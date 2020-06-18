Looking at ways to safely donate money overseas

When it comes to donations or giving to charity, most people donate to a charity organisation in their own town or country. Or perhaps they simply visit a shelter for homeless people. But some people want to make a difference in the entire world, and they like to donate to other countries as well. When it comes to donating money overseas for some people, it is a matter of contributing to the lives of people who live in tougher conditions and have fewer resources than us. And for others, it is a place that they visited or got inspired by, and they just want to support the people living there. Or perhaps it’s about protecting animals somewhere specific?

Donating money overseas is not as simple as giving to a non-profit organisation in your town. It can be a daunting task, and you will have to make efforts to ensure that the money reaches the right people.

There are two main ways in which you can donate overseas. You can either choose a non-profit in your country that is working for causes raised in other countries. Or you can choose a charity organisation or a community in that specific country, and you can send them your donations with the help of services like Western Union. Donating money overseas is completely safe, but before you do that you must ask yourself the following questions:

Where to donate?

The first thing you need to ask yourself is where you would like to donate? Choosing a place is not a problem; you need to narrow down the causes you would like to support first. Whether it is global warming, forest preservation, or contributing to a child’s education, you can find hundreds of charity organisations worldwide. If you have a specific country in your mind, you can always go to the websites of organisations working in that country and can see which of them are supporting the causes with which you would like to help. Just keep in mind that some of the charities have high-quality websites with English translation, but they are not always what they appear to be. So do your research thoroughly and make sure you are donating to the right people.

Are you breaking any rules?

As mentioned earlier, donating overseas is more complicated than donating locally. You will have to make sure that you are not breaking any rules and are doing everything by the book. You can make sure of that by following the money transferring regulations implemented by the Government of Australia. These rules are put in place to make sure that people don’t get to move around money illegally. Also to avoid money laundering. Just make sure that you are following all the regulations on your end. And ask the receiving organisation to do the same. As the sender, you are responsible for the funds, always remember that. You may also have to pay a fee for sending the money depending on the amount and method of transaction.

Will you be able to enjoy any tax benefits?

When you are donating to a charity organisation locally or overseas, you are doing it because you want to support a cause or make a difference in the lives of some people. So when you are donating tax is often the last thing on your mind. But if you are getting any tax benefits to form the donation, why not take advantage of it. After all, if you get a tax deduction on the charity, you will be able to send more money. Different countries have different rules. In Australia, in some cases, you may be able to donate to a charity overseas without paying taxes; you just have to look for it.

What impact do you want to create with this?

Depending on your goals, you need to define what impact you want your charity to have. Some people want to support immediate causes like a disaster. Others want to support someone long term, like paying for a child’s education. You are doing this to improve people’s lives and bring change, so it is always better to have a goal in mind or your expectations laid out. This way you can feel peaceful and satisfied in the end.

Image supplied by Pexels