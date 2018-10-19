NIIM 5th ANNUAL SYMPOSIUM 2018 – ‘Integrative Medicine: The Art & Science’ Friday 9 & Saturday 10 NOVEMBER (Attend one or both days)

Sunday 11 NOVEMBER (Half-Day Masterclass)

Amora Hotel Riverwalk, Melbourne

30 INTERNATIONAL & AUSTRALIAN SPEAKERS

Join us for this exciting program – engage with and learn from these highly qualified speakers from many disciplines. NIIM invites you to join leaders in this multi-disciplinary area of Integrative Medicine, with a focus on presenting the latest evidence and its application in clinical practice. Empower yourself with advanced knowledge and expertise combining complementary medicine approaches ethically, creatively and effectively with mainstream medicine.

KEYNOTE LECTURES – INTERACTIVE WORKSHOPS – PANEL DISCUSSIONS – Q&A SESSIONS – SCIENTIFIC ABSTRACTS … and much more!

Overseas speakers:

Professor Mustafa Djamgoz (UK), Professor of Cancer Biology, Imperial College London

Dr Tim Ewer (New Zealand), International leading authority on Nutritional, Environmental & Integrative Medicine

Australian speakers:

28 highly qualified Australian speakers from many disciplines including: Professor Avni Sali AM, Founder of NIIM. In 2016 Prof Sali received an Order of Australia for “significant service to integrative medicine as an educator, clinician and researcher, and to professional education.”

SYMPOSIUM – INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE KEY THEMES:

CANCER : Prof Mustafa Djamgoz (UK); : Prof Mustafa Djamgoz (UK); Dr Ranjit Rao (Leading Urologist), Dr Jonathan Page (Medical Oncologist), Dr Cyleen Kai (Radiation Oncologist) & Dr Taufiq Binjemain (Integrative GP)

PAIN & INFLAMMATION : Prof Avni Sali AM (Founder of NIIM), Dr Euhana Varigos (Specialist Anaesthetist), Dr Christabelle Yeoh (Integrative GP & President of ACNEM) & Michael Collins (Nurse Practitioner)

PAEDIATRICS & CHILDREN’S HEALTH & REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH : Dr Elisa Rough (General Paediatrician), Dr Denise Furness (Molecular Geneticist), Dr Tamara Nation (Integrative GP), Dr Nicole Fowler (General Paediatrician), Dr Alyson Murray (Paediatric Nurse, Midwife & Children’s Chiropractor) & Janet Etty-Leal (Author & Mindfulness Educator)

BRAIN HEALTH, COGNITION, DEMENTIA & HEALTHY AGEING : Dr Tim Ewer (NZ); Prof Avni Sali AM; A/Prof Craig Hassed (Integrative GP, Author, International Speaker & Educator); Dr Helena Popovic (Medical Doctor, Author & International Speaker); Prof Alan Hayes (Head of Exercise Metabolism Unit, Victoria University)

MEDICINAL CANNABIS : Prof Luis Vitetta (Director of Research, Medlab); Prof Ian Brighthope (Leading IM Authority & International Speaker) & Adjunct Prof John Skerritt (Deputy Secretary for Health Products Regulation, Dept of Health)

DEPRESSION & HAPPINESS TRAPS: Prof Luis Vitetta & Dr Russ Harris (Medical Doctor, Stress Consultant, Author & Leading Authority in Psychological Flexibility)

HALF-DAY MASTERCLASS FOR CLINICIANS:

Integrated Management of Cancer: Emerging Principles & Practical Issues

Speakers include Prof Avni Sali AM; Prof Mustafa Djamgoz (UK); Dr Jonathan Page; Dr Taufiq Binjemain & Dr Helena Popovic.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

GPs, Physicians & Medical Specialists

Allied & Complementary Health Practitioners

Dentists, Pharmacists & Assistants

Nurses & Psychologists

Health Policy Professionals

Scientists, Researchers & Educators

Healthcare Students

WHY ATTEND?

Update your professional knowledge

Access the latest evidence-based research

Learn cutting-edge treatments and therapies

Acquire new practical skills for direct application

Engage in important, informative discussion

Network with like-minded colleagues

Re-charge, re-focus and renew your energy

SESSION TIMES:

Symposium (2 Days) – 1 Day Registrations available

Friday 9 November 9am- 6pm + Cocktail Reception 6pm-7pm

Saturday 10 November 9am to 5:30pm + Optional Tour of NIIM

Masterclass (Half-Day)

Sunday 11 November 9am-1:30pm

REGISTRATION FEES:

Symposium

One day $280 *Full time student $140

Both days $520 *Full time student $260

(Prices for full time students are subsidised by NIIM – Proof of ID is required to qualify)

Masterclass

Half-day $140 *Full time student $70

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT FOR HEALTH PROFESSIONALS:

RACGP Category 2 points confirmed

CPD/CME points may be available from other professional bodies, subject to application

Certificate of Attendance provided upon request

About NIIM:

The National Institute of Integrative Medicine (NIIM) is a not-for-profit organisation, founded by Professor Avni Sali AM, a pioneer of Integrative Medicine in Australia with the help of community supporters. NIIM brings together education and research in Integrative Medicine, whilst facilitating its practice at the NIIM Clinic in Melbourne, Australia’s largest Integrative Medical centre. NIIM is also excited to have expanded its national footprint with clinics in both the Gold Coast and Sydney.

Our mission is to educate healthcare professionals and the general public in integrative medicine, and to conduct research into integrative medical treatments and technologies. In collaboration with universities and other medical bodies, NIIM conducts research into the safety and efficacy of Integrative medicine for the prevention, detection and treatment of disease. The Institute conducts and contributes to research projects in many areas including cancer, heart health, cognition, chronic diseases, nutritional and mind-body medicine.

NIIM is proud to contribute to the growing base of scientific evidence showing that the integrative medical approach supports the treatment of complex illness and also improves general health and wellbeing. Our research is vital in establishing a recognised evidence base for complementary and integrative therapies in the medical and general community.

NIIM is committed to raising awareness of Integrative Medicine in medical practice and public health. This is achieved through community campaigns, free public lectures, seminars, online learning programs and the media. The Annual NIIM Symposium is a major highlight of our educational program.

We hope you can join us for this benchmark event on the Integrative Medicine calendar!

