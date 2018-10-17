Are you looking to spice up your weekends by getting creative and having fun? The Pleasure Garden could be the perfect addition to your social calendar!

Do you love music? Do you love to get creative? Enjoy hanging out with your friends, laughing and enjoying yourselves in magical surroundings?!? This is such a wonderful event, where you can let your creative imaginations run wild!

Friends! The Pleasure Garden Horticultural Society are thrilled to announce that their garden party program is complete! On December 8th, the Garden will bloom to the tune of 5 distinctive and immersive arenas, each one playing host to a carefully curated selection of artists.

Taking place by the sunny seaside, and on the palm-fringed lawns of St Kilda’s Catani Gardens; The Pleasure Garden, on December 8th will be an auditory adventure like no other.

THE PLEASURE GARDEN 2018 FULL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT The Temper Trap, Xavier Rudd, Confidence Man and loads more join the lineup!

CONSERVATORY STAGE The garden’s CONSERVATORY STAGE is where you’ll hear iconic anthems from The Temper Trap, the soulful storytelling tunes of Xavier Rudd and the incredible reggae, roots and funk fusion of Katchafire. Or get down to the infectious grooves of Confidence Man, Northeast Party House and a host of others. AURORA STAGE Bear witness to the AURORA STAGE, where you can take in the dense lyrical mazes of Sampa the Great, dive into the funky depths of Stickybuds, witness mashup master A.Skillz, and experience the reggae and bass manipulating master Mista Savona. BEACH CLUB Or dig your toes into the sand (on an actual beach) and turn up the heat at The Pleasure Garden’s inaugural BEACH CLUB. Headed up by deep house queen Nora En Pure, Gardeners can dance as the sun sinks into the ocean with sounds from Harvey Sutherland, Andee Frost and Casey Leaver. Stay tuned for more info about this new space, a Melbourne first. HOUSE PARTY STAGE

Out of the underground and into the Garden, head to the HOUSE PARTY stage for some serious wall-shaking, foot-stomping goodness from the likes of Uone & Western, Jamie Stevens, Spacey Space and a special international guest!

BASS STATION

Alongside the music, Gardeners can mingle with mischievous roving performers, take in monumental art installations, discover artisan market stalls, and kick back and enjoy fine food and decadent cocktails in a palm-fringed party paradise curated all for you.Grab a one-way ticket to all your reggaeton, dancehall, dub and drum & bass dreams at the BASS STATION. Here you can witness a master at work and the guru of tech-dub Mad Professor, take off into K+Lab’s ever-expanding galaxy of funk, or get glitchy with Staunch.

Ready for the ultimate auditory adventure?

Peep the full lineup below and grab your tickets before they get snatched up!

THE TEMPER TRAP · XAVIER RUDD · NORTHEAST PARTY HOUSE · CONFIDENCE MAN · SAMPA THE GREAT · KATCHAFIRE · SPOONBILL · STICKYBUDS · NORA EN PURE · MAD PROFESSOR · HARVEY SUTHERLAND (DJ SET) · DEEKLINE · A.SKILLZ · EVA LAZARUS · HAIKU HANDS · JAMIE STEVENS · UONE & WESTERN · MISTA SAVONA · K+LAB · SLYNK · JFB · STAUNCH · SPACEY SPACE · HANDSDOWN & LEIGH BOY · MHA IRI · ANDEE FROST · CHANT DOWN SOUND · JPS · MONKEY MARC · SAMSARUH · ADRIAN EAGLE · OKENYO · THE SENEGAMBIAN JAZZ BAND · KODIAK KID · JESSE I · CASEY LEAVER · LADY BANTON · ADAM METWALLY · DINOB!TCH

THE PLEASURE GARDEN 2018

Saturday 8 December

Catani Gardens, St Kilda, Melbourne

Family Friendly (No Unaccompanied Minors) www.thepleasuregarden.com.au THE PLEASURE GARDEN 2018 TICKET PRICES

Purchase here

Seed – $66 + BF SOLD OUT

Early Bird – $77 + BF SOLD OUT

Third Release – $88 + BF