Men’s thrivability: postcards from the LivingNow community

My gold is not welcomed. Despite all these hurdles, what remains eternally available to me are the archetypes of the wholesome masculine – the original blueprints as it were. By working with these blueprints I may teach myself into thrivability. This sounds abstract but, through organisations like the Mankind Project, I am finding the tools to make this concrete.

––– Richard Moseley, Margaret River, WA

HIS BEAUTIFUL GIFT

Lately I find myself saying to my man “Who are you and what have you done with my husband?” We’ve been married 21 years and he seems to surprise and delight me more every day. I’m not sure if it’s about being 48 years mature, or if it’s about the complex and interweaving life situations we’ve shared.

Perhaps it’s because he’s taking the time to explore who he really is and wants to be. Maybe some of my self–help, self–talk dialog has rubbed off on him. It could be the hours and hours of philosophical and spiritual wonders we’ve chewed over, or maybe I’ve finally got out of the way and let him be him.

Whatever is going on, one thing is certain, he’s thriving, growing into the man he is intended to be, and myself along with the rest of the world, are the recipients of his beautiful gift.

––– Merelyn Carter, Kinglake, VIC

SOFTER SIDE

Men thrive when they embrace their softer side, that includes: their intuition, their gentleness in the face of aggression and when they allow their interior world to balance their exterior expression. This is not about emasculating the male archetype, on the contrary, it’s about becoming whole. The word ‘whole’ is related to holy and means healthy, entire and complete.

Everyone wins when we have more ‘whole ‘ people in the world and that applies to females who’ve integrated their masculine energy as well. Our cultures are strong and rich when we accommodate and celebrate our differences rather than condemning them.