All men need to thrive, I need to thrive. I really need to get my life back on track; I’ve drifted off my path and it’s an awkward feeling, that stomach churning, knowing that you’re not where you’re meant to be. This time last year I was at the top of my game and I ‘knew’ I had this, but yep life got in the way, and so did I. Menergy is just what I need and want, to grow, to bond, to refocus, to become the man that is deep inside me and should be shown to the world. I have the strength I just need the tools. Scott, Greendale

What I need to thrive is to confront my challenges in socially connecting with others. This I feel will help me further share the insights and skills that I have developed over the years to support others with the deeper experiences that life has to offer. Willow, Fremantle

I need a break. A moment to rest. I need time to explore my creative side and remind myself of what it feels like to be playful and laugh. I need camaraderie and support. Alexander, St Kilda

After all the healing and transformative work I’ve done. Mother, father, inner child etc, etc. My partner leaving me brought such deep pain that I grew angry and resentful of men again and closed the doors to brotherhood because my pain ran deep and I didn’t trust them to hold it and when I thought I was ready to have them hold my pain their hands were full with their own stuff. The cycle I risk repeating is not being able to be there enough for my children because to this date I’ve refused to face my vulnerability with men, my father and allow myself to be held in grief… I need a community of men around me to help me continue the journey into thriving. Jason, Caulfield

I need the passionate essence and strong kinship of my fellow man to best excel and thrive as I believe there is no better feeling than being able to share your experiences with others. The ultimate bonding experience, shared between brothers. There is nothing else like it. Shane, Essendon

To truly thrive, take time to reconnect with what makes your heart sing. Make space to slow down and listen to your heart, because your dreams are waiting. Discover your bliss and you will reconnect with those around you more deeply, and even inspire them to thrive too. Matt, Doncaster

In order for me, my community and most importantly, men and worldly family to thrive, we need MEN. Specifically we need men to step up into their hearts purpose and calling to create a world of more harmony, love and creativity for all people and all current structures. We, are now more than ever at a time where men need to commune and reconnect with their masculine essence. A time is being called forward to burn off the layers of programming that don’t serve our greatest service and live freely from our heart and truth of truths so the world can benefit. My desire is to inspire men into their hearts calling. I am drawn to this and we need men to shine from a place of authenticity, strength and truth of hearts. It’s a time to commune, become clear, and powerfully create, and this is what we need to THRIVE. With fire and courage to all men, Jai Jai, Korumburra

What I need… mmm probably if I were answering from an ego perspective, definitely many things, material ones most likely… but after a self-journey into the main thing is to continue finding my true self to uncover that natural power in me that is aligned with the All, and then share that knowledge to with others in my community, men, women, children and environment. And actually, this is true for me at the moment. I have been challenged to not have a direction in the last couple of years, but now I need that focus on attention on where I want to go and take my little tribe with me into a better environment. Direction and creativity will definitely is required on this new process. And I do believe that leading by example is the way to go, not forcing anything and just living the change myself with a clear mind (out of ego), an open heart on what is really important to do and always keeping clear where to go for the benefit of all. I’m sure that the men group, the sharing as the elders used to do will bring a collective mindset directed to the real change in us that will make things change for good in all of our little tribes (our families) and communities. Hector, Cheltenham