The energy shifter of all energy shifters

We are certainly not out of the COVID woods yet, and I’m sure most of us have wondered if we ever will be! But, as discussed in previous Stargazer articles, the unrelenting and controlling Capricorn energy that has dominated 2020 will shift and change by the end of the year. This is when Jupiter and Saturn move into air sign Aquarius, in mid-December.

These two giants will cross paths for the first time in 20 years at the summer solstice, launching a brand new 20-year cycle. The last Jupiter-Saturn cycle began on 29th May 2000 in the lead up to 9/11.

Changing of the guard

To illustrate the radical change in astro-dynamics between 2020 and 2021, I’ve drawn up two charts – the first for early 2020 and the second for early 2021. If you look at the wheel on the bottom left (2020), you will see six planetary bodies in earth sign Capricorn at the base of the chart (Capricorn’s glyph is a small brown squiggle). These are the South Node, Jupiter, Mercury, Sun, Saturn and Pluto. And if you look at the wheel on the top right (2021) you’ll see five planets in air sign Aquarius (blue wavy lines). These are Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Sun and Mercury. 2020 = lots of Capricorn energy. 2021 = lots of Aquarian energy.

In traditional astrology Capricorn and Aquarius are both ruled by the planet Saturn. For many, 2020 has been a showcase of the worst possible side of Capricorn, with the struggle to beat coronavirus bringing rules, regulations, restrictions, restraint and retribution. What on earth might happen when the collective energy shifts from Capricorn to Aquarius in 2021?

Positive Aquarius – a new creative vision for humanity

Aquarius is an air sign, driven by ideas, concepts and vision for the betterment of humanity.

When the COVID crisis first began, many thought it would last for a few weeks or months at most. Now it seems we are in it for the long haul and will need to permanently rethink the way we live.

Coronavirus has forced us to focus on the importance of the planetary environment; how and where we travel; the way we treat each other; the vital necessity of those who grow our food and take care of our health; the need for family and friends and support networks; the idea of long-term sustainability, co-operative living and kindness; the injustices of the world and the realisation that we are all affected by this air-borne virus, regardless of creed, class, colour, income or nationality.

On a positive level, the Aquarian climate of 2021 has the potential to bring an explosion of creativity with new inventions and a fresh outlook. we have seven billion brains capable of finding new solutions to old problems, all for the benefit of humanity and the planet. If we put our minds together and share and cooperate, we could totally re-invent the world and make it a better, fairer place.

Negative Aquarius – a cold and brave new world

But Aquarius also has a fanatical, dark side. This fixed air sign is ruled by the mind, not the heart, and can lack empathy, preferring an idealistic world view based what is perceived to be for the greater good of the country or community. Emotion, compassion and mitigating circumstances are considered unimportant and there is no room for disagreement or disobedience. Communism, Fascism and Socialism are all Aquarian constructs.

A world ruled by Aquarius risks turning into a cold and brave new world, where those who challenge or disagree with the collective mindset run into trouble. The Aquarian inability to empathise with the emotions and experience of others, powered by intellectual or political self-righteousness, is a recipe for cruelty and ruthlessness.

With Saturn and Jupiter in Aquarius throughout 2021, we must ask our leaders to lead, inspire and unite us with courage and conviction, rather than mislead us with political propaganda or unrealistic/unfair policies that extract a huge social and economic cost. Watch out for the Aquarian phrase ‘it’s in your best interests’ or ‘it’s for your own good’. And don’t be afraid to speak up when you know something is just not right.

Aquarius full moon – expect the unexpected

On the 4th August, we have a full moon in air sign Aquarius and tensions are running high. Expect surprises, sudden change and stirrings of rebellion with unpredictable Uranus sitting halfway between the sun in Leo and full moon in Aquarius.

The full moon in Aquarius embodies an emotional desire to network with like-minded people and advance humanitarian, scientific and progressive causes. The sun in Leo champions personal flair, individual choice and wild, reckless fun. Uranus in Taurus holds the balance of power, so anything could happen. Stay flexible, avoid arguments and don’t make a fool of yourself.

As the lunar energy starts to wane or decrease a few days after the full moon, the period between 8th August and the new moon on 19th August favours the following self-care activities:

Weight management & detoxification

Fasting

Body scrub & exfoliation

Deep cleansing treatments/facials

Lymphatic drainage

Removal of unwanted hair

Emotional release

Dental hygiene

Kicking bad habits

Venus in Cancer – sugar & spice and all things nice

Astrologers say Venus is ‘exalted’ in Cancer, meaning she gets to show off her best qualities, namely the kind, nurturing, loving and homely qualities and activities that many of us don’t or won’t make time for.

Venus in Cancer bakes cakes and scones. Venus in Cancer visits her elderly father or takes her niece to the park. She has time for a natter and cup of tea. Venus in Cancer enjoys a long, relaxing bath and maybe a glass of wine in the back yard. She doesn’t understand or care about key performance indicators, to-do lists, networking and outer world achievement.

Venus will be in Cancer from the 8th August – 6th September, so get that kettle on!

Preparing for Mars retrograde

Although still a few weeks away, August is a good time to prepare for the Mars retrograde transit in Aries which runs from 10th September to 14th November, neatly straddling the US Election on 3rd November.

Readers of this column will be familiar with the challenges of Mercury retrograde, which happens every four months. Mars retrograde is much less common, happening every couple of years, the last Mars retrograde being June-August 2018. Mars is the action planet of the cosmos and ruler of Aries, but when Mars turns retrograde, we are forced to cool our heels and go over old ground instead of forging forward.

One of the most interesting things about the coronavirus pandemic is that we are all directly impacted by conditions in other parts of the world. There are no ivory towers to escape to – events in another country or state can affect us and our plans overnight. With that in mind, we can expect things to slow down even more during the two-month Mars retrograde period, potentially giving rise to anger and frustration.

My advice is ‘take it on the chin and just do what you can’. These restrictions will not last forever. Make a pact with yourself not to moan or complain; not to work yourself up into a frenzy; not to blame things on others. Mars in Aries thrives on physical action, hard work and risk-taking. Yes, wings are clipped, but maybe there’s somewhere new to fly, something else to do, or some other focus for all that dynamic Martian energy.

Plan your strategy now, so when September comes, you’ll have a head start.

New Moon in Leo – small steps forward

On 19th August, a brand-new moon in fire sign Leo marks the beginning of a new monthly cycle.

2020 has been a challenging year for all of us, with its theme of ‘destroying to rebuild’. Even though many are feeling restricted and frustrated or even hopeless and desperate, there are always moments of beauty, joy and love to celebrate, and this new moon offers the chance to make a fresh start in the lead up to spring.

Leo is the quintessential symbol of creativity, ruled by the sun, centre of our solar system. The sun brings light, life and clarity, so shine that Leo sunlight into any dark corners of your life. Pursue your interests and projects with enthusiasm and creativity. Try to thrive and survive, and lead from the heart, rather than the ego.

At this new moon, the sun and moon form a golden triangle with Mars in Aries and the South Node in Sagittarius. Mars helps us take effective action and the South Node is a point of karmic release. You should be able to take small steps forward and leave the past behind.

Here are some beauty tips. Enjoy between now and the full moon (2nd September), as the lunar energy grows stronger.

Massage with essential oils

Enjoy nourishing treatments/facials

Cut hair for lusher, thicker growth

Cut nails for stronger, faster growth

Colour hair / add highlights

Develop / plant new positive habits

Zodiac COVID

We’re all a little bit different in the way we approach challenges and restrictions. For a bit of fun, here’s my COVID-coping strategy, based on your star sign.

Cardinal signs: Aries, Cancer, Libra & Capricorn

Cardinal signs are the initiators and motivators of the zodiac. They like to get things moving and come up with fresh ideas. For cardinal signs, COVID provides an opportunity to make a fresh start.

Your best COVID-coping strategy is to take action, rather than sitting around complaining. Organise a fundraiser; mobilise the neighbourhood; learn a new skill or take up a new hobby.

Fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio & Aquarius

Fixed signs are the loyal, dependable members of the zodiac. They dislike change, thrive on predictability and are committed to seeing things through. For fixed signs COVID is experienced as an unsettling disruption to ‘normal life’.

Your best COVID-coping strategy is to maintain ritual, routine and tradition. Make sure you have something tangible to show for your efforts. Grow vegetables; cook the family’s favourite dishes; sings songs; tackle outstanding jobs; set up an exercise routine; reminisce about times past… but plan for the future.

Mutable signs: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius & Pisces

Mutable signs are the movers and shakers of the zodiac. They get bored very easily, enjoy variety and dislike routine and predictability. For mutable signs COVID provides an unsurpassed opportunity to shake things up and do things differently.

Your COVID-coping strategy is to avoid boredom and stagnation at all costs. As you dislike being restricted or told what to do (especially Gemini and Sagittarius) try to set your own agenda and do something different every day. Devour books; get creative, hang out with friends on and offline; start a blog, move your body and fire up your brain.

About the author Stella Woods Facebook Stella Woods is one of Australia’s leading astrologers, with a reputation for offering practical, sensitive and insightful advice. Stella is also an experienced astrology teacher and hosted a popular astrology talkback segment on Melbourne’s 3RRR from 2003-2010. Her first book, The Seven Secrets of Magic & Manifestation, was published in 2012. Contact Stella at stella@stellastarwoman.com or http://www.stellastarwoman.com or at http://www.facebook.com/stellastarwoman.

Lead photo by Emma J Stephens.