Stargazer – astrology September 2020 – Stella Woods

Mars retrograde – choose your battles wisely

September’s headline event is the backward journey of Mars through ruling fire sign Aries which begins on 10th September and ends on 14th November. As Mars moves towards its closest point to earth in early October, the red planet’s heat and intensity becomes ever stronger, his presence dominating the night sky.

You may be familiar with the challenges of Mercury retrograde, an event occurring every four months. Mars retrograde is much less common, happening every couple of years, the last Mars retrograde being June-August 2018. Mars is the action planet of the cosmos – the god of war. But when Mars turns retrograde, we are forced to go over old ground instead of forging forward.

Some would say we’ve been going over old ground all year. Up and down and back again. Spikes and troughs. Restrictions…rules, freedoms…then more restrictions. Fighting, retreating, surrendering. Well get ready for more of the same!

Mars in Aries wants action and is quite rebellious, aggressive and selfish; but when Mars is retrograde, the cosmos puts the brakes on all this fire and brimstone, creating tension, frustration and impotent rage. Imagine locking a warrior up for a couple of months and you get the picture.

Think about what you’re fighting for…

When used constructively, Mars retrograde can be a useful time for reassessing what you’re prepared to fight for and what you’re not. What’s working and what’s not. Who’s staying in your life and who’s not. But impatience, brute force and aggression will achieve nothing.

If you find yourself feeling angry, frustrated or thwarted over the coming weeks, breathe deeply, assess the situation and plan your strategy like a seasoned warrior. Talk things over with people who know you well. Avoid acting hastily or doing things you’ll regret. Consider other points of view and choose your words carefully. Grievances may be real, but you’re not the only person on the planet!

Pisces full moon

Two men looked through prison bars

One saw mud and one saw stars…

On the 2nd September, we have a full moon in water sign Pisces bringing deep emotions to the surface. If you feel like a good cry, go right ahead – times are tough and we can only take so much stress and strain before cracking up and falling apart.

The advice at this full moon is to find a quiet, peaceful place, tune into your feelings and be gentle and kind with yourself and others. Piscean energy reminds us that beauty, compassion, poetry, love and escapism are important aspects of human existence, perhaps now more so than ever. Take a break and spend a day or two dreaming, meditating, resting and escaping from the hurly burly.

As the lunar energy starts to wane (decrease) a few days after the full moon, the period between 6th September and the next new moon on 17th September is great for the following self-care activities:

Weight loss & detoxification

Fasting

Body scrub & exfoliation

Deep cleansing treatments/facials

Lymphatic drainage

Removal of unwanted hair

Emotional release

Venus in Leo – embracing love & warmth

Venus, planet of love, pleasure and heart-connection will be in passionate and dramatic fire sign Leo from 6th September to 3rd October promoting loyalty, generosity, love and creativity. No hard-heartedness, bitterness, coldness or cynicism here!

Venus in Leo loves to enjoy herself, let her hair down and show off. She invites you to do the same!

Venus in Leo opens the heart turning it into a warm, glowing fire that radiates love and helps us break free of inhibitions or beliefs that have kept our hearts closed or protected in the past. How will you open your heart and let your joy, radiance and inner truth shine forth?

Five-pointed star – the miracle of crop circles

Crop circles are so unbelievable, I can’t resist sharing another one with you.

Look at the fine detail in this image. The way the grain lies down in carefully crafted patterns with no mess or breakages. The absolute perfection of the geometry. These formations appear during the night, in just a few minutes, created by who knows what! Witnesses have seen lights hovering over the fields where circles are created. If you find that hard to believe, I encourage you to read up on this exciting phenomenon.

This crop circle appeared at Hackpen Hill, Wiltshire, UK, and features the five-pointed star or pentagram. The aerial photos were taken in late July by the dedicated and talented Steve Alexander who has worked tirelessly for the past twenty years to share images of the crop circles with people all over the world. Thank you, Steve! https://temporarytemples.co.uk

New moon in Virgo – look after yourself

On 17th September, a new moon in earth sign Virgo marks the beginning of a new monthly cycle. Virgo, the healthiest of all zodiac signs, invites you to take care of yourself by eating nutritious food, resting your bones, stretching your muscles, lowering your stress levels and pampering your body. No extremes – balance and moderation are the magic words.

Here are some beauty tips to enjoy between now and the next full moon on 2nd October as the lunar energy grows gradually stronger:

Massage with essential oils

Enjoy nourishing treatments/facials

Cut hair for lusher, thicker growth

Cut nails for stronger, faster growth

Colour hair / add highlights

Develop / plant new positive habits

Spring equinox – seeking balance

Welcome to spring! As we look around, there are signs of life everywhere as the days lengthen, the weather warms up and spring fever takes hold. Birds build nests, gardens blossom, there’s a ‘spring’ in our step, a lightness of heart and a desire for new, positive beginnings.

On 22nd September we celebrate the spring equinox when day and night are of equal length and the Sun moves into the sign of Libra. Libra, whose symbol is the scales, is all about balance – twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of darkness – a moment of perfect equilibrium all over the world.

The spring equinox is a time when we seek more balance in our personal lives, release stagnant energy and make a fresh start. No wonder so many of us change our diet, improve our fitness and spring clean the house and garden at this time of year. We’re simply living in tune with the seasons and that’s really what astrology is all about.

As we move into spring, this sense of balance is intricately connected to whether or not we took time to let go of old emotions and beliefs back in autumn. And whether we rested up, conserved energy and took time out to reflect during the winter months.

In Chinese medicine, spring is associated with the liver and the emotion of anger. When liver energy is in balance, we are able to make clear decisions, express emotional needs and follow through with creative projects. Liver energy imbalance can show up as angry outbursts, feelings of agitation and frustration and workaholic tendencies, when personal life takes a back seat.

Make a pact with yourself to look after your liver this spring and reap the benefits of feeling lighter, brighter, youthful and more energetic!

Happy birthday Libra!

On the 22nd September, the Sun leaves the humble and service-oriented earth sign Virgo and begins his month-long journey through air sign Libra.

Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac with keywords “I balance” and “I seek my other half”. Those born under the sign of the Scales promote love and harmony and teach us about the importance of give and take. They adore relationships, are often cultured or artistic and are experts in charm, diplomacy and negotiation.

Negatively, Librans can be superficial, indecisive, manipulative or dependent and because they hate unpleasantness or disagreement, they often avoid conflict and bury their heads in the sand. In medical astrology, Libra rules the kidneys, lumbar region and skin, so when Librans are out of balance, they tend to suffer from lower back pain, kidney problems, urinary tract problems and skin diseases such as eczema.

The Libra colours are ivory, pink, turquoise and blue. Libra’s greatest lesson is to learn to develop their ‘inner partner’ and become whole rather than seek an outer partner to feel complete.

Happy birthday to all Librans – here’s wishing you a fantastic year ahead!

