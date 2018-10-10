Sidesault at The Melba Spiegeltent – Circus Oz

Venue: The Melba Spiegeltent – 35 Johnston Street, Collingwood

This October, the second iteration of Circus Oz’s Sidesault at The Melba festival will feature six local, national and international circus companies! They’ll present experimental works that challenge and push the notions of contemporary circus, while entertaining and amazing you!

Tickets $27 single show, $60 three show pass and $100 season pass (plus booking fees)

Booking: themelbaspiegeltent.com.au

SYNOPSIS OF THE SHOWS:

My Sight – Their Sight – Blindful

This performance shows how people react and respond when their sight is compromised. Through dance and circus, the ensemble explores trust and power shifts as they are challenged to navigate the changing spaces while wearing blindfolds. Blindful is led by artistic director, Abbie Madden, who was born with a vision impairment (congenital glaucoma and other complications).

Laser Kiwi – Colossal Productions (New Zealand)

Wonderfully bizarre and undoubtedly hilarious, Laser Kiwi combines high-calibre circus with unforgettable physical comedy. Laser Kiwi is unpredictable – it features lighting matches with toes, zebras and Japanese game show inspired acts (as well as other crazy innovative ideas).

BOSS Squad – Madhouse Circus & Point and Flex Circus

Move over, there’s a new BOSS in town! Five fearless females [pictured above in the main image of this post!] are smashing stereotypes while smashing out awesome acrobatic skills: jumps, flips and flying. Highlighting that the united force of women is unstoppable, BOSS Squad calls out the cat callers, while embracing all things weird and acrobatically wonderful.

Jugg Life – Jugg Life Productions

An explosive fusion of dynamic live percussion and relentless energy, Jugg Life features the breathtaking skills of two of Australia’s best jugglers: Byron Hutton and Richard Sullivan. While keeping a ludicrous number of props in the air, Jugg Life is an intense, non- stop escalation of juggling that merges competition, danger and a Rubik’s Cube.

Hell is other people – Love is the Drug

With no taboos with sex, lust, desire, love or gender, Jess Love is a serial monogamist who recently found polyamory. An autobiography told through circus, Hell is other people delves into Love’s feelings of betrayal, abandonment, emotional abuse, addiction, obsession, euphoria and almost every aspect of love and heartache.

Feed the Horse – Radish by Night

Feed the Horse will shock the senses – it combines the surreal and visceral nature of circus with other art forms. Drawing on ritualistic dance, butoh and the absurdist, the ensemble will push how far the human form can be distorted to create an immersive, deliberately confronting and provoking experience.