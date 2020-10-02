October 2020 Stargazer  – astrology with Stella Woods – full moon in Aries

Welcome to October – a firecracker of a month, beginning with a full moon in fiery Aries!

Full moon in Aries – reaching boiling point

On 2nd-3rd October the full moon in fire sign Aries will light up the skies, aligning with Chiron. This will bring emotional wounds to the surface to be healed.

Aries is all about the power of self. The power of the individual to take action and move forward to reach goals. For many of us this ability to take action and be successful has been severely curtailed of late, creating pain, anger and frustration. However, the sun in Libra, opposing the full moon, reminds us we are not alone in our suffering. The key to moving forward is to join forces with others, share stories, provide mutual support and recognise that no man (or woman) is an island.

As the lunar energy starts to wane or decrease a few days after the full moon, the period between 6th October and the next new moon on 17th October is great for the following self-care activities:

Weight loss & detoxification

Fasting

Body scrub & exfoliation

Deep cleansing treatments/facials

Lymphatic drainage

Emotional release

Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto on the move again

The good news for October is that the trilogy of Capricorn planets (Jupiter, Saturn and Pluto) that first met up in January (bushfires) then went into reverse in April/May (beginning of lockdowns) are now slowly starting to move forward again. Will this see resurrection and rebirth?

2020 has been like having to repeat a year at school! But hopefully October and November will bring light at the end of the tunnel. The draconian Capricorn energy that has kept us all locked up for months still has a few more weeks to run, but its power is waning, with Jupiter and Saturn leaving Capricorn for good in mid-December and moving into Aquarius.

How might this play out? Well clearly Capricorn restrictions and law-enforcement were needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic in its initial stages. But as the months have passed, we have learned who is most at risk from the virus. And what measures work best to stop it from spreading. We have also heard tragic stories from those who’ve suffered during the lockdown in multiple ways.

Armed with this information and the reality we see all around us, we may well realise we don’t need to be so strict and punitive anymore. This, therefore, could lead to a shift in public attitude and government policies and priorities.

Capricorn will have done its job. Now it’s time for a different approach. An approach where we work together to support each other instead of police each other. The highest manifestation of the incoming Aquarian energy.

Mars-sun opposition – get it off your chest!

Last month we looked at the Mars retrograde transit which began on 10th September and will end on 14th November. As warrior planet Mars moves closer to earth in early to mid-October, the red planet’s heat and intensity become ever stronger, his presence dominating the night sky.

The symbolic purpose of the Mars retrograde cycle is to teach us where our actions and goals (Mars) are out of alignment with our true nature and purpose (sun). Once we understand this, we can take steps to balance these opposing forces and make changes. When used constructively, Mars retrograde can be a useful time for reassessing what we’re prepared to fight for and what we’re not. What’s working and what’s not. Who’s staying in our lives and who’s not.

The 14th October marks the midpoint of the Mars retrograde cycle. Here Mars in Aries stands in opposition to the sun in Libra. The first fortnight of October is a key period for grievances, buried anger and unconscious desire or lack of integrity to come to the surface. True motives and feelings can no longer be hidden; resulting in lost tempers, sudden outbursts, break-ups, epiphanies and shifts in direction.

Disruptions

This disruptive energy is further enhanced as communication planet Mercury also turns retrograde on the 14th October in Scorpio (secrets revealed) with all this cosmic action occurring during the balsamic moon phase.

The balsamic moon phase (nothing to do with vinegar) is the three-day period before the new moon. I liken it to the pre-menstrual period – emotions and psychic insights are powerful, with actions driven by intuition and the unconscious, rather than the rational mind. It’s a great time to go within, to understand what’s really going on.

The best way to deal with this Mars retrograde transit is to look at any area of your life where you are acting out of duty, habit, laziness or lack of will to change and then take action to improve things. The whole Mars (and Mercury) retrograde period (mid-September to mid-November) is also an ideal time to tie up loose ends and complete unfinished business. Keep your schedule as flexible as possible to allow time to deal with whatever comes up!

Mercury retrograde – seeing things differently

As if there weren’t enough already going on in the cosmos this month, communication planet Mercury will slow to a standstill on the 14th October and begin a three-week backward journey through Scorpio and Libra ending on the 4th November.

Mercury retrograde is an ideal time for reflection, meditation and mindfulness. A good time to complete outstanding projects and put the world to rights. And with action planet Mars also travelling backwards during the entire three-week Mercury retrograde period, this is not a time for pushing forward and trying to make things happen. Think yin, not yang.

Mercury will be opposite Uranus for most of October providing fertile ground for creative, original ideas and a shift in mindset. The old ways of thinking are clearly not working! So any opportunity to see things differently will be a step in the right direction. Mercury in Scorpio provides insight and understanding. Mercury in Libra helps us understand and respect the views of others and find the middle ground.

Thoughts and words are magical in that they create energy. Because we are all linked together energetically, it’s worth bearing in mind that our attitude and the things we choose to focus on will eventually manifest in our own lives. Choose those thoughts and words with care!

New moon in Libra – competing priorities

On the 17th October the sun and moon meet in cooperative and charming air sign Libra at the new moon.

The Libra new moon, which always occurs in springtime in Australia, is normally a time of peace, pleasure and harmony. Time for a fresh start, time to forgive and forget, time to focus on love and relationships. But this year is different, because the sun and moon are under assault from Mars and Eris in Aries and the Jupiter-Pluto-Saturn trilogy in Capricorn. Mars and Eris are selfish, angry, and ready to fight. The Capricorn planets are motivated by fear, restriction and punishment; telling us how to behave and what to think. Very difficult to maintain balance, peace and harmony under these conditions!

It’s hardly surprising the US presidential election is due to take place during this turbulent moon cycle. With debates between Trump and Biden descending into slanging matches; revelations of Trump’s serial tax dodging, the President’s growing unpopularity, and his statement of refusal to leave office if he loses this ‘fraudulent election’ all against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter and Extinction Rebellion protests, the scene is already set for chaos.

However, the Libra new moon is the beginning of a pivotal period on the world stage and in our own lives. Will we choose peace over war? Cooperation over strife? Love and harmony over hate and bitterness? The future is in our hands.

Venus and Mercury in Libra – balance and harmony

October is a tense month astrologically. But as it draws to a close, Venus and Mercury, the planets of relationship and communication move into diplomatic Libra.

Libra hates conflict and seeks compromise, resolution and harmony. So, hopefully, we can enjoy a few weeks of peace and calm! And remember to appreciate all the good things in life and the love that surrounds us.

Mercury will be in Libra from the end of October until 11th November and Venus until 22nd November.

Happy Birthday Scorpio!

This year, the Sun travels through water sign Scorpio from the 23rd October until 22nd November. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac with keywords “I survive” and “I am intense”.

Those born under the sign of the Scorpion are loyal, strong and courageous. They love exploring the mysteries of life – birth, death, sexuality, reincarnation and anything taboo. They have a reputation for being passionate, secretive and highly sexual. And due to their emotional intensity, often have to deal with issues of trust and betrayal. Negatively, Scorpios can be possessive, jealous, vindictive, destructive and manipulative, particularly when hurt or betrayed.

In medical astrology, Scorpio rules the organs of elimination and reproduction including the urinary tract, bowel, prostate gland and nasal bones. When Scorpios are out of balance they can suffer from haemorrhoids, constipation, urinary tract infections, menstrual and reproductive problems plus catarrh and sinus problems.

The Scorpio colours are dark red, purple, dark green and black. Scorpio’s greatest lesson is to learn to let go on an emotional level and forgive others.

