Do you think that protecting the Tarkine rainforest is important? What is a forest really worth?

Have you been motivated to take any action yourself? Are you watching others – and, as a result, what’s your stance on the actions taking place? All important questions to ask of yourself…

It can often feel like nothing much is changing. Not in a hurry, anyhow. Think how long the Adani Mine issue has been going. And that’s relatively recent, in environmental terms. However things are happening. But are they what we want?

Last week, Tasmanian police were called in to arrest a peaceful defender of the Tarkine rainforest at Sumac Ridge south of Smithton (22/10/2019).

The Bob Brown Foundation says that it has had a camp protecting the Sumac Ridge forest for three years. Following the arrest of tree-sitter Josh Nichols on Sumac Ridge last Friday, the forest vigil camp had been re-established this morning. Andy Szollosi, pictured above, stayed on his treetop platform as police moved everyone from the area. Mr Szollosi was then arrested.

Only worth woodchips?

Tasmania’s state forest authority, renamed Sustainable Timbers Tasmania, plans an immediate start on a logging road along the ridge. It will cut down cathedral-like rainforest, containing tall flowering eucalypts, for Malaysian logging company Ta Ann and the woodchip market.

Woodchips; can you believe that?!

After logging, the forest remnants will be fire-bombed at public expense. Hard to believe, really! And all this, despite the Tasmanian forests being as carbon-dense as those in the Amazon. Further, they contain rare and endangered wildlife.

It’s time

“This is a watershed moment in Tasmanian forest history,” Bob Brown said in Hobart. “The Tarkine contains the largest temperate rainforest in Australia. Everyone thought it was protected by Liberal PM John Howard’s famous forest agreement with the Tasmanian government in 2004. But now the chainsaws are being ordered back in by a subsequent Tasmanian Liberal government which is subsidising the destruction. We are not going to stand aside and allow this environmental crime to unfold in 2019.”

Bob Brown, who was in the forest the previous Friday, said he will be back on Sumac Ridge in coming days. “Now is the time for all good people to come to the defence of the rainforests and wildlife. This is part of the global rainforest end years. Either we make a stand in wealthy Australia to stop this completely unwarranted and needless destruction or the game is up for the world’s future environmental security. We cannot ask people elsewhere to do what we aren’t prepared to do ourselves. This is part of the human-created crisis of existence for life on Earth. I salute those who have moved out of their comfort zone to face arrest rather than, through inaction, aid and abet this ecocide in Tasmania.”

Tarkine forest protest halting planned logging



Bob Brown Foundation is successfully defending the ancient forests of takayna / Tarkine with another group of ‘Tarkine Defenders’ occupying the threatened Sumac forests. Tree-sitter Alex Wylie, an engineer from Hobart, is in the canopy of a eucalyptus tree in the Sumac region of takayna / Tarkine.

“Alex is tree-sitting in these ancient forests to defend them from imminent logging. The occupied tree is situated where Sus Timbers Tasmania plans to bulldoze a new 1km road for logging. …they need to be left standing for climate benefits from intact forests and for the wildlife that depends on the forests for their homes,” said Bob Brown Foundation’s Jenny Weber.

“Premier Hodgman can save taxpayers funds by immediately halting plans to log these forests and provide secure protection for takayna / Tarkine,” Jenny Weber said.

