To celebrate Mother’s Day, let’s take a look at moon signs. The moon being the primary symbol of all things feminine, nurturing, mothering and instinctive.

In these days of moving forward, getting ahead, taking action, kicking goals and monitoring progress, we can often forget that we are instinctual creatures driven by our feelings and inner world. If you’d like to create a more rewarding, emotionally-balanced and stress-free life, try living life in tune with the moon.

Following the cycles of the moon is a bit like a using a barometer to check the weather. The moon changes sign (or mood) every 2.5 days as she travels through the twelve signs of the zodiac each month. To lead a more balanced and relaxed life, consult a moon calendar or search online to find out the moon sign for any given day. Then simply choose the best activities for that moon sign from the table below. Have fun!

Moon in Aries (fire)

Mood – self-assertive, independent and courageous

• Tackle jobs involving tools and machinery

• Get physical and sexual

• Take on new challenges and risks

• Play sport/go on adventures

• Compete/fight with others

• Be loud and proud

Moon in Taurus (earth)

Mood – calm, stable, sensual and productive

• Eat, drink, sleep, make love, enjoy life’s sensual pleasures

• Look after your money and finances

• Get out in nature and the garden

• Focus on security, comfort and pampering your body

• Enjoy physical work

• Listen to music or visit an art gallery

Moon in Gemini (air)

Mood – inquisitive, nervous, quick-thinking, easily bored

• Get together with friends and colleagues

• Talk, network, share information, chat

• Study, read, write, surf the net, make phone calls

• Hold meetings and brainstorming sessions

• Enjoy arts, crafts and mind games/puzzles

• Get out and about in the local neighbourhood

Moon in Cancer (water)

Mood – sentimental, emotional, loving, nurturing

• Spend time at home with close family

• Hang out with children and pets

• Enjoy cooking and food preparation

• Lie in the bath or visit a spa

• Reminisce about the past or visit a museum

• Enjoy taking care of others

Moon in Leo (fire)

Mood – confident, creative, warm and high-spirited

• Dress up and strut your stuff

• Enjoy partying, entertaining and socialising with friends

• Perform and show off your skills and prowess

• Time for love, fun, romance and extravagance

• Go to the theatre, movies or a concert

Moon in Virgo (earth)

Mood – practical, organised, efficient and helpful

• Clean and tidy the house, shed, garden

• Shop for necessities rather than luxuries

• Do any task that requires attention to detail

• Go for a health treatment or massage

• Help a friend, neighbour or family member

Moon in Libra (air)

Mood – cooperative, romantic, inclusive and artistic

• Decorate or beautify your home

• Spend time with – or propose to! – the one you love

• Resolve conflicts and build alliances

• Seek out beauty, art, music and culture

Moon in Scorpio (water)

Mood – intense, investigative, private and passionate

• Visit a counsellor or psychologist

• Spend time alone processing your feelings

• Enjoy passionate sex with someone you love deeply

• Check your superannuation and investments

• Repair, restore, replace and fix broken things

• Investigate the darker side of life…

Moon in Sagittarius (fire)

Mood – adventurous, broad-minded, philosophical and freedom-loving

• Do something adventurous and fun

• Go camping or on a road trip with friends

• Read to learn about new ideas and expand your mind

• Seek out new people and places

• Play sport and enjoy time outdoors

• Learn a new language or plan an overseas trip

Moon in Capricorn (earth)

Mood – practical, conservative, hard-headed and ambitious

• Apply for a promotion, pay rise or new position

• Handle legal and government matters

• Fulfil family and community obligations

• Monitor your finances, tax and superannuation

• Hold long term planning and business meetings

Moon in Aquarius (air)

Mood – revolutionary, humanitarian, free thinking, inventive

• Do something out of the ordinary

• Mix with free thinking and alternative people

• Join a social or humanitarian cause

• Fix the computer or buy technical gadgets

• Volunteer for a charity or community group

Moon in Pisces (water)

Mood – meditative, peaceful, fantasy-prone, creative

• Daydream, pray, meditate and tune out

• Practice kindness to those in need

• Listen to music or visit an art gallery

• Go for a massage or lie in a warm bath

• Enjoy a bottle of wine with your close friends or partner

Happy Birthday Gemini!

From the 21st May to the 21st June, the sun travels through mutable air sign Gemini, the third sign of the zodiac with keywords “I think” and “I communicate”. Gemini’s symbol is the twins, one mortal, one immortal, representing the dark and light side of life.

Geminis are extremely curious and like to accumulate information and process data. They think at lightning speed, are versatile and adaptable and love gadgets, social media and the internet. Geminis need lots of intellectual stimulation and often have a youthful appearance.

Negatively, the Gemini individual can be fickle and nervous with scattered energy and a tendency to gossip or make cutting remarks. Some are over-reliant on logic and dismiss emotions as irrational or unimportant.

When Geminis are out of balance they can suffer from problems in the lungs, arms, shoulders and hands or experience mental imbalance.

Gemini’s greatest challenge is to learn constancy and mental discipline. Accordingly, they need to learn to accept the importance of emotions and feelings in both themselves and others.

Jupiter in Pisces

The largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter, enters water sign Pisces in mid-May. This will bring an increased awareness of the amazing creativity and wisdom we all share. Jupiter is the traditional ruler of Pisces, and both Jupiter and Pisces have an expansive view of the world, and a desire to bring meaning to life. The giant Jupiter will be sashaying back and forwards between community minded Aquarius and compassionate Pisces from May 2021 to December 2022. Following are some likely manifestations.

Right brain insight

Pisces is the most imaginative sign of the zodiac, and Jupiter in Pisces activates the right brain releasing flashes of intuition, inspiration and creativity. Wisdom is gained through dreams, meditation, visualisation and symbol, rather than rational thought. Whole concepts can be intuitively grasped. Or works of art, music and literature channelled in complete form. Expect an increasing acceptance of multi-dimensional reality via direct revelation and personal experience.

Healing, compassion and sacrifice

Pisces loves to help those who are less fortunate. Homeless people, fringe dwellers, the poor, mentally ill, sick, and imprisoned are all ruled by Pisces. When Jupiter is in Pisces, we are more likely to want to help to people in need and pass legislation to support them.

More people will embrace sound and visual healing techniques along with spiritual healing and energy work of all kinds. Art, music and drama therapy will become more popular as will prayer, meditation, the power of love and world healing.

The compassion brought by Jupiter in Pisces extends to forgiveness of self for past actions and the opportunity to reclaim rejected aspects of the self. Therefore trauma, grief, and past karma can also be released and healed.

The arts

Pisces rules all art forms, but especially music. Accordingly, with Jupiter in Pisces, we can expect a surge in creative energy and a boost to arts funding and greater patronage of the arts – dance, painting, poetry, sculpture, music, film, photography, theatre, and literature. Pisces is a romantic, idealistic, and mystical energy, and Jupiter likes to go over the top – so expect these themes to pop up in books, movies and music, alongside compassion, forgiveness and the desire for unity.

Mystical experience and spiritual quest

Jupiter in Pisces brings divine inspiration and an increase in mystical revelations. As a result, conversations about healing, redemption and personal connection to god or spirit will become more common. Expect to see more people praying, meditating, attending churches and spiritual circles or taking an increased interest in esoteric belief systems, personal growth and the meaning of life. There will be more contact with spirit guides, ancestors, angels, animal totems, fairies and nature devas, and the practice of shamanism could become more widespread.

International affairs

With optimistic Jupiter ruling international affairs and large-scale ventures and Pisces having issues with boundaries and reality, Jupiter in Pisces is associated with financial collapse, fraud, inflation and corruption. We can look back at the 12-year Jupiter cycle and see some examples of how this has played out.

In 1974 with Jupiter in Pisces, President Nixon was forced to resign in the aftermath of the Watergate Scandal. Similarly, in 1986 with Jupiter in Pisces, the Iran Contra Affair was exposed. In 1998, US President Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury following his affair with Monica Lewinski. 2010 brought the Wikileaks scandal, or Cablegate, with the leak of thousands of US diplomatic cables.

Teenage rampage

Most teenagers alive today were born with Uranus in Pisces (2003-2011), so if you have a pre-teen or teenager, Jupiter in Pisces will conjunct their natal Uranus over the next twelve months. As Uranus is the planet of revolution, rebellion and freedom, this generation will demand more autonomy to explore, experiment and challenge those in authority. The advice is to be flexible and supportive as they break through cherished boundaries.

Mercury in Gemini – brain on fire

Communication planet Mercury will be in ruling sign Gemini from the 4th May to 12th July – an excellent time to create, communicate, network, write, blog, brainstorm – anything that excites or inspires you intellectually or creatively.

As everyone on the planet is affected by Mercury energy there will be a surfeit of ideas, information, solutions and opinions. But beware of gossip, slander, hearsay and mis-information. Use your powers of discrimination and don’t believe everything you hear!

Mercury will be retrograde (moving backwards) from 30th May to 23rd June. This three-and-a-half-week period offers an opportunity to pause, reflect and regroup before moving forward again with projects and plans.

May-June eclipses – cosmic wild cards

Eclipse season is just around the corner – here’s a heads up on preparing for these cosmic wild cards which bring change, evolution, endings and new beginnings:

There are two solar eclipses each year and two or more lunar eclipses, occurring when the sun, moon and earth align energetically, which in 2021 is in the signs of Gemini and Sagittarius. The Gemini-Sagittarius polarity (they’re opposite signs in the zodiac) teaches us about the balance between facts and logic vs. wisdom and intuition.

On 26th May we have a full moon lunar eclipse with the sun in Gemini and moon in Sagittarius. This will be followed on 10th June by a new moon solar eclipse with the sun and moon both in Gemini. Think about what you’d like to leave behind or welcome into your life this month.

With communication planet Mercury also in ruling sign Gemini, throughout May and June, this is a time to let go of preconceived ideas and remain open to new directions. Curiosity, fresh ideas and perspective coupled with a willingness to listen and communicate openly will help us all move forward together. This is particularly important as we come to terms with the ongoing shifts, changes and restrictions on personal freedom brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

About the author Stella Woods Facebook Stella Woods is one of Australia’s leading astrologers, with a reputation for offering practical, sensitive and insightful advice. Stella is also an experienced astrology teacher and hosted a popular astrology talkback segment on Melbourne’s 3RRR from 2003-2010. Her first book, The Seven Secrets of Magic & Manifestation, was published in 2012. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or http://www.stellastarwoman.com or at http://www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman.

Moon photo, taken in April 2021 on an iPhone 12, by Micah O’Donovan.