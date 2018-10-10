Sidesault at The Melba Spiegeltent – Circus Oz

Are you ready for some AMAZING performances from the fabulous Circus Oz?!?
Not one, not two, but SIX shows are on offer in Melbourne in October!
Thurs 11 – Sun 14 Oct 2018
- 6.30pm My Sight – Their Sight – Blindful
- 8pm Laser Kiwi – Colossal Productions
- 9.30pm BOSS Squad – Madhouse Circus & Point and Flex Circus
Thurs 18 – Sun 21 Oct 2018
- 6.30pm Jugg Life – Jugg Life Productions
- 8pm Hell is other people – Love is the Drug
- 9.30pm Feed the Horse – Radish by Night
Venue: The Melba Spiegeltent – 35 Johnston Street, Collingwood
My Sight – Their Sight – Blindful
This performance shows how people react and respond when their sight is compromised. Through dance and circus, the ensemble explores trust and power shifts as they are challenged to navigate the changing spaces while wearing blindfolds. Blindful is led by artistic director, Abbie Madden, who was born with a vision impairment (congenital glaucoma and other complications).
Laser Kiwi – Colossal Productions (New Zealand)
Wonderfully bizarre and undoubtedly hilarious, Laser Kiwi combines high-calibre circus with unforgettable physical comedy. Laser Kiwi is unpredictable – it features lighting matches with toes, zebras and Japanese game show inspired acts (as well as other crazy innovative ideas).
BOSS Squad – Madhouse Circus & Point and Flex Circus
Move over, there’s a new BOSS in town! Five fearless females [pictured above in the main image of this post!] are smashing stereotypes while smashing out awesome acrobatic skills: jumps, flips and flying. Highlighting that the united force of women is unstoppable, BOSS Squad calls out the cat callers, while embracing all things weird and acrobatically wonderful.
Jugg Life – Jugg Life Productions
An explosive fusion of dynamic live percussion and relentless energy, Jugg Life features the breathtaking skills of two of Australia’s best jugglers: Byron Hutton and Richard Sullivan. While keeping a ludicrous number of props in the air, Jugg Life is an intense, non- stop escalation of juggling that merges competition, danger and a Rubik’s Cube.
Hell is other people – Love is the Drug
With no taboos with sex, lust, desire, love or gender, Jess Love is a serial monogamist who recently found polyamory. An autobiography told through circus, Hell is other people delves into Love’s feelings of betrayal, abandonment, emotional abuse, addiction, obsession, euphoria and almost every aspect of love and heartache.
Feed the Horse – Radish by Night
Feed the Horse will shock the senses – it combines the surreal and visceral nature of circus with other art forms. Drawing on ritualistic dance, butoh and the absurdist, the ensemble will push how far the human form can be distorted to create an immersive, deliberately confronting and provoking experience.
