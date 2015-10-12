Benjamin Nowland

Published by Dharam House

Occasionally a book comes along and rocks you to the core, making you question everything you thought you knew: Playing God is one of those books. Thought-provoking and controversial, the basic premise is that our physical, emotional and spiritual well-being is being negatively impacted by an invisible and uniquely modern scourge: electromagnetic pollution.

Now more than ever we are surrounded by increasing levels of microwave and electromagnetic radiation from telco towers, wifi emissions and mobile phones, and Nowland believes it is harmful. As an engineering graduate and healing practitioner he is uniquely placed to examine the growing list of scientific evidence he believes is damning.

Playing God explores the link between microwave radiation and spiritual effects: the aim of the book is to simplify the concept of electromagnetic radiation and empower people to make informed choices about their environment and health.

The subject matter is close to the author’s heart: after a move to Sydney in 2013 Nowland experienced symptoms of radiation pollution sickness, including headaches, insomnia, depression and brain fog. Once he moved to a rural location – away from towers, mobile devices and wifi – his symptoms eased. This experience led him to become an advocate for ‘radiation detoxing’, and he offers ways we can do this within the book.

The appendix contains an extensive list of sources and published studies that are cited in the book. It’s hard to ignore such a passionate and compelling account, and this is an issue that every individual needs to risk-assess for themselves.