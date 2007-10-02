Rise of the wise earth women

“Long before modern science learned how to control a woman’s sacred reproductive function and manipulate her intrinsic rhythms, the Vedic seers recognized that a woman’s fertility, abundance and splendor were tied to the movement of shakti-prana. This is the primordial feminine power of the Shakti that moves within the body and psyche of every female through a specific prana that circulates within the two lower chakras, located around the perineum and sacrum. Manifested as the pro-creative energy, shakti-prana flows within the genitals, womb and belly of a woman.

Ancient Rishis (Vedic sages) noted that women naturally possess a delicate and fragile balance within the body due to their shakti-prana and its extensive powers. When this equanimity is disturbed, they recognized that it would have long-term effects on the maternal strength and prowess of the woman, negatively influencing the maternal bedrock of all aspects of life. The ancients protected what we have neglected to preserve—a woman’s creative primordial energy. Indeed, the health of the entire earth lies in honoring the female energy and its interconnection to nature’s rhythms.”

Excerpt from ‘Women’s Power to Heal Through Inner Medicine’ by Sri Swamini Mayatitananda (Maya Tiwari), published by Mother Om Media.

By Katie Manitsas

The past few years have seen a marked increase in popularity of female ‘gurus’ and spiritual teachers visiting the West. Mata Amritanandamayi (fondly known as Amma, or ‘the hugging saint’) first came to Australia from India in 1994 and has returned almost every year since, offering a hug to each of the thousands who queue through the day and night to receive her blessings.

International best-selling author, Buddhist nun and teacher Tenzin Palmo talks before sold-out audiences when she visits Australia and is planning a tour in 2008 – to raise awareness and funding for her ground-breaking, all-female monastery in India.

Now comes the spiritual master Sri Swamini Mayatitananda, or simply “Mother” as she is affectionately called by her disciples who is about to bless our shores for the second time. Initiated in the pre-eminent lineage –Veda Vyasa– as a Vedic monk in 1992, Mother Maya lives her life and teachings in accordance with the wisdom and healing practices of the Vedas, the ancient Hindu scriptures of India.

Mother Maya is the spiritual head of the Wise Earth School of Ayurveda, based in the USA. Wise Earth teachings advocate a movement back to a slower pace, where modern day gadgets and technology are replaced with a simpler ‘back to nature’ approach. Take your time and slow down, reconnect – this is Mother Maya’s message.

Although Mother’s trademark does not follow Amma’s, of hugging as part of her offering, to be in her presence is to have the feeling that you are receiving a transformational “hug” for the duration of the meeting. Her delicate hands and small frame disguise hugeness; the vastness of an open heart.

When I first visited the Wise Earth ashram in North Carolina, I was with a group of around 20 others and was shocked to find that, within a morning, Mother had memorised every student’s name. As a sleep-deprived new mum, this was impressive – I’m hard-pressed to remember my own sometimes! Although highly successful, the Wise Earth School is not a commercial enterprise – far from it. The voice mail and website tell you that you could be in for a two week-wait if you want a phone or email response. The Wise Earth team ‘walk their talk’ and follow teachings from an era past, where personal spiritual practice and taking care of yourself (and those around you) is a priority over expedient turnaround in the admin world. When I first had my son I spoke with Mother Maya on the telephone. She was calling me across a 16-hour time difference, which I couldn’t fathom in my post-natal state of shock. “Don’t worry dear one,” she said. ‘Rest and let nature take care of itself; not too much time on the computer eh?’ she chuckled, as if able to see across oceans into my lounge room.

Mother Maya teaches that the best response to stress is to rest and the best response to feeling overwhelmed and over-committed is to do less. Sounds obvious? How many of us truly put these teachings into practice? In our modern culture most of us ‘over do’, walking around in a dazed flurry of over-stimulation. Wise Earth teachings show us to calm down and simplify our way of life and our attitude, creating peace from within. It’s all a matter of choice, and in our push-button culture we’ve become too accustomed to instant results and responses. “Cultivate sadhana” (conscious spiritual practice) in every moment, is Mother’s antidote to the stress of modern living.

Mother Maya’s teachings are unique in that they are practical. Yes, she talks about world peace and the lofty goals of spiritual advancement, but through the Wise Earth lineage you’ll also learn about how to live every day with a greater spiritual awareness. Mother Maya teaches that simple acts, such as preparing your own food and spending time gardening, have powerful healing potential.

Mother extends her teachings of the knowledge and practice of Ayurveda and shares her profound message of spiritual, emotional and physical transformation in her books. In her new book ‘Women’s Power to Heal Through Inner Medicine’ she illuminates how women of all ages, backgrounds and cultures can transform disease and despair into health and inner harmony. “There is no greater testimony to Mother Maya’s efficacy as a healer than her own miraculous triumph over ovarian cancer 30 years ago,” says Women’s Power to Heal Editor, Catherine Escobedo, “and no gift more generous than the sharing of her path to divine wholeness within these pages.”

While Women’s Power to Heal fits easily into the growing category of books on eastern religion and health, it is, in fact, totally unique. It’s the first book of its kind to demonstrate the relationship between the growing epidemic of women’s diseases and the deterioration of nature’s maternal force, which Mother calls Mother Consciousness. In this power-packed guidebook, women are given a blueprint on restoring their maternal biorhythms to ovulate with the full moon and menstruate with the new moon, thereby recovering their infinite authority to safeguard their fertility and control the health of their heart, womb and spirit

Mother is also founder of the Mother Om Mission (MOM) a charitable, international organisation based in Guyana, whose radical approach is transforming violence and disease in at-risk communities into peace, nurturance and good health. MOM inspired the founding of Yoga in the Community (YITC) – a sister organisation based in Australia, which brings yoga to people who would otherwise not have access to such teachings. Jenson Young, a programme co-ordinator for yoga classes that run through YITC in a correctional centre said, ‘The classes have a wonderful and powerful effect. They are personal and empowering.’

Mother is the best-selling author of three books; ‘A Life of Balance: Ayurveda, ‘Secrets of Healing’ and ‘The Path of Practice’. Her fourth book ‘Women’s Power to Heal Through Inner Medicine’ is due to be released. Mother Maya will be visiting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide for public meetings during November. Katie Manitsas is the owner and director of Samadhi Yoga in Sydney. She is a Sadhaka-in-training with the Wise Earth School of Ayurveda and is currently representing the Wise Earth Ayurveda Distance Learning Course in Australia.