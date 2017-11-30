The Pleasure Garden – day party

JOIN US AT THE PLEASURE GARDEN

In its second year, The Pleasure Garden returns to Catani Gardens on Saturday December 9th, 2017. A decadent day party for all, right on the edge of the city, with carnival rides, fine food, cocktails, and a huge line up of music and arts performance.

With a diverse and eclectic line up including New Zealand legends Fat Freddy’s Drop, Opiuo, Stickybuds, Ed Solo, Baker Boy, Crooked Colours and Montaigne amongst others, The Catani Gardens is transformed into a playground for arts and music lovers, with 4 stages, large scale art installations and roving interactive performance. This year the event is proudly kid friendly too, with children under 10 free and kids tickets for teens and young adults available. Come witness a sensory spectacle, kick back, be entertained, meet new friends, and bring the whole family!

Tickets on sale now: www.thepleasuregarden.com.au

After a critically-acclaimed, stellar inaugural year in 2016, The Pleasure Garden is back for 2017 and is set to raise the bar even higher, continuing to push the boundaries of what an immersive, creative, music and arts festival can be. Set in the idyllic surrounds of Catani Gardens with its landscaped grounds, lush green lawns and grand promenades of palm trees; there is no better place for a party of this scale. This picturesque seaside location, with a history of recreation, relaxation and pleasure-seeking stretching back over a century, is the perfect setting for the festival.



The Pleasure Garden has firmly stamped its mark

As Melbourne’s newest and most definitive creative arts and music festival. Reminiscent of established festivals in the UK such as Bestival, Secret Garden Party and Boomtown Fair, 2017 is set to see the event push further along the fantastical garden path! It will be an event filled with colour, movement, eye-catching décor and art. There are lush green lawns and shady trees to relax under, world class musical offerings, mischievous roving theatrical performances, carnival rides, and boutique cocktail and food options and so, so much more.

Our full lineup is here:

Fat Freddy’s Drop – OPIUO – Montaigne – Remi. – Stickybuds –

Crooked Colours – Ed Solo – L-FRESH The LION – Chant Down Sound –Heartical Hi Powa feat Stryka D & Macky Banton –

Sunshine – MoodMachine – Thankyou City – JPS (THE OPERATIVES) –Willaris. K – Baker Boy – Griff – Jesse I – Mike Callander – Otologic –8Foot Felix – Lickweed – Rachel by the Stream – Monkee & C:1 + Dyzlexic– MzRizk (DJ) – Mama Wonkita – Jamima Jonez – Nam – Chelsea Brown –DJ Mickey Space – Trickbox and still a couple more to come….

Full food, performance and installation lineup now released, see www.thepleasuregarden.com.au for all the details!

Tier 1 Early Birds – $70 (+BF) SOLD OUT

Tier 2 Keen Ga rdener – $85 (+BF) SOLD OUT

Tier 3 Green Thumb – $95 (+BF) SELLING FAST

Tier 4 Late Harvest – $115 (+BF)



TICKETS from Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/the-pleasure-garden-2017-tickets-31310616898?aff=es2

“Something like a mixture of Rainbow Serpent, Glastonbury and Burning Man..” – Beat Magazine

“They say that paradise is hard to perfect, but The Pleasure Garden comes damn close” – Forte Mag

We can’t wait to see you in The Garden again this year!