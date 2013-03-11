Seeing the future in dreams

A few days ago a surfer friend of mine was telling me about a dream that had him totally stumped for over ten years. In the dream a giant humpbacked whale breached the surface of the ocean next to his board. It was so close that he could almost touch its glistening skin. He’d been a passionate rider of waves since his teens, seeking the best swells all over the world, but he had never even seen a whale in the water. However, the very next day after the dream, exactly what he’d dreamed happened! When he finished he turned to me utterly vexed and asked, “How is that possible? I mean how can we see a future that doesn’t even exist yet?”

My surfer friend is not alone here. In fact scientific research has shown that almost 50% of us recall having a precognitive dream at least once in our lives. Usually they contain striking images never previously experienced that later manifest in waking reality.

The most well known seer into the future is Nostradamus, a French apothecary born in 1503, who published prophecies many of which have proved to be eerily accurate. One of the most significant is his description of a future evil ruler he names as Hisler who plunges the world into a terrible war. The name Hisler is a little too close to Hitler for it to be just chance. In fact it’s been calculated that if a monkey is put in front of a keyboard it would take it from the time the universe allegedly began 13.7 billion years ago up until now to type ‘Hisler or Hitler’ followed by the words ‘world war’.

In Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, when the queen is asked about seeing into the future she says, “That’s simple; it’s just remembering the past backwards”. So has it happened to you? And if not what can you do to make it more likely? Is it easy? How does it work? And what do these dreams mean?

First off these visions of the future tend to occur under specific conditions, either in dreams or in deep states of trance that are dreamlike in nature. That’s how serious investigation of them began, when, in the years prior to 1927; the mathematician J.W. Dunne began having precognitive dreams that made him seek a scientific explanation. He understood that for us to see into the future two amazing things have to be possible. These are that (a) in some way the future already exists and (b) a part of our awareness can see that future. Subsequently, universities like Cornell and Princeton have conducted recent experiments that make the case for precognition as strongly as any made for climate change. This is extraordinary! What it means is that, in some way, on some level there is a reality beyond the universe as science currently understands it, where the future does exist and a part of us can see it.

So why would it be more likely that we have precognitive visions when we are asleep? The answer may be surprisingly simple. When we are awake our minds are constantly processing information about the world around us such as sensations, recalling memories and having anticipations. So much of this is going on that it totally swamps our consciousness, like the blinding glare of daylight. Even though the stars of the heavens are always present it’s just too bright and crowded with all our mental chatter to see them. (To test this out, just try and see if you can still your mind and think absolutely nothing for just ten seconds!) But when we are sleeping, that kind of thinking is dimmed right down and the stars of a greater reality can become visible.

Now what can we do so that we can have this kind of amazing experience firsthand? To begin with, most of us forget our dreams within seconds of waking up except for those that are striking, but not necessarily precognitive. To correct that, the best thing is to train your mind to remember your dreams. This is achieved by having a journal beside your bed with a pen handy. Each time you wake up write down what you can recall of what you dreamed. You’ll find that, if you practice this daily, you will get better and better at it. Describe them in detail. Soon you will start to notice that certain specifics stand out, these being unusual images that you have never experienced before. Highlight them with a marker. More likely than not, in time, one of these highlighted events will happen after you dreamed it. And then you too will know precognition as a living experience.

So what does all this mean? To start with it means that we may be far more than we realise in a reality far vaster than we imagine.

