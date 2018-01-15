Master Choa Kok Sui’s Pranic Healing and Arhatic Yoga.
Universal energy for mind, body and soul. Pranic Healing is a non-touch energy healing system – easy to learn and apply to improve health and wellbeing.
By cleansing and energising the energy field surrounding the physical body, the natural healing process is accelerated. In just one weekend you can learn to apply this amazing healing technique to yourself and others.
“There is nothing supernatural or paranormal about Pranic Healing. It is simply based on natural laws that most people are not aware of.” –Master Choa Kok Sui, one of only eight Master Pranic Healing instructors in the world.
Upcoming courses:
SYDNEY
Basic Pranic Healing ~ Feb 24–25
Vision Training ~ March 3–4
Crystal Healing ~ March 24–25
Kriya Shakti ~ April 21–22
BRISBANE
Pranic Healing Course ~ Jan 20–21
Advanced Pranic Healing ~ Feb 17–18
Pranic Psychotherapy ~ March 17–18
Pranic Healing Intensive ~ all three courses offered in April 2018
Crystal Pranic Healing ~ May 19–20
MELBOURNE
Spiritual Essence of Man~ Feb 3
Inner Teachings of Buddhism ~ Feb 4
Advanced Pranic Healing ~ Feb 10–11
Pranic Psychotherapy ~ Feb 17
Contact details:
