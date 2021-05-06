What do you need to know about sending money to India?

When it comes to sending money to India, you would probably have a lot of questions if you have never done it before…

First, one of the main questions you might have is just what limit there is to sending money to India?

That’s a good question!

In theory, you can send as much money as you want to India. However, there are several implications regarding how much money you REALLY can send to this country.

Tax implications

The first thing you must keep in mind would be the tax implications of sending money to India.

Next, one obvious concept to keep in mind would be that most banks have a limit of $50,000 USD or less that you can send to India on a daily basis.

What are the other issues you should keep in mind?

Here are some issues to be aware of:

From a tax standpoint, there is a fixed amount you can send per person per year. If you want to send money to a recipient in India, you will normally have a limit of US $14,000 per person per year if you want to avoid paying taxes on it. If there is an amount above the US $14,000 threshold, then you will be responsible for paying the taxes.

On the other hand, one thing to take into account would be is just HOW you send your money to the recipient.

For instance, if your gift includes you and your spouse as the senders, and you send it to your recipient and their spouse, you could actually send up to US $56,000 without paying taxes! Because in this case it will be treated as sending it between four different people!

You should always report any large transfers

Even though you can avoid paying taxes if you do it the right way, you should still report any large transfers to the IRS just to be on the safe side. You should realise that by law, the banks will almost always report any transactions above $10,000. Additionally, if you use a money transfer company to transfer money to India, then you should be aware that they often have reporting thresholds as low as $1,000.

Are you sending money to someone who isn’t a blood relative?

If you are sending money to someone who isn’t a blood relative it does change things up a bit. For instance, for every USD $700 that your recipient receives, they will have to report it on their taxes. Additionally, if you have a regular habit of sending money to non-blood relatives in India, you will need to report this on your taxes as well.

Of course, these are just the basics. You also should be aware that if you fail to report sending large sums, do not report them correctly, or do not think you need to report them but you actually do, then you could be subject to hefty fines from the IRS. The best thing to do would be to consult with a tax professional regarding your business dealings with India.

Image: Ayaneshu Bhardwaj, Unsplash.