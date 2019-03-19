Naturally nutritious and delicious haircare products

Being health conscious doesn’t just mean being aware of what we put in our mouths!

Aside from making sure we eat well and drink plenty of water, we can care for our bodies by making sure what we put on our skin and our hair is also safe, nutritious and free of chemical nasties.

As awareness of the potential health risks posed by chemicals such as parabens, sulphates, artificial colours and mineral oils found in many skincare products grows, people are increasingly opting for natural products to cleanse and moisturise the largest organ in our body; our skin. Our scalp is also part of our skin, so it makes sense to opt for healthy, nutritious haircare products too. Besides, if it is nourishing our scalp, it is nourishing our hair. And who doesn’t want fabulous hair which shines with natural health and vitality?

At HAIRHOUSE you will find an increasing number of brands are producing nutritious haircare product ranges enriched with natural, vegan-friendly, organic and botanical ingredients and free of sulphates, parabens and other chemicals.

Bouncy, shiny hair

MUK is a brand producing some very tasty products to create bouncy, shiny hair. Dry, damaged hair just loves drinking in the Spa Argan Oil Treatment enriched with Moroccan Argan Oil, linseed oil, keratin protein, aloe vera and sweet almond oil. While your hair will slurp up this delightful treatment like a camel at a waterhole, you won’t be left looking greasy as this luxurious oil is super lightweight and very easily absorbed.

While we love what’s in the Muk Spa Argan Oil Treatment, we also love what is left out. This delicious blend is 100% free of sulfates, parabens, alcohol, phosphates, sodium chloride and mineral oils.

Fortify your hair

As the name would suggest, the Pure range of shampoos, conditioners, treatments and styling products contain a healthy blend of 100% organic extracts and vitamins for a fortified, nourished and hydrated scalp and hair. The replenishing and nurturing oils in this formula include Marula, Mongongo, Argan, Kalahari and Sunflower as well as shea butter and goats milk. All of which provide the scalp and hair with essential natural nutrition for good health. And of course Pure hair care products are also sulphate and paraben free.

The world-famous Italian haircare experts Alfaparf have developed the luxurious Precious Nature range, which is free from sulfates, parabens, paraffins, mineral oils, synthetic dyes and allergens. Safe for people with sensitive scalps, this beautiful range is ideal for all hair types. If your hair could talk it would say that the Alfaparf Precious Nature range is truly ‘delizioso’. In a sexy Italian accent of course! Described as a natural ‘cuisine’, the Precious Nature products boast a scrumptious menu. It consists of berries, apple, orange, almonds, pistachios, grapes, lavender, prickly pear, fig and walnut. Now that is truly haircare which is almost good enough to eat!

They sound good enough to eat!

Some of our old favourites are cooking up haircare ranges which sound like we should be having them for breakfast. Old favourites Matrix Biolage have created the R.A.W. collection – R.A.W. meaning Real, Authentic and Wholesome. These yummy products are infused with so many good ingredients! Quinoa husk and honey. Coconut oil, and soybean oil. Goji berry, black sesame and grapefruit. Kiwi fruit water. Sunflower seed oil. Coconut milk and meadowfoam seed oil… All to give a hearty boost to all hair types. Biolage R.A.W. products are of 95% natural origin, 99% biodegradable and contain no silicones, parabens or artificial colorants.

If you want to treat your hair and scalp to a healthy diet as well as your body, it’s easy to do when you shop at HAIRHOUSE for natural haircare ranges which are free of chemical nasties.