Deciding whether to consume dairy or not? Here are six factors to keep in mind.

One of the questions I’m asked on a near-daily basis by friends and clients is what ‘I think’ about dairy. With the paleo movement at its zenith, the anti-dairy mania couldn’t be higher–but it’s an equal and opposite, inevitable reaction to the attitude of recent decades, where anyone who didn’t drink milk was made to think their bones would crumble like feta the second they hit 60.

As a yoga-loving, natural therapy-studying, medically-trained dietitian with years of formal scientific training I find myself in an interesting position.

We need between 1000 and 1200 milligrams of calcium per day for healthy bones. Before you think, “I’m not vegan, I’ll be right”, know that many Australians are deficient in calcium, so plenty of omnivores aren’t getting enough, either. No matter what your diet, you need to make sure you include two or three servings of calcium-rich foods in each meal, to be able to hit that target for bone health.

The Australian Guidelines to Healthy Eating suggest consuming 2.5 to 4 serves of milk, yoghurt, cheese and/or alternatives (mostly reduced fat) per day, depending on your age, gender and whether or not you’re pregnant or lactating. In short, dairy (or alternatives) is an essential part of every Australian’s diet –according to the AGHE guidelines anyway.

My dietetic training heightened the urge to ensure everyone gets enough dairy (or alternatives) into their diet to ensure an adequate intake of calcium and other minerals, and stop their poor little bones from snapping in half. The main message? ‘Drink cow’s milk to get your calcium – as long as it’s pasteurised and homogenised.’

On the flip side, being a yogi and into healthy, sustainable, wholefood-based living has exposed me to a further two camps –the ‘drink milk as long as it’s raw’ camp and the ‘dairy is the devil’ camp.

So what do I think of dairy? My opinion is based on what I’ve learnt from scientific research, what I’ve seen in practice, and my own personal experience, i.e., my seven years as a vegetarian and two years as a vegan. I’m now an eat-what-I-like omnivore.

In short: I don’t think dairy is inherently ‘bad’ or ‘good’. Rather, I think that for some people it’s a health food, and for others it brings disease.

The case(in) for genetics

Why do some races and cultures do well on dairy, thriving on raw milk products and kefir from infancy to old age, while others suffer from respiratory problems, lowered immunity and digestion issues when they consume any milk products – including organic? Why does one person thrive on a vegan diet while another feels weak after a few days without animal flesh?

Besides factors such as quality (go for organic if you can), age, health status, and environment, genetic inheritance plays a huge part in whether or not certain foods are suitable, or will ever be suitable, for a person to include in their diet.

As a student dietitian I worked with newly arrived migrants in community health settings, including a group of migrants from Burma. We would teach the group cooking skills, which was laughable considering their far superior skills in cooking amazing Burmese cuisine. We also ‘enlightened’ them on the five food groups from which they were supposed to eat, and where they could find these foods in Australian supermarkets.

One of the recommendations from the Australian Guidelines to Healthy Eating was that each adult should include the (then) 2-3 serves of dairy foods per day (this has since increased to 2.5-4 serves.)

These were a people who had never eaten dairy foods in their lives, and had never milked other animals for any reason –and here we were telling them they needed to start consuming considerable amounts of breast milk from another mammalian species in order to maintain bone health.

Even though in the west such foods are deemed essential, the fact is they work well for certain groups but not so well for others. Certain African, Oriental and Eastern European ethnic groups show a demonstrable intolerance for milk products. Some African and Asian groups typically lack the lactase enzyme needed to break down the milk sugar lactose. On the other hand, people of Eastern European descent do have a high lactase concentration yet frequently show an unusual sensitivity to dairy products.

Many ethnic groups traditionally ate lots of dairy, sometimes as their staple food. The Abkhasians of Russia are an example. But in contrast to most westerners, the dairy these people traditionally ate was fresh, not homogenised or pasteurised, organic, and included cultured milk products which are high in probiotics, which in turn may have supported their ability to break down dairy sugars and proteins.

Being half Chinese, I battled with terrible lactose intolerance as a kid, and don’t touch milk nowadays. However I do find I can get away with eating some high quality goat’s cheese because cheese is much lower in lactose. Goats’ cheese works best digestively – for me.

Additionally, cultural beliefs play a large part in the inclusion of dairy in many diets. In India the cow is revered as a sacred animal, a manifestation of mother and sustainer of life. Milk is consumed in many forms as a highly nutritious food, and for thousands of years ghee has been used in therapeutic interventions in Ayurvedic health. For someone to deem dairy ‘bad’ would be offensive and nonsensical to someone of Indian descent with deeply instilled Hindu values.

It is quite understandable for someone with a high lactase concentration or of Indo-European descent to conclude that dairy products digest seamlessly and are ‘good’ for health. It is just as natural for those with a low lactase level to conclude that dairy is ‘bad’, especially give the gas and stomach cramps its consumption can induce. Neither of these assumptions is universally true or false, and trouble arises when either of these conclusions is generalised.

There is not one but a whole spectrum of nutritional systems suitable for human consumption. This spectrum is a function of genetic inheritance, geography and cultural beliefs.

Six ways to discover your dairy direction

In short, what works for one person may not work for everyone. I don’t believe the paleo hype that says ‘we were not meant to eat dairy’. Who was not meant to eat dairy should perhaps be the question. Nor do completely I agree with the belief that we should all be drinking cow’s milk to get our calcium. Here’s some factors to keep in mind when deciding on whether to go cow or not:

Use general guidelines wisely

Keep in mind that they are general and were designed for the general Australian population. They might not work for you, or they might!

Keep in mind that they are general and were designed for the general Australian population. They might not work for you, or they might! Listen to your body

Do you feel tired, bloated and crampy after eating yoghurt? Then it’s probably not an ideal food for you. Are you of Swiss descent and have no trouble guzzling milk and eating cheese? Then go for it! Just make sure you’re getting all the other goodies you need from the other food groups, too.

Do you feel tired, bloated and crampy after eating yoghurt? Then it’s probably not an ideal food for you. Are you of Swiss descent and have no trouble guzzling milk and eating cheese? Then go for it! Just make sure you’re getting all the other goodies you need from the other food groups, too. Go for quality

Organic or biodynamic or non-homogenised cows’ or goats’ milk reigns supreme over normal non-organic, homogenised milk.

Organic or biodynamic or non-homogenised cows’ or goats’ milk reigns supreme over normal non-organic, homogenised milk. Make enquiries

Visit your local dairy to check how the cows are treated, if this is a concern for you. As a student veterinarian spending two weeks on a modern dairy I learnt more about this food group than you can ever learn from Google.

Visit your local dairy to check how the cows are treated, if this is a concern for you. As a student veterinarian spending two weeks on a modern dairy I learnt more about this food group than you can ever learn from Google. Consider ethics

If your body can indeed deal with dairy just fine but you like cows and don’t like the questionable practices (read: dehorning without anaesthetic, the trials male bobby calves endure to become veal, castration of young males using elastic bands, and forced annual pregnancy to ensure continual milk production) they often have to withstand in order for us to extract their milk –then you may decide not to consume dairy. In that case, know there are other ways to get your calcium.

If your body can indeed deal with dairy just fine but you like cows and don’t like the questionable practices (read: dehorning without anaesthetic, the trials male bobby calves endure to become veal, castration of young males using elastic bands, and forced annual pregnancy to ensure continual milk production) they often have to withstand in order for us to extract their milk –then you may decide not to consume dairy. In that case, know there are other ways to get your calcium. If you choose to go dairy-free

Go for kale and other dark green leafy vegetables, nuts, sesame seeds, tempeh, blackstrap molasses, tahini, almond butter, broccoli, amaranth, adzuki beans, okra, and figs.

If you’re still in doubt about whether you’re getting all the nutrients you need, speak to an open-minded nutrition professional – a university qualified dietitian, nutritionist, or naturopath. Go for someone who will tailor advice to you, rather than give you their own personal spiel on why or why you shouldn’t consume dairy.

About the Author Casey Conroy Casey Conroy is an Accredited Practising Dietitian, Holistic Nutritionist, yoga and AcroYoga teacher who loves kale sautéed in butter and dark chocolate. She is the founder of Funky Forest Health & Wellbeing on the Gold Coast, and advocates a practical and light-hearted approach to nutrition and natural health.