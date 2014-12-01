Simply joyful… immerse yourself in the gift of joy

How to increase feelings of joy through simple exercises and helpful tips and how to strengthen balance in life through surrender, right living, meditation, service and love.

Joy uplifts and empowers us, but how can we nourish and maintain a lasting state of joy in everyday life despite our challenges? There is a way.

We have all felt the blissful touch of joy on our hearts and in our lives. The experience of a new love or the feeling we get when we hear a small child’s laugh are just two examples of the powerful effects of joy and how it can stir our emotions and fill us with gratitude and wonder.

When joy is alive in us our world appears a magical place. Everything sparkles with clarity and brilliance. The body’s energy is uplifted, effort is reduced and life flows with ease. When we are immersed in this wonderful state we come into alignment with our internal power and with the pulse of life itself. It is as if we are stepping in time with the beating of the universal heart.

For all of us, there are times when our connection to joy is weakened through the stresses and challenges we face. In these moments we can easily be drawn into feelings of uncertainty. It may seem as if we are out of sync with the world. At times life may appear dull and grey. Events can then quickly become overshadowed by worry and fear, and the light of joy can slowly dim.

Sustaining higher levels of joy in everyday life can, at times, be difficult to say the least, but there are some simple ways that we can hold onto our feelings of joy for longer, allowing us to share the gift of joy with those we love.

Below are some insights into how we can increase joy and bring about positive change to our lives; and it all begins with finding balance.

Balance: the key to joy

Bringing balance to our body, mind and spirit not only improves our ability to stay connected to joy, it also adds clarity to our thoughts and actions. Through the use of some simple techniques that ground and stabilise life experience we can strengthen that balance. Below are five ancient and universal ways to enhance balance and expand our experience of joy.

Surrender: the art of letting go

Surrendering is often confused with giving up. In reality surrender is the act of letting go. When we let go of our attachment to the outcome of a situation it enables the energy of that situation to flow to where it is universally intended. In other words, it is letting go of our preconceived ideas and ideals in order to allow the flow of life to happen, naturally.

Allowing life to flow links us to natural rhythms. These rhythms have resonated from the beginning of time. When our energy is aligned to natural rhythms our life moves as it is meant to. Being in conflict or forcing natural rhythms unbalances us and distances us from our joy.

Although surrender means letting go, it doesn’t mean disconnecting from our desires. Fulfilment of desire is closely linked to joy and is also a natural process. The truest of desires spring from an inner need to feel a greater sense of fulfilment in life such as: the desire to experience more love or improve relationships, the desire to enhance understanding or the desire to increase traits of empathy and compassion and the desire to be prosperous in life. No matter what our desires, if we follow them truly, then we will receive more joy in our life – guaranteed.

So how do we know when we are fully in tune with our desires? Connection to our true desires carries with it the energy of bliss, it feels good and it won’t harm you or anyone else in any way.

Although we may have an idea of how we want our desires to be fulfilled, there is a catch. How our desires appear in this life is up to the universe, not us. We may also be surprised at the unexpected way the universe manifests our desires and where this then leads us.

To link our desires to natural rhythms we need to understand the power of intention.

Intention is focusing on our desires strongly or in other words where we place our attention. We can do this a number of ways: by setting goals for what we desire, by collecting examples of those things that we desire, by emulating a trait of someone that we desire to be like and by adopting a feeling of gratitude for receiving those things that we desire even if we haven’t received them yet, and finally by having faith that our desires will be met, and then to surrender.

Surrendering and linking with our desires fuels our joy for life. Follow these tips!

Set intentions and focus your attention on what you desire for your life

Adopt a let go attitude to the outcome of any given situation

Allow a connection to natural rhythms and let life flow

Be willing and grateful to receive what the universe provides

Right living: it feels good to be good

To enhance the experience of joy it is also helpful to live a lifestyle that is healthy and morally sound. This is often termed right living. Having respect for moral values is not at all about being self-righteous. Through right living we become profoundly aware of our actions and their impact on others. This serves to free us from the negative feelings of guilt and shame with which we so commonly associate. When our focus moves away from negative feelings our consciousness shifts to a more positive outlook. We begin to feel good by being good.

The practice of right living enhances our sense of security and self-confidence which adds balance. Here are some guidelines that support right living; by adopting even some of these we will begin to experience more joy.

Honesty: honestly living and honestly speaking

Gratitude: giving thanks for our many blessings

Respect: not deliberately harming another being

Forgiveness: letting go of past hurts

Being fearless: limit anger, worry and blame

Connection: the feeling of oneness

We all ultimately seek deeper connections to the meaning of our experiences in life. A hug from someone dear, a smile from a child, watching the sunset or sitting under a full moon all help inspire in us a feeling of fulfilment and an understanding of the vastness and diversity of the universe. Connection is an experience. It is felt and also recognised as being important to our well-being. When we feel a connection to our essence we gain an understanding of the natural cycles of existence – cycles that are constant and infinite, cycles that suggest an underlying framework that is supportive and nurturing to life.

When we hold the awareness of our connection to the universe in our focus we realise we have strength, purpose and meaning. Our identities then become softened and begin to merge closer into oneness.

One way to experience connection regularly is through the practice of meditation. Through meditation we open to oneness and begin to solidify our connection to the universe.

For those of you who haven’t experienced the peace of meditation before, here is a simple relaxation meditation for you to try.

Take a slow inward breath, drawing the air deeply into you lungs. Then exhale slowly and evenly (repeat three times).

Follow the natural rhythm of your breath as it slowly moves in and out of your body. Allow your thoughts to float in to your mind and out again without attempting to restrain them. When your mind attaches to a thought calmly return to the breath. Continue in this way as long as you feel comfortable.

In time you will connect to that peaceful place of belonging.

There are many forms of meditative technique to try – find one that suits you and in no time you will feel the positive effects that this practice has on your balance and your joy.

Service: the pleasure in giving

We are all driven, to some degree, to find meaning and purpose in our lives through helping others on their own journeys. Using our individual skills to be of service requires that we do nothing more than what we are ultimately drawn to do. In some way this will include teaching and helping others to connect to the source of their own true being.

Service can be demonstrated in many ways. It can be as subtle as the love and caring that a mother shows to her child, as demonstrative as being an environmental activist, as pure as creating a poem, song or painting or as profound as human rights campaigning, but in whatever way you choose to be of service, one thing is certain, the rewards are many, including wonderful feelings of fulfillment and copious amounts of joy. Service provides us the proof that we are all connected.

Love: one open heart inspires another

Love is the most powerful tool to the experience of sustained joy. Love has the ability to override all negative thoughts and emotions and is a quality that grows through wisdom and compassion. Love generates more positive emotions and feelings of joy than any other universal power. It can be found in the smallest of experiences and in the darkest of nights. It heals, it protects and it nurtures.

Love is linked to our emotional state. When we feel love we come alive, our reverence of life increases and our faith is restored.

Pure unconditional love for all is a spiritual state that when expressed creates a ripple effect as it stretches out across the energetic boundaries of emotion, the physical boundaries of space and time and the perceived boundaries of experience. When we feel the full effects of unconditional love in our lives we can revel in the complete joy that is the human experience.

In practising these tips often you’ll begin to draw to you the wonderfully uplifting energy of joy, enriching and empowering you, every day of your life.

Debbie Morrillis a reiki master practitioner. Her business, Inner Light Healing, provides traditional reiki treatments. She and her husband Grant run the Yogawave yoga studio in Noosa.