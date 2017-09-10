Polish Club announce ‘Christmas in December’ national tour

Already one of the most talked about rock & roll acts of 2017 following the release of the Top 20 ARIA debut album and triple j feature album Alright Already, Polish Club announce the ‘Christmas in December’ national tour. The festive sweat-spattered spectacular will kick off on Friday 1 December at The Zoo in Brisbane and will mark the band’s biggest headline tour to date. The announcement is paired with the news that Polish Club will return to studio this month to record an EP scheduled for release in October.

No strangers to a jam packed touring schedule in 2017, Polish Club recently sold out 13 dates on their national album tour. The pair has also taken their infectious and frenetic live performance to the St Kilda Festival (VIC) and Big Pineapple Music Festival (QLD) and will accompany The Preatures as special guests on their September national tour.

Polish Club will be joined around the country by Adelaide grunge seven piece West Thebarton. Melbourne’s Diet will open the show in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide with their unique blend of indie pop and singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly will open in her hometown of Perth.

Featuring 14 uniformly irresistible songs Alright Already provided one of the most blistering rock debut’s of the year. A Stax-meets-Stooges slab of highly combustible bunker-soul tunes, the album was recorded in eight days in Leichhardt’s Linear studio. Singles Beat Up, Come Party and Divided received national and community airplay, amassing over 1.5 million Spotify streams. The release was followed by the rapturously received cover of Flume’s Never Be Like You on triple j’s Like a Version and a nod of respect from Record Store Day Ambassador, DJ Albo (Anthony Albanese MP).

Polish Club ‘Christmas in December’ national tour

Supported by Tone Deaf, Young Henrys & Select Music

Tickets on sale from 10:00am Monday 4 September at www.polishclub.co

Friday 1 December – The Zoo, Brisbane QLD

w/ West Thebarton & Diet

Saturday 2 December – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW*

w/ West Thebarton & Diet

Friday 8 December – The Croxton, Melbourne VIC

w/ West Thebarton & Diet

Friday 15 December – Uni Bar, Adelaide SA*

w/c West Thebarton & Diet

Saturday 16 December – Rosemount, Perth WA

w/ West Thebarton & Stella Donnelly

*ALL AGES