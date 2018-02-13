Experience this foundational conscious movement course with Soul Motion® founder Vinn Arjuna Martí

7–11 March 2018, Sydney, Australia

Immerse yourself in a vibrant learning field of dance and presence with Soul Motion® founder and master teacher Vinn Arjuna Martí.

This workshop is suitable for beginners as well as veteran dancers!

This 5–day immersion offers engaging and creative inquiries to explore and empower how we move, express and interact on the dance floor and in life.

FOUNDATIONS is a deep dive into the practice and architecture of Soul Motion® conscious dance. It is also a leadership and teacher training prerequisite for anyone who might be thinking of taking their practice further.

What is Soul Motion?

In a Soul Motion® class, the dancer moves through four relational landscapes.

Dance Intimate:

Dancing alone, we renew our relationship with the body as a shifting shape in space.

Dance Communion:

Inspired by interior impulses, sensations, and images, the dancer begins to relate and communicate outwardly.

Dance Community:

As dancers begin to move in ever widening circles, they receive and transmit information and inspiration to the larger dance happening all around them.

Dance Infinite:

What happens in the dance room is a template for the everyday dance in the living world. We move out from the dance room, sensing our environment more clearly, communicating with others with enhanced perception, and relaxing more readily with the challenges and obstacles that may dance before us.

This dance practice brings an attentive and compassionate heart to all our fields of relations, allowing us to dance in an atmosphere where it is encouraged to step back, pause, and notice the conscious breath of the dance.

No experience necessary, except for living a life with a desire to become awake to what is actually dancing. This is what is offered in Soul Motion teaching immersions… Freedom. Aliveness. Presence.

All are welcome

