The word reiki is composed of two Japanese words – rei and ki.

When seeking a definition from a spiritual context, we find that rei can be defined as the Higher Intelligence that guides the creation and functioning of the universe. Ki is the non-physical energy that animates all living things.

Ki is flowing in everything that is alive including plants, animals and humans

When a person’s ki is high, they will feel strong, confident, and ready to enjoy life and take on its challenges. When it is low, they will feel weak and are more likely to get sick. We receive ki from the air we breathe, from food, sunshine, and from sleep. It is also possible to increase our ki by using breathing exercises and meditation. When a person dies, their ki leaves the physical body. Ki is also the chi of China, the prana of India, the ti or ki of the Hawaiians, and has also been called odic force, orgone, bioplasma and life force.

Reiki can be defined as a non-physical healing energy made up of life force energy that is guided by the Higher Intelligence, or spiritually guided life force energy

This is a functional definition as it closely parallels the experience of those who practise reiki. Reiki energy seems to have an intelligence of its own. It flows where it is needed in the client and creates the healing conditions necessary for the individual’s needs. It cannot be guided by the mind; therefore it is not limited by the experience or ability of the practitioner. Neither can it be misused as it always creates a healing effect.

The source or cause of health comes from the ki that flows through and around the individual rather than from the functional condition of the physical organs and tissues. It is ki that animates the physical organs and tissues as it flows through them. Therefore it is responsible for creating a healthy condition.

If the flow of ki is disrupted, the physical organs and tissues will be adversely affected

Therefore, it is a disruption in the flow of ki that is the main cause of illness.

An important attribute of ki is that it responds to our thoughts and feelings. Ki will flow more strongly or be weakened in its action depending on the quality of our thoughts and feelings. It is our negative thoughts and feelings that are the main cause of restriction in the flow of ki. All negative or disharmonious thoughts or feelings will cause a disruption in the flow of ki. Even Western medicine recognises the role played by the mind in creating illness and some Western doctors state that as much as 98% of illness is caused directly or indirectly by the mind.

It must be understood that the mind exists not only in the brain, but also throughout the body

The nervous system extends to every organ and tissue in the body and so the mind exists here also. It is also known that the mind even extends outside the body. This happens in a subtle energy field 60 to 90cm thick called the aura. Because of this, it is more appropriate to call our mind a mind/body as the mind and body are so closely linked.

Therefore, our negative thoughts are not just in the brain, but also collect in various locations throughout the body and in the aura. The places where negative thoughts and feelings collect is where ki is restricted in its flow. The physical organs that exist at these locations are restricted in their functioning.

If the negative thoughts and feelings are not eliminated quickly, illness results

The negative thoughts and feelings that are lodged in the unconscious mind/body are the greatest problem. As we are not aware of them, we are greatly hampered in changing or eliminating them.

The great value of reiki is that, because it is guided by the Higher Intelligence, it knows exactly where to go and how to respond to restrictions in the flow of ki. It can work directly in the unconscious parts of the mind/body. This is because they contain negative ki-inhibiting thoughts and feelings and eliminate them.

As reiki flows through a sick or unhealthy area, it breaks up and washes away any negative thoughts or feelings lodged in the unconscious mind/body.

This allows a normal healthy flow of ki to resume.

As this happens, the unhealthy physical organs and tissues become properly nourished with ki. The organs and tissues then begin functioning in a balanced healthy way, thus replacing illness with health.

This non-invasive, completely benign healing technique is becoming more and more popular. As Western medicine continues to explore alternative methods of healing, reiki is destined to play an important role as an accepted and valued healing practice.

About the author William Lee Rand William Lee Rand is founder and president of The International Center for Reiki Training (ICRT). He has studied with six reiki masters, and taught full time, worldwide, for the past 25 years. www.reiki.org/Australia.html