in the size and importance of the fossil fuel sector could further combine to accelerate the shift to more sustainable energy systems.

Finally coronavirus has forced us to look at the cruel and unhealthy way we treat animals and how this behaviour could have contributed to the origin and spread of the virus.

Food and agriculture

The second area was FOOD and AGRICULTURE – how we grow, harvest, share and distribute the food that nourishes us.

Under coronavirus, many have suddenly become aware of where our food and other vital supplies actually come from. And with many restaurants and takeaway outlets closed, there’s been an explosion in bread making, baking and home-cooking.

We’ve been used to buying exactly what we want, when we want it; but with empty supermarket shelves and food rationing, there’s a new respect for those farmers, fruit pickers, export workers, truck drivers and supermarket shelf stackers who bring food to our table. Respect coupled with an awareness of how important these low paid and ‘unskilled’ workers are to the economy and our wellbeing.

Many of the most vulnerable and poorer members of society are struggling even more. It’s been heartening to see members of the worldwide community helping those who are isolated or less fortunate with food parcels, shopping, picking up medication, check-in calls and free meals. The #ViralKindness movement in Australia has tens of thousands of supporters who have set up groups to connect with their neighbours and request or offer help with everyday tasks. It has taken a crisis situation for people to open their hearts and share care, time and abundance.

Money and finance

The third area was MONEY and FINANCE – the banking system, the economy, pensions, insurance, credit cards, loans, taxation, investment, superannuation, share and currency markets.

As Uranus entered Taurus everyone knew there was an unhealthy imbalance between the haves and have-nots. Long term property owners who’d benefited from the rise in real estate prices vs. those paying high rents or young people unable to afford even the smallest apartment. Workers with job security, pensions, savings and company super vs. contract and casual workers living from pay-cheque to pay-cheque. Governments subsidising industry and turning a blind eye to environmental destruction vs. those surviving on social security benefits, barely covering the cost of living.

Coronavirus has turned the economy on its head.

Share markets have plummeted, affecting superannuation and investment portfolios. Unemployment has soared, with millions seeking government and financial support. Businesses have been forced to close or lay off staff and many have lost their homes and jobs. Governments all over the world have been forced to take rapid, massive action to bail out their citizens and prevent economies from collapsing. And those who never thought they’d be in financial difficulty are having to ask for assistance. Many have been forced to join the ranks of the unemployed and seen firsthand how impossible it is to live on benefits.

Changing needs

On the other hand, there’s now massive demand for those undervalued and so-called unskilled workers. Carers, cleaners, nurses, shelf stackers, drivers, couriers, farmers, fruit and vegetable pickers – the people who keep our country going. Plus we’re starting to understand how vital our doctors, nurses, health care and nursing home workers are. We question why we’ve ever allowed governments to neglect or underfund our health care and public welfare sectors, now we need them so badly.

Unable to go shopping and spend money in the usual way, we’ve seen how a focus on wealth, self-interest, instant gratification and rampant consumerism has in many ways led to unhappiness and discontent. With many now working from home, we’ve questioned the wisdom of commuting to work and spending long hours in offices and factories. And we’ve realised how busy, frenetic and disconnected our lives were before coronavirus, how far we’ve moved away from the natural world, and how much we care about and miss our family and friends when we can’t spend time with them.

Who would have thought that a worldwide lockdown, lasting just a couple of months, would make people wake up to all things Taurean, radically altering their habits and embracing long-term change? Change that could never have happened so quickly through the normal political channels. But things will not return to ‘normal’ post coronavirus. With six more years of Uranus in Taurus, this is just the beginning!

Full moon in Scorpio – speak your truth

The May full moon falls on the 7th in passionate water sign Scorpio. This is the Wesak moon, marking Buddha’s birth and enlightenment.

With the moon in Scorpio opposite the sun and Mercury in Taurus, the theme is honest, down to earth communication. And its role in building relationships based on respect and integrity. We are asked to consider situations from the other’s point of view and to speak our truth with mindfulness and courtesy. A flowing connection to Neptune enhances creativity and psychic insight, so listen to your inner voice.

Mercury in Gemini – brain on fire

Communication planet Mercury will be in ruling sign Gemini from the 12th to 29th of May. This is an excellent time to create, communicate, network, write, blog, brainstorm – anything that excites or inspires you intellectually or creatively.

And as everyone on the planet is affected by this Mercury energy, there will be a surfeit of ideas, information, solutions and opinions. Beware of gossip, slander, hearsay and false information. Use your powers of discrimination. Check the facts, and don’t believe everything you hear!

Venus retrograde – honest relating

Relationship planet Venus begins her six week retrograde journey through air sign Gemini on the 13th May, a journey which will end on the 25th June.

Venus retrograde offers us the chance to assess the value of the people and possessions in our lives and move away from people and activities that no longer serve us. When Venus is retrograde, others instinctively sense our true motives and allegiances. Especially in personal relationships.

You may find people suddenly reappearing in your life – old friends, ex-lovers, estranged family members or former work colleagues/partners. What will they teach you? What aspects of yourself will be revealed or rekindled through these encounters? 2020 is an important year to find new ways of communicating emotional needs within relationships.

As Venus is also the planet of beauty and aesthetics, you may find yourself throwing out old clothes, repainting the lounge room or changing your appearance. Venus retrograde is also a common time for break-ups, reconciliations or choosing a different path in life by following the heart.

Take this opportunity to be honest about who and what is important to you. This way you can move forward with confidence and commitment, always honouring the choices of others.

New moon in Gemini – creative visualisation

The 29.5 day moon cycle begins on the 23rd May with the new moon in air sign Gemini.

Gemini rules the mind. Napoleon Hill, author of ‘Think and Grow Rich’ wrote: “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, the mind can achieve.”. That just about sums up the creative and quasi magical powers of Gemini. Of course it cuts both ways – if you think you’re useless and are going to fail, you could well prove yourself right!

The Gemini new moon is the perfect time to plant the seeds of your deepest dreams and desires; but before taking action or spending your hard-earned cash, do your research and check the small print. The new moon is square Mars in Pisces. This means there’s a tendency to self-sabotage or to fool yourself about your true motives.

Embracing autumn

In western cultures we don’t give much conscious thought to changing our lifestyle to align with the seasons. But astrology is all about embracing seasonal change. Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) believes the best way to stay healthy and balanced is to learn about the nature of each season. Then live in harmony with the season’s essence or spirit.

Autumn marks the shift to the ‘yin’ season, as days become shorter and nights longer. Nature begins to slow down and contract. And we tend to move inwards too, spending time in reflection and solitude. Traditionally we harvest crops planted in spring and preserve food for the colder months ahead.

Balancing yin and yang

The lungs (yin) and large intestine (yang) are the internal organs related to autumn. If we take good care of these organs, we will thrive and survive, developing a healthy immune system and good flow of Qi or life force. The lungs bring fresh life-giving oxygen to the cells of the body. Meanwhile the large intestine releases waste, retaining only those nutrients needed for survival.

Here are some tips to stay healthy and in balance, and make the most of the autumn season:

Eat well. Stock up your pantry and freezer with all the delicious autumn produce available at markets, orchards and if you’re lucky, your own garden. Get plenty of sleep. As the days grow shorter, do less in the evenings and go to bed earlier. Get more sleep. And, if you can, rise with the sun. Clean up. Autumn is a season of golden days and cool nights. Spend half an hour each morning putting your home and garden in order. Clear out your wardrobe and donate old clothes to charity, or clean out your computer files. Cook up a storm. Dust off the stock pot and make a large pot of warming soup or stew to share with friends. Garlic, onions, ginger and mustard are all good autumn ingredients. Get outside. As the weather cools down, get plenty of fresh, crisp autumn air. But dress warmly and protect your throat with a warm scarf. Breathe. Enjoy five minutes of deep breathing each day after work to boost your immune system. Lie on your bed, the couch, or on the floor, and breathe into all parts of your lungs and chest. Then release the air slowly, along with all the tensions of the day. Put your hands on your abdomen and feel the rise and fall of your breath. Enjoy the beautiful experience of being alive! Stay warm. Light the fire. Make a cuppa and curl up on the couch with a nice, warm blanket and a good book.

